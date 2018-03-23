Calendar 3/22/18

THURSDAY 3.22
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
BILL AND HILL’S WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $60. Heritage Hall, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FMWAUDUBON SOCIETY MONTHLY PRESENTATION 7 p.m. Showing of “Gulf Crossing.” Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. Bldg. 21. Rm 2142. fmwaudubon.org
MUSCADINE BLOODLINE 7 p.m. $10-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
GSA PREMIER DRAG SHOW 7-9 p.m. $5. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
DANCE PENSACOLA 9 p.m. Finals are March 29. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 3.23
17TH ANNUAL WOMEN’S STUDIES CONFERENCE 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. UWF Conference Center, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
‘SHAPE OF WATER’ SCREENING 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PSO PRESENTS CENTER STAGE: A BENEFIT CONCERT FEAT. BYRON STRIPLING 6 p.m. $150. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox
HANDS ON COOKING: HOMEMADE PASTA WITH BUTTERFLY SHRIMP AND WINTER VEGETABLES 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
EARL’S KILLER SQUIRREL, HANDSOME SCOUNDRELS, KAWAII AF 9 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
FLOUNDERS CONCERT SERIES: ELI YOUNG BAND 9:30 p.m. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com
SATURDAY 3.24
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
CICLOVIA PENSACOLA OPEN STREETS 9 am.-2 p.m. Whether you want to walk or ride a bike there will be plenty to do when South Palafox and Main Street/Bayfront Parkway are closed to traffic. pensacolaopenstreets.com
PENSACOLA OPEN STREET CICLOVIA CRAWFISH BOIL Free. Crawfish boil starts at 1 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
VETTES AND JETS 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $25. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. miraclestripcorvette.com
ANDREA GIBSON LECTURE 10 a.m. Free. UWF Conference Center, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
NAMASTAY FOR THE BEER 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
NATURALLY SIMPLE HORMONE BALANCE 11 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GUMBO COOK-OFF 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $10-$15. 800 Shoreline Dr. gulfbreezerotary.com
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org
‘SHAPE OF WATER’ SCREENING 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
NATURAL HEALING 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GULF BREEZE SPRING FESTIVAL 2-8 p.m. 800 Shoreline Dr. facebook.com/gbspringfest
JO HUGHES ART SIGNING 4 p.m. Frank and Lola Love Pensacola, 165 Ft. Pickens Road.
SPRING HAS SPRUNG WITH AL MARTIN AND FRIENDS 5-9 p.m. DeVilliers Square, 321 N. DeVilliers St.
CABARET: MIDNIGHT IN PARIS 7 p.m. $100. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
JUSTIN MOORE 7:30 p.m. $31.25-$54.75. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
CUTTHROAT-HOMETOWN THROWDOWN 8 p.m. $10-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
SUNDAY 3.25
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PRISON BOOK PACK-A-THON 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Open Books Bookstore & Prison Book Project, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
KREWE OF BREWE EASTER BASH 4-7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
YACHT ROCK REVUE 7 p.m. $20-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 3.26
RESUME HELP 11:30 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GIRL GANG APPRECIATION DAY PIZZA PARTY 5:30 p.m. $10. Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave. beawildlemon.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CULINARY FIGHT CLUB 6-9 p.m. $40.V. Paul’s, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
MOLINO BOOK CLUB 6 p.m. “The Unquiet Grave” by Sharyn McCrumb. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
GULF BREEZE BOOK CLUB 6:30 p.m. “The Taming of the Shrew.” Pensacola Beach Elk’s Lodge, 661 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
FORTUNATE YOUTH 7 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
JERSEY BOYS 7:30 p.m. $58 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com
BLAKE TYSON IN CONCERT 7:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free to UWF students. UWF Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 3.27
‘SHAPE OF WATER’ SCREENING 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
QUINN BAURIEDEL: PUBLIC THEATRE AND THE ACT OF DISSIDENCE 5:30 p.m. lecture begins at 6 p.m. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St. uwf.edu
WOMEN’S CODING WORKSHOP 6 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
HANDS ON COOKING: EUROPEAN WINE PAIRINGS AND APPETIZERS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourment.com
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BADFISH: TRIBUTE TO SUBLIME 7 p.m. $10-$18. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MOVIES AT THE REX 7 p.m. $5. The REX, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com
UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
ICE FLYERS VS. MISSISSIPPI RIVERKINGS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
JERSEY BOYS 7:30 p.m. $58 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com
WEDNESDAY 3.28
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 16 Fort Pickens Road.
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
MIX IT UP RECEPTION 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 23. Quayside Art Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza. quaysidegallery.com
HOT GLASS COLD BREW 6 p.m. Friday, March 23. $20-$25. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. firstcityart.com
CARTOON NETWORK RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 23. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. firstcityart.com
OPEN STUDIO: PAINTS 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24. $6, free for PMA members. No admission after 3 p.m. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
ART FOR THE HEART AND SOUL On view through March 24. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
LAND STAR: PHOTOGRAPHS BY RICHARD MCCABE On view through March 26. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CARTOON NETWORK On view through April 5. First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
ART STUDY CLUB On view through April 8. First United Methodist Church, 80 E. Wright St.
64th ANNUAL MEMBERS JURIED EXHIBITION On view through April 20. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
TINY SHOW: A SERIES OF SMALL THINGS On view through April 20. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
PLACID CORPSE On view through April 20. Art by Christopher Mills. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
TOO HAPPY On view through April 20. Art by Don Manderson. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
SPOTLIGHT ON ART: UWF SCHOLARSHIP On view March 25 to April 21. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
MIX IT UP Quayside Art Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza. quaysidegallery.com
LAMAR STUDIO: MICHAEL PEARCE: SECRET PAINTINGS On view through May 18. Pensacola State College Lamar Studio, Bldg. 15. pensacolastate.edu
PAPER CUTS: THE ART OF HISTORY AND PAPER-MAKING AND CUT PAPER ART On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CUT UP/CUT OUT On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
VERNACULAR PHOTOGRAPHY On view through June 17. Projected exhibition by UWF photography students. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
—————————————————————————
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
BREW I.Q. TRIVIA WITH JARRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 3.22
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
ADAM HOLT 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHNNY NEMETH 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
PAXTON NORRIS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
ICE MAN SPECIAL 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 3.23
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
BLACK MOUTH CUR 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
TRUE BLUE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
THE DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GINO ROSARIA 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
BEYOND THE BREAK 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
ICE MAN SPECIAL 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 3.24
STEPHANIE HALL 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PLATINUM PREMIERE BAND 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
BLACK MOUTH CUR 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’ 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
ICE MAN SPECIAL 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 3.25
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
RICHARD MADDEN 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
GRETCH AND THE MODERN ELDORADOS 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
JOHNNY SKETCH & THE DIRTY NOTES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
3 BEAN SOUP 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 3.26
MIKE V 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. The Music of John Coltrane, feat. Rebecca Barry and Gino Rosario, Josh Titford and Jimmy Roebuck and Kevin Lee. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 3.27
BEN PARSONS AND DANICA 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHNNY SKETCH & THE DIRTY NOTES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 3.28
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
TIM SPENCER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com