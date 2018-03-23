Calendar 3/22/18

THURSDAY 3.22

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

BILL AND HILL’S WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $60. Heritage Hall, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FMWAUDUBON SOCIETY MONTHLY PRESENTATION 7 p.m. Showing of “Gulf Crossing.” Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. Bldg. 21. Rm 2142. fmwaudubon.org

MUSCADINE BLOODLINE 7 p.m. $10-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

GSA PREMIER DRAG SHOW 7-9 p.m. $5. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

DANCE PENSACOLA 9 p.m. Finals are March 29. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 3.23

17TH ANNUAL WOMEN’S STUDIES CONFERENCE 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. UWF Conference Center, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

‘SHAPE OF WATER’ SCREENING 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PSO PRESENTS CENTER STAGE: A BENEFIT CONCERT FEAT. BYRON STRIPLING 6 p.m. $150. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

HANDS ON COOKING: HOMEMADE PASTA WITH BUTTERFLY SHRIMP AND WINTER VEGETABLES 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

EARL’S KILLER SQUIRREL, HANDSOME SCOUNDRELS, KAWAII AF 9 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

FLOUNDERS CONCERT SERIES: ELI YOUNG BAND 9:30 p.m. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com

SATURDAY 3.24

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

CICLOVIA PENSACOLA OPEN STREETS 9 am.-2 p.m. Whether you want to walk or ride a bike there will be plenty to do when South Palafox and Main Street/Bayfront Parkway are closed to traffic. pensacolaopenstreets.com

PENSACOLA OPEN STREET CICLOVIA CRAWFISH BOIL Free. Crawfish boil starts at 1 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VETTES AND JETS 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $25. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. miraclestripcorvette.com

ANDREA GIBSON LECTURE 10 a.m. Free. UWF Conference Center, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

NAMASTAY FOR THE BEER 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

NATURALLY SIMPLE HORMONE BALANCE 11 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GUMBO COOK-OFF 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $10-$15. 800 Shoreline Dr. gulfbreezerotary.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org

‘SHAPE OF WATER’ SCREENING 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

NATURAL HEALING 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GULF BREEZE SPRING FESTIVAL 2-8 p.m. 800 Shoreline Dr. facebook.com/gbspringfest

JO HUGHES ART SIGNING 4 p.m. Frank and Lola Love Pensacola, 165 Ft. Pickens Road.

SPRING HAS SPRUNG WITH AL MARTIN AND FRIENDS 5-9 p.m. DeVilliers Square, 321 N. DeVilliers St.

CABARET: MIDNIGHT IN PARIS 7 p.m. $100. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

JUSTIN MOORE 7:30 p.m. $31.25-$54.75. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

CUTTHROAT-HOMETOWN THROWDOWN 8 p.m. $10-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

SUNDAY 3.25

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PRISON BOOK PACK-A-THON 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Open Books Bookstore & Prison Book Project, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

KREWE OF BREWE EASTER BASH 4-7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

YACHT ROCK REVUE 7 p.m. $20-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 3.26

RESUME HELP 11:30 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GIRL GANG APPRECIATION DAY PIZZA PARTY 5:30 p.m. $10. Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave. beawildlemon.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CULINARY FIGHT CLUB 6-9 p.m. $40.V. Paul’s, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

MOLINO BOOK CLUB 6 p.m. “The Unquiet Grave” by Sharyn McCrumb. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

GULF BREEZE BOOK CLUB 6:30 p.m. “The Taming of the Shrew.” Pensacola Beach Elk’s Lodge, 661 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

FORTUNATE YOUTH 7 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

JERSEY BOYS 7:30 p.m. $58 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com

BLAKE TYSON IN CONCERT 7:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free to UWF students. UWF Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 3.27

‘SHAPE OF WATER’ SCREENING 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

QUINN BAURIEDEL: PUBLIC THEATRE AND THE ACT OF DISSIDENCE 5:30 p.m. lecture begins at 6 p.m. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St. uwf.edu

WOMEN’S CODING WORKSHOP 6 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

HANDS ON COOKING: EUROPEAN WINE PAIRINGS AND APPETIZERS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourment.com

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BADFISH: TRIBUTE TO SUBLIME 7 p.m. $10-$18. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MOVIES AT THE REX 7 p.m. $5. The REX, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

ICE FLYERS VS. MISSISSIPPI RIVERKINGS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

JERSEY BOYS 7:30 p.m. $58 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com

WEDNESDAY 3.28

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 16 Fort Pickens Road.

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

MIX IT UP RECEPTION 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 23. Quayside Art Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza. quaysidegallery.com

HOT GLASS COLD BREW 6 p.m. Friday, March 23. $20-$25. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. firstcityart.com

CARTOON NETWORK RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 23. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. firstcityart.com

OPEN STUDIO: PAINTS 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24. $6, free for PMA members. No admission after 3 p.m. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

ART FOR THE HEART AND SOUL On view through March 24. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

LAND STAR: PHOTOGRAPHS BY RICHARD MCCABE On view through March 26. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CARTOON NETWORK On view through April 5. First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

ART STUDY CLUB On view through April 8. First United Methodist Church, 80 E. Wright St.

64th ANNUAL MEMBERS JURIED EXHIBITION On view through April 20. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

TINY SHOW: A SERIES OF SMALL THINGS On view through April 20. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

PLACID CORPSE On view through April 20. Art by Christopher Mills. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

TOO HAPPY On view through April 20. Art by Don Manderson. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

SPOTLIGHT ON ART: UWF SCHOLARSHIP On view March 25 to April 21. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

MIX IT UP Quayside Art Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza. quaysidegallery.com

LAMAR STUDIO: MICHAEL PEARCE: SECRET PAINTINGS On view through May 18. Pensacola State College Lamar Studio, Bldg. 15. pensacolastate.edu

PAPER CUTS: THE ART OF HISTORY AND PAPER-MAKING AND CUT PAPER ART On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CUT UP/CUT OUT On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

VERNACULAR PHOTOGRAPHY On view through June 17. Projected exhibition by UWF photography students. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

BREW I.Q. TRIVIA WITH JARRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 3.22

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

ADAM HOLT 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHNNY NEMETH 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

PAXTON NORRIS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

ICE MAN SPECIAL 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 3.23

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

BLACK MOUTH CUR 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

TRUE BLUE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

THE DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

BEYOND THE BREAK 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

ICE MAN SPECIAL 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 3.24

STEPHANIE HALL 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

PLATINUM PREMIERE BAND 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BLACK MOUTH CUR 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’ 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

ICE MAN SPECIAL 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 3.25

JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

RICHARD MADDEN 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

GRETCH AND THE MODERN ELDORADOS 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

JOHNNY SKETCH & THE DIRTY NOTES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

3 BEAN SOUP 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 3.26

MIKE V 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. The Music of John Coltrane, feat. Rebecca Barry and Gino Rosario, Josh Titford and Jimmy Roebuck and Kevin Lee. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com



TUESDAY 3.27

BEN PARSONS AND DANICA 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHNNY SKETCH & THE DIRTY NOTES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 3.28

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

TIM SPENCER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

