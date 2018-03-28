Get Comfortable with Chaos

By Stephanie Sharp

First City Shakespeare, a division of the Southeastern Teen Shakespeare Company, presents a performance of Greg Allen’s “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” at 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, March 31 at Swan Neck Meadery. As the performance time, venue and title might suggest, this isn’t a typical night at the theater. First City Shakespeare actors will perform 30 Neo-Futurist plays in 60 minutes, with a healthy helping of audience participation.

The group of local actors and artists can usually be found performing the plays of Shakespeare in schools and around the community to promote classical theater and to support the work of the Southeastern Teen Shakespeare Company. But this time around the First City Shakespeare season is being punctuated by some performances outside of their Shakespearean repertoire, which are proposed by company members and voted on throughout the year.

“Generally, we try to stick with Shakespeare but some of us have wanted to branch out into more modern projects,” said Michelle Hancock, director. “People are really excited about the concept.”

The actual concept of “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” can be hard to explain. But we’re going to try anyway.

Instead of one play with a singular cast of characters, a couple of acts and succinct narrative summary, it’s better to picture “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” as an interactive art experience, made up of 30 different micro-plays. But the experience starts even before the plays do.

Audience members line up outside of Swan Neck Meadery before the 9:17 p.m. showtime. There are only 40 seats in the venue, so be sure to arrive a little early if you’re eager for a seat, or skip the line with an advance VIP ticket. Once at the front of the line, you roll the dice to see what your ticket price will be. Tickets are $9 plus whatever number you roll on the die, so tickets will range from $10-$15.

Once seated inside, audience members are given a play “menu” listing 30 different plays and a nametag to wear that doesn’t list their real name. The audience will shout out the number of the play from the menu they want to see next and, based on whichever number is the shouted loudest, the performers will rip down the corresponding number from a clothesline onstage and begin performing that play immediately. When that play is over, the audience shouts again. Throughout the play, audience members will be pulled into the performance to participate onstage with the actors. At the end of the hour, a synchronized set of phone alarms will signal the end of the performance.

“Come ready to have fun and shout out numbers and participate with the actors,” said Hancock. “The more you participate the more fun you will have.”

The script for “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” has over 120 plays for the actors to choose from and they will only have one run-through to try their hand at performing the 30 chosen plays in a random order in preparation for the performance. This is a lot different from the typical rehearsal of a Shakespeare play, which normally has numerous readings, run-throughs and rehearsals prior to a performance.

“You just have to be ready,” said Hancock.

The hour-long performance celebrates chance and chaos from the time the audience arrives to the closing signal of 40 phone alarms chiming at once. Each of the 30 plays are about two minutes long, ranging in tone and content from comedic and absurd to political and dramatic.

While many of the pieces within “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” are humorous and fun, there are some that are meant to be politically and emotionally provocative.

“If you don’t like the play, it’s only going to last two minutes and then the next play will be on,” said Hancock. “There’s no way you’re going to be bored.”

TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND

WHAT: First City Shakespeare Presents Greg Allen’s “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind”

WHEN: 9:17 p.m. Saturday, March 31

WHERE: Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road

COST: $10-$15; or $16 for Advance/VIP

DETAILS: setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare