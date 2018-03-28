By Rick Outzen

The Inweekly Power List has attracted the attention of readers since we first published it in June 2007. Created on an Atlas Oyster House cocktail napkin, the inaugural list attempted to rank the most influential people in Escambia County. No one had ever dared to classify people based on their ability to get things done.

We published the 2007 Power List under the title, “Who’s the Man?” Fred Levin topped the list, followed by Judge Lacey Collier, Ted Ciano, Jim Reeves, Lewis Bear Jr. and 45 other men and women. Published without fanfare, we had no idea how the issue would be received.

Within hours of the paper hitting the newsstands, our phones began ringing. Some appreciated being on the list, others were upset they had been omitted. From the reactions, we knew that we had a hit and had created a new Inweekly tradition.

Over the past 11 years, the list has grown to 100 people. We seek input from the community, and the screening process takes weeks as people are moved up and down the list as we get closer to the publication date.

This year we eliminated elected officials and others associated with local government agencies because so much of their influence is tied to their posts. Besides, how do you differentiate the importance of five county commissioner or school board members who have equal power?

The Power List has grown beyond the cocktail napkin and has become much harder to rank. The degrees of separation are slight, which makes the endeavor fun to write and debate.

We hope you enjoy reading the 2018 Power List edition.

