Pensacola, Florida
Wednesday March 28th 2018

The 2018 Power List: The List

  1. James J. Reeves, Attorney
  2. Martha Saunders, President, University of West Florida
  3. C. Edward Meadows, President, Pensacola State College
  4. Robert Rinke, Broker/Owner, Levin Rinke Realty
  5. John Peacock, Financial Advisor CFP ®, Edward Jones
  6. Troy Rafferty, Attorney/Shareholder, Levin, Papantonio
  7. Julian MacQueen, Founder/CEO. Innisfree Hotels
  8. Belle Bear, Co-founder, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area
  9. Sunil Gupta, MD, Founder, Retina Specialty Institute & Intelligent Retinal
  10. Susan Davis RN, President/CEO Sacred Heart Health System
  11. Michael Murdoch, President/CEO, AppRiver
  12. Sandy Sansing, President, Sandy Sansing Automotive
  13. Mark Faulkner, President/CEO, Baptist Health Care
  14. Teri Levin, Owner, Levin Rinke Realty
  15. Fred Donovan Jr., Principal, Baskerville-Donovan, Inc.
  16. David Bear, Vice President, The Lewis Bear Company
  17. Wendell Smith, Vice President-Customer Service & Sales, Gulf Power
  18. Bill Wein, Co-founder, IMS ExpertServices, Inc.
  19. Stephen R. Moorhead, Managing Partner, McDonald Fleming Moorhead
  20. David Deliman, Market Vice President, Cox Communications
  21. Justin Beck, CEO, President-Real Estate, Beck Partners
  22. Mona Amodeo, Ph.D., Founder/President, idgroup
  23. Bruce Vredenburg, Market President/Regional Commercial Banking Manager, Hancock Bank
  24. Dave Cleveland, Co-founder, Highpointe Hotel Corporation
  25. Donnie McMahon, President, McMahon & Hadder Insurance
  26. Lisa Nellessen-Savage, Executive Editor, Pensacola News Journal
  27. Marilyn Hess, Board Chairman, American Fidelity
  28. Debbie Ritchie, President, Studer Group
  29. Scott Remington, Attorney, President/Managing Shareholder, Clark Partington
  30. Debbie Calder, Executive Vice President, Navy Federal Credit Union
  31. Henry Stovall, President, Sacred Heart Hospital
  32. Andrew Rothfeder, President, Studer Properties
  33. Dee Dee Davis, Executive Vice President, NAI Halford
  34. Ken Ford, Founder & CEO, IHMC
  35. Bobby Switzer, Vice President of Operations, Lamar Advertising
  36. Keith Hoskins, Western District General Manager, Gulf Power
  37. Miller Caldwell Jr., Principal/Principal Architect, Caldwell Associates
  38. Cyndi Warren, Managing Member of Pensacola office, Warren Averett
  39. Carol Carlan, President, Sacred Heart Foundation
  40. Marcus Michles, Attorney, Michles & Booth
  41. Carroll Scarborough, Executive Vice President/CFO, Pen Air Federal Credit Union
  42. David Sansing, Vice President, Sandy Sansing Automotive Group
  43. Michael Carro, Senior Advisor/Principal, SVN Southland
  44. David Peaden, Executive Director, Home Builders of West Florida
  45. Bryan Aylstock, Attorney, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz
  46. Andy Marlette, Editorial Cartoonist, Pensacola News Journal
  47. J.C. Lowe, General Manager, WEAR TV
  48. Ed Fleming, Attorney, McDonald Fleming Moorhead
  49. Scott Barrow, Market President, Regions Bank
  50. Carlton Ulmer, CEO, West Florida Healthcare
  51. Aaron Watson, Attorney, Watson Law Firm
  52. Mark Proctor, President, Levin, Papantonio
  53. Robert Emmanuel, Attorney, Emmanuel Sheppard & Condon
  54. Corbett Davis, Jr., Owner, Jewelers Trade Shop
  55. Kristine Rushing, COO, Beck Partners
  56. Lonnie Wesley, Pastor, Greater Little Rock Baptist Church
  57. Sue Straughan, Anchor, WEAR TV
  58. Tom Owens, Market President West Florida Panhandle, Branch Banking and Trust Co.
  59. Pamela Northrup, Vice President, UWF Division of Research and Strategic Innovation.
  60. Lee Bell, President, Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund
  61. Johnnie Wright, Senior Vice President/Market Leader, SmartBank
  62. Miller Caldwell III, Partner & Director of Business Development, Caldwell Associates
  63. John Griffing, President/CEO, NAI Halford
  64. Justin Witkin, Attorney, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz
  65. Connie Bookman, Founder & Executive Director, Pathways for Change
  66. Reid Rushing, President-Insurance, Beck Partners
  67. Pete Moore, President, Pete Moore Chevrolet
  68. Amir Fooladi, Owner, ParsCo
  69. Will Dunaway, Attorney, Clark Partington
  70. Neil Overholtz, Attorney, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz
  71. Mark Lee, Broker Associate, Levin Rinke Realty
  72. Charles Liberis, Attorney/Developer
  73. Margaret Stopp, Attorney/Shareholder, Moore, Hill & Westmoreland
  74. Caron Sjoberg, President/CEO, Ideaworks
  75. Ron Jackson, Shareholder, Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund
  76. Kim LeDuff, UWF Vice President of Academic Engagement and Chief Diversity Officer
  77. Cindi Bonner, Pensacola Director, Rally! Foundation
  78. Maria Goldberg, Great Southern Restaurant Group
  79. Michelle Salzman, President, Escambia County Council of PTAs
  80. Clay Ingram, President/CEO, Pensacola Chamber
  81. Allison Hill, President/CEO, Lakeview Center
  82. Gary Michaels, Realtor/Operations Manager for Mark Lee Team, Levin Rinke Realty
  83. Steve Shell, Attorney, Shell Fleming Davis & Menge
  84. Linda “Sonshine” Moorer, Program Director, Magic 106
  85. Mary Hoxeng, Co-owner, ADX Communications
  86. Peter Mougey, Attorney, Levin Papantonio
  87. Danny Zimmern, President, Pensacola Mardi Gras
  88. Bob Montgomery, President, Montgomery Realty
  89. William Reynolds, Creator, NorthEscambia.com
  90. Robin ReShard, Filmmaker, Co-founder, Pensacola Network
  91. Randy Ramos, CEO, Global Business Solutions
  92. Chad Henderson, Founder & CEO, Catalyst CRE
  93. Julie Sheppard, Executive Vice President/Chief Legal Counsel, IHMC
  94. Christian Wagley, Gulf Restoration Network
  95. Laurie Murphy, Emerald Coastkeeper
  96. Madrina Ciano, Volunteer
  97. Dave Hoxeng, Co-owner, ADX Communications
  98. Travis Peterson, CEO, Impact Campaigns
  99. Doug Bates, Attorney, Clark Partington
  100. Mike Ensley, Founder/Chairman, Pensacon

Post Published: 28 March 2018
Cover Story

