The 2018 Power List: The List

- James J. Reeves, Attorney
- Martha Saunders, President, University of West Florida
- C. Edward Meadows, President, Pensacola State College
- Robert Rinke, Broker/Owner, Levin Rinke Realty
- John Peacock, Financial Advisor CFP ®, Edward Jones
- Troy Rafferty, Attorney/Shareholder, Levin, Papantonio
- Julian MacQueen, Founder/CEO. Innisfree Hotels
- Belle Bear, Co-founder, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area
- Sunil Gupta, MD, Founder, Retina Specialty Institute & Intelligent Retinal
- Susan Davis RN, President/CEO Sacred Heart Health System
- Michael Murdoch, President/CEO, AppRiver
- Sandy Sansing, President, Sandy Sansing Automotive
- Mark Faulkner, President/CEO, Baptist Health Care
- Teri Levin, Owner, Levin Rinke Realty
- Fred Donovan Jr., Principal, Baskerville-Donovan, Inc.
- David Bear, Vice President, The Lewis Bear Company
- Wendell Smith, Vice President-Customer Service & Sales, Gulf Power
- Bill Wein, Co-founder, IMS ExpertServices, Inc.
- Stephen R. Moorhead, Managing Partner, McDonald Fleming Moorhead
- David Deliman, Market Vice President, Cox Communications
- Justin Beck, CEO, President-Real Estate, Beck Partners
- Mona Amodeo, Ph.D., Founder/President, idgroup
- Bruce Vredenburg, Market President/Regional Commercial Banking Manager, Hancock Bank
- Dave Cleveland, Co-founder, Highpointe Hotel Corporation
- Donnie McMahon, President, McMahon & Hadder Insurance
- Lisa Nellessen-Savage, Executive Editor, Pensacola News Journal
- Marilyn Hess, Board Chairman, American Fidelity
- Debbie Ritchie, President, Studer Group
- Scott Remington, Attorney, President/Managing Shareholder, Clark Partington
- Debbie Calder, Executive Vice President, Navy Federal Credit Union
- Henry Stovall, President, Sacred Heart Hospital
- Andrew Rothfeder, President, Studer Properties
- Dee Dee Davis, Executive Vice President, NAI Halford
- Ken Ford, Founder & CEO, IHMC
- Bobby Switzer, Vice President of Operations, Lamar Advertising
- Keith Hoskins, Western District General Manager, Gulf Power
- Miller Caldwell Jr., Principal/Principal Architect, Caldwell Associates
- Cyndi Warren, Managing Member of Pensacola office, Warren Averett
- Carol Carlan, President, Sacred Heart Foundation
- Marcus Michles, Attorney, Michles & Booth
- Carroll Scarborough, Executive Vice President/CFO, Pen Air Federal Credit Union
- David Sansing, Vice President, Sandy Sansing Automotive Group
- Michael Carro, Senior Advisor/Principal, SVN Southland
- David Peaden, Executive Director, Home Builders of West Florida
- Bryan Aylstock, Attorney, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz
- Andy Marlette, Editorial Cartoonist, Pensacola News Journal
- J.C. Lowe, General Manager, WEAR TV
- Ed Fleming, Attorney, McDonald Fleming Moorhead
- Scott Barrow, Market President, Regions Bank
- Carlton Ulmer, CEO, West Florida Healthcare
- Aaron Watson, Attorney, Watson Law Firm
- Mark Proctor, President, Levin, Papantonio
- Robert Emmanuel, Attorney, Emmanuel Sheppard & Condon
- Corbett Davis, Jr., Owner, Jewelers Trade Shop
- Kristine Rushing, COO, Beck Partners
- Lonnie Wesley, Pastor, Greater Little Rock Baptist Church
- Sue Straughan, Anchor, WEAR TV
- Tom Owens, Market President West Florida Panhandle, Branch Banking and Trust Co.
- Pamela Northrup, Vice President, UWF Division of Research and Strategic Innovation.
- Lee Bell, President, Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund
- Johnnie Wright, Senior Vice President/Market Leader, SmartBank
- Miller Caldwell III, Partner & Director of Business Development, Caldwell Associates
- John Griffing, President/CEO, NAI Halford
- Justin Witkin, Attorney, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz
- Connie Bookman, Founder & Executive Director, Pathways for Change
- Reid Rushing, President-Insurance, Beck Partners
- Pete Moore, President, Pete Moore Chevrolet
- Amir Fooladi, Owner, ParsCo
- Will Dunaway, Attorney, Clark Partington
- Neil Overholtz, Attorney, Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz
- Mark Lee, Broker Associate, Levin Rinke Realty
- Charles Liberis, Attorney/Developer
- Margaret Stopp, Attorney/Shareholder, Moore, Hill & Westmoreland
- Caron Sjoberg, President/CEO, Ideaworks
- Ron Jackson, Shareholder, Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund
- Kim LeDuff, UWF Vice President of Academic Engagement and Chief Diversity Officer
- Cindi Bonner, Pensacola Director, Rally! Foundation
- Maria Goldberg, Great Southern Restaurant Group
- Michelle Salzman, President, Escambia County Council of PTAs
- Clay Ingram, President/CEO, Pensacola Chamber
- Allison Hill, President/CEO, Lakeview Center
- Gary Michaels, Realtor/Operations Manager for Mark Lee Team, Levin Rinke Realty
- Steve Shell, Attorney, Shell Fleming Davis & Menge
- Linda “Sonshine” Moorer, Program Director, Magic 106
- Mary Hoxeng, Co-owner, ADX Communications
- Peter Mougey, Attorney, Levin Papantonio
- Danny Zimmern, President, Pensacola Mardi Gras
- Bob Montgomery, President, Montgomery Realty
- William Reynolds, Creator, NorthEscambia.com
- Robin ReShard, Filmmaker, Co-founder, Pensacola Network
- Randy Ramos, CEO, Global Business Solutions
- Chad Henderson, Founder & CEO, Catalyst CRE
- Julie Sheppard, Executive Vice President/Chief Legal Counsel, IHMC
- Christian Wagley, Gulf Restoration Network
- Laurie Murphy, Emerald Coastkeeper
- Madrina Ciano, Volunteer
- Dave Hoxeng, Co-owner, ADX Communications
- Travis Peterson, CEO, Impact Campaigns
- Doug Bates, Attorney, Clark Partington
- Mike Ensley, Founder/Chairman, Pensacon
Wednesday March 28th 2018