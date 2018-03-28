Calendar 3/29/18

THURSDAY 3.29

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

‘THE SHAPE OF WATER’ 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

FULL MOON MEDITATION 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

DANCE PENSACOLA FINALS 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 3.30

‘CALL ME BY YOUR NAME’ 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

WINE EXTRAVAGANZA 3-6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MUSICAL SALUTE TO VETERANS 6 p.m. Pensacola Beach Community Church, 20 Panferio Dr., Gulf Breeze. pbsfrocks.com

CRAWFISH BOIL HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. http://sogourmetpensacola.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS 7-8:30 p.m. $10. Nikki Talley and Jason Sharp. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. facebook.com/FromTheGroundUpGarden

ICE FLYERS VS. BIRMINGHAM BULLS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

ERIC LINDELL 8 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MOLLY RINGWALDS 8 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BIKE CHIEFS, SLOPPY DOLLARS, GOODWIN RAINER, JAMES D. BROXSON 8:30 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

FLOUNDERS CONCERT SERIES: HIGH VALLEY 9:30 p.m. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SATURDAY 3.31

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

NAMASTAY FOR THE BEER 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Transformation Church, 3150 W. DeSoto St.

NATURAL GARDENING & SPRING ESSENTIALS 11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org

DISNEY JR. DANCE PARTY ON TOUR 12:30 and 4 p.m. $28-$58. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com

‘CALL ME BY YOUR NAME’ 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

CHEESE MAKING WITH PAT JOHNSON 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MUSICAL SALUTE TO VETERANS 4 p.m. Pensacola Beach Community Church, 20 Panferio Dr., Gulf Breeze. pbsfrocks.com

HAVANA NIGHTS LATIN DANCE PARTY 7-11 p.m. $6-$10. Communio Health & Fitness, 904 E. Scott St.

ICE FLYERS VS. BIRMINGHAM BULLS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

THE SABBATICAL 7:30 p.m. Presented by Pig Iron Theatre Company. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

GRAYSON CAPPS ALBUM RELEASE SHOW 8 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES A BABY GO BLIND 9:17 p.m. $9-$16. First City Shakespeare production. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SUNDAY 4.1

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

EASTER AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Brunch. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

EASTER BRUNCH AT HILTON 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Dr. hiltonpensacolabeach.com

EASTER BUNNY AT SKYZONE 10-11 a.m. $10 per jumper. Skyzone, 5007 N. Davis Highway. skyzone.com/pensacola

EASTER BRUNCH AND DINNER 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appearance from the Easter bunny. Dinner begins at 3 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com

EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $28.95 adults and $12.95 for kids 12 and under. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FISH HOUSE EASTER BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

EASTER AT RED FISH BLUE FISH 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Easter specials, egg hunt and lawn games. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Dr. Pensacola Beach. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

EASTER BRUNCH 11:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Frank and Lola Love Pensacola, 165 Fort Pickens Road. Easter egg hunt at 12 p.m. margaritavillehotel.com

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

MONDAY 4.2

CAT’S SEED TO TABLE COOKING 11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.edu

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

INDIAN COOKING HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT GROUP 6:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

BREW I.Q. TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JARRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

UWF PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE FEAT. ELLIOT COLE AND PETER FERRY 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. UWF Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 4.3

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Modern Eldorados. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola. visitpensacolabeach.com

MOVIES AT THE REX 7 p.m. $5. The REX, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

WEDNESDAY 4.4

UWF CHAMBER MUSIC 12 p.m. Free. Old Christ Church, 405 S. Adams St. uwf.edu

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 16 Fort Pickens Road.

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

KOREAN-STYLE SHORT RIBS HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D. S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

UWF STUDENT ART & DESIGN EXHIBITION RECEPTION 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 29. TAG, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu

NINA FRITZ LIVE PAINTING 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 29. $10-$25. Watch Pensacola artist Nina Fritz live paint Ballet Pensacola’s professional dancer Scarlett Rustemeyer while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, drinks and music. Pensacola Cultural Center Courtroom, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.com

RICHARD HUMPHREYS: SCREENING PRINTING WORKSHOP 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 30. $15-20. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensaolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

CARTOON NETWORK On view through April 5. First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

ART STUDY CLUB On view through April 8. First United Methodist Church, 80 E. Wright St.

UWF STUDENT ART & DESIGN EXHIBITION On view through April 14. TAG, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.ed

64th ANNUAL MEMBERS JURIED EXHIBITION On view through April 20. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

TINY SHOW: A SERIES OF SMALL THINGS On view through April 20. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

PLACID CORPSE On view through April 20. Art by Christopher Mills. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

TOO HAPPY On view through April 20. Art by Don Manderson. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

SPOTLIGHT ON ART: UWF SCHOLARSHIP On view through April 21. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

JAY MARTIN PAINTINGS On view through April 30. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St.

MIX IT UP Quayside Art Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza. quaysidegallery.com

LAMAR STUDIO: MICHAEL PEARCE: SECRET PAINTINGS On view through May 18. Pensacola State College Lamar Studio, Bldg. 15. pensacolastate.edu

PAPER CUTS: THE ART OF HISTORY AND PAPERMAKING AND CUT PAPER ART On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CUT UP/CUT OUT On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

VERNACULAR PHOTOGRAPHY On view through June 17. Projected exhibition by UWF photography students. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St.

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 3.29

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

MIKE MAGAZINNE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

UNDER PRESSURE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

CAT RHODES AT THE TRUTH 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

MARIO MENO BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 3.30

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

THE PRESTIGE BROTHERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

RONNIE LEVINE 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

SHAZAM 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MARIO MENO BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 3.31

MELISSA JOINER 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

REGGIE STEWARD 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

THE PRESTIGE BROTHERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

LEE YANKIE 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

SHAZAM 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MARIO MENO BAND 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 4.1

JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

LIVE MUSIC 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

LIVE MUSIC 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

3 BEAN SOUP 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 4.2

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. The Music of John Coltrane, feat. Rebecca Barry and Gino Rosario, Josh Titford and Jimmy Roebuck and Kevin Lee. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com TUESDAY 4.3

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 4.4

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

WILL AND GREG 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com