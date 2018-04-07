Winners & Losers 4/5/18

Winners

Augusta M. Simon

The University of West Florida’s first African-American instructor co-founded the UWF Black Student Union, now known as the African-American Student Association. Dr. Simon was the first African-American resident hall advisor and was on staff for The Voyager, UWF’s student newspaper. In February, she received the UWF Alumni Trailblazer Award at a ceremony hosted by the Office of Equity and Diversity.

Tony Burton

Baskerville-Donovan, Inc. (BDI) announced its selection of Burton as the 2018 Chairman’s Award recipient. This award recognizes an employee who best embodies the firm’s culture of excellence. Candidates are nominated by coworkers and then reviewed by a selection group who chooses one candidate for final review and approval by the board of directors. Tony Burton, P.E. earned his civil engineering degree from Florida A&M University and his master’s in Structural Engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Ropella

The Santa Rosa County Commission approved a $100,000 Super Qualified Target Industry incentive for the executive search firm in the Santa Rosa Industrial Park. Ropella is completing a 2,500 sq. ft. addition and in the coming year will start construction on a 15,000 sq. ft. building, doubling the size of the current facility and creating space for new hires. The company will hire 50 additional employees over the next five years.

Losers

Daylight Saving Time

Florida’s push for year-round daylight saving time may have a difficult time in Congress, as U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says federal lawmakers have had mixed reactions. Gov. Rick Scott signed legislation in March aimed at putting Florida on year-round daylight saving time, but such a change requires congressional approval. The idea of year-round daylight saving time has been promoted as a way to help Florida’s tourism industry, as people would be able to stay out later with the additional sunlight.

Norman Grim

The Florida Supreme Court last week rejected the appeal by Death Row inmate Norman Grim, who was sentenced to death in the 1998 murder of Cynthia Campbell, whose body was found by a fisherman floating off the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The victim, who was wrapped in a sheet, a shower curtain and masking tape, had been beaten in the face and suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest. The appeal dealt with issues related to a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case known as Hurst v. Florida and a subsequent Florida Supreme Court decision, which said juries must unanimously agree on critical findings before judges can impose death sentences and must unanimously recommend the death penalty. Grim’s jury unanimously recommended a death sentence for him, but the appeal involved questions about the other findings needed to sentence defendants to death.