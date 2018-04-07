Poll: Undecideds lead in District 4 and Mayor Races

By Rick Outzen

With a little over two months to go before absentee ballots are mailed out for the August primary, both the races to replace Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward and Escambia County District 4 Commissioner Grover Robinson have huge percentages of undecided votes. None of the candidates in either race have the support of half of the voters.

However, the candidates have focused primarily on fundraising and had done little campaigning when we conducted the phone survey on March 27-29 using The Political Matrix’s Interactive Voice Response system. The phone numbers called were of the likely voters provided by the Escambia Supervisor of Elections Office. The margin of error for this study is +/- 4 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent.

For the past 15 months, Inweekly has worked with The Political Matrix, a local polling service, to measure the voters’ opinions on various issues and campaigns. The purpose of this survey was to create a baseline for measuring the effectiveness of each candidate’s campaign as the primary approaches and the candidates begin to knock on doors.

District 4 Race

Six Republican newcomers have pre-filed for the District 4 commission seat. If no one qualifies as a Democrat or No Party Affiliate, the August primary will be open to all voters. If no one receives 50 percent plus one of the votes cast, the top two finishers will face off in the November general election.

District 4 contains most of the city of Pensacola, particularly the more affluent east side of the city, and stretches north to the Ferry Pass neighborhood above Interstate 10. It includes all of Pensacola Beach, which makes tourism a big issue in the race.

All six candidates have business backgrounds that include health care, insurance, charter fishing and sales. As of the end of February, they raised a combined total of over $133,880 for their campaigns. The total doesn’t include Terry Strickland, who pre-filed in early March.

District 4 Commission Race Total % Undecided 244 62.7% Robert Bender 44 11.3% Boyce White 33 8.5% Kendrick Doidge 23 5.9% Terry Strickland 17 4.4% Christopher Philips 16 4.1% William Fetke 12 3.1% 389

Mayor’s Race

Since Oct. 16, Commissioner Grover Robinson has been the only candidate to pre-file to run for mayor. For months, citizens have speculated whether Mayor Ashton Hayward would seek a third term.

His supporters’ opinions about his running vacillated weekly, and several names began to circulate as possible contenders. Councilmen Brian Spencer and Larry Johnson, District 3 Commissioner Lumon May and businessmen Quint Studer and Justin Beck were a few of the names mentioned, but none appeared eager to take over city hall.

On Thursday, March 22 the mayor’s office ended the speculation and issued a press release, “Hayward won’t seek third term as Pensacola mayor.”

“Serving as Pensacola’s mayor for the past seven years has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life,” said the mayor. “I’ve been humbled to lead our city during a truly transformational time and to advocate for Pensacola across the state, throughout the nation and around the world.”

He expressed his belief that the best leaders are citizen servants.

“True leaders know when to step aside and make way for new voices and new ideas,” said Hayward. “After reflecting and praying with my family, I have decided not to seek a third term as mayor of Pensacola.”

He pointed out the city’s progress over the past eight years, citing the renaissance of downtown Pensacola, the addition of ST Engineering, Southwest Airlines and UPS at the Pensacola International Airport and the “first murder-free year in nearly three decades last year.”

“Together, we have laid a solid foundation for the promise that lies ahead,” said the mayor. “Pensacola is a city with the wind at its back, and our potential is limitless.”

Within 35 minutes of Hayward’s release, businessman and entrepreneur Drew Buchanan announced his candidacy for mayor and outlined his platform on his campaign website. He pre-filed the same day as his announcement and held a campaign kickoff on Saturday, March 31.

David Mayo is another Pensacola resident seriously considering running for mayor. He has made the rounds meeting with Inweekly and community leaders. A long-time East Hill resident, Mayo had not pre-filed at the time of the poll or before the publication deadline for this issue but is expected to do so this month.

Without the incumbent Hayward in the race, others may also enter the race, but they will have to do so soon if they want to have a chance to make it to the November general election.

The mayor’s race is non-partisan, meaning all registered voters participate in the primary, regardless of party affiliation. Robinson’s early lead in the race makes it possible for him to win the race without run-off if he can garner another 10 percent of the votes cast. Otherwise, the top two finishers will move on to the November election.

Leading the primary is no guarantee to winning the general election. In 2010, incumbent Mayor Mike Wiggins led political novice Ashton Hayward in the primary, 37 percent-33.6 percent. Hayward edged out Wiggins two months later, 52 percent-48 percent.

Mayor’s Race Total % Drew Buchanan 25 5.9% David Mayo 47 11.2% Grover Robinson 170 40.4% Undecided 179 42.5% 421