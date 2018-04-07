The Buzz 4/5/18

‘We will vote them out’ Organizers for the local March For Our Lives events marched again this past Saturday.

This time it was to protest Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill.

On the morning of the March For Our Lives, which took place in hundreds of cities across the country, Underhill shared a message to marchers on his Facebook page, calling the event “pathetic.”

“Good morning to all you marchers. You are wrong,” he wrote at 6:22 a.m. on Saturday, March 24. “My gun is not your problem, and my rights are not your business. Your fears and your hate are a very real danger to our Constitution. You are literally spending your Saturday demanding the government take away your rights. Pathetic.”

Underhill’s divisive words spread to march organizers, such as 19-year-old Taylor Smith.

Smith said she and other organizers decided to hold a protest at Underhill’s campaign headquarters opening.

A group of about 30 protestors showed up and marched a few blocks from a meeting spot to his headquarters together. Leading the way were student activists with signs that spelled out “Enough.”

“We want to make our presence known,” she said. “I believe his comments were unbecoming of an elected official. (Protesting) is our First Amendment right.”

Smith said it was Underhill’s rhetoric, not his opinions, that she took issue with.

“It would’ve been better if he had said something like, ‘I disagree, but let’s try to find some common ground.’ Let’s have a conversation,” she explained. “He should be doing everything in his power to serve his constituents.”

In conjunction with the national March For Our Lives movement, local organizers have also been planning a town hall for local elected officials on Saturday, April 7 to talk about gun safety measures, which will be announced on the Town Hall for Our Lives – NWFL Facebook group.

As teenagers and young adults have recently been at the forefront of the gun control debate in America, Smith said she wants to keep the momentum going.

“Young people are not going away in this fight,” she said. “We will hold elected officials’ feet to the fire. And we will vote them out.”

New Voting Rights Restoration Process U.S. District Judge Mark Walker permanently blocked Florida’s “fatally flawed” process of restoring voting rights, giving Gov. Rick Scott and the Board of Executive Clemency a month to come up with a new system of providing ex-felons the right to vote.

In February, Judge Walker sided with the voting rights group Fair Elections Legal Network and found that the state’s clemency system is arbitrary and violated First Amendment rights and equal protection rights under the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment. He asked both sides to propose a new voting rights restoration process for ex-felons, who now must wait five to seven years after their sentences are complete to apply to have their rights restored in a process.

Attorneys for the state responded by threatening to permanently do away with the restoration of civil rights. In his new order, Judge Walker wasn’t amused by the state’s heavy-handed tactics.

He wrote in his order, “This court is not the Vote-Restoration Czar. It does not pick and choose who may receive the right to vote and who may not.”

The judge accused the state of choosing to “essentially repackage the current scheme” that would allow Scott and the clemency board “to do, as the governor described, ‘whatever we want’ in denying voting rights to hundreds of thousands of their constituents.”

“This will not do,” Walker wrote.

On the other side, the plaintiffs asked Walker to restore the right to vote to former felons who had completed their sentences and had already gone through a five-to-seven year waiting period.

“But such relief is beyond the scope of this court’s authority,” Walker wrote, adding that “any perceived policy weaknesses” regarding the restoration of voting rights can be cured through ballot initiatives or legislative acts.

Gov. Scott was instrumental in establishing the more onerous restoration-of-rights process almost immediately after he took office in 2011.

His spokesman John Tupps told Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida that “officials elected by Floridians, not judges… to determine Florida’s clemency process for convicted felons.”

“The governor continues to stand with victims of crime,” Tupps said in a statement. “He believes that people who have been convicted of felony offenses, including crimes like murder, violence against children and domestic violence, should demonstrate that they can live a life free of crime while being accountable to our communities.”

Judge Walker found the restoration process left too much to the discretion of the clemency board, which consists of Scott, Attorney General Pam Bondi, state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam.

“The board must promulgate specific standards and neutral criteria to direct its decision-making,” Judge Walker wrote.

He ordered the clemency board to devise a constitutionally sound program with “specific, neutral criteria that excise the risk—and, of course, the actual practice of—any impermissible discrimination, such as race, gender, religion or viewpoint.”

New Parking Rules Enforced The Downtown Improvement Board has a new rate structure for parking downtown and extended the hours of paid parking enforcement to Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. for DIB-managed on-street, public lot and garage parking locations. Parking on Sunday remains free.

Curt Morse, DIB executive director, said that extending the hours of paid parking helps to meet the demands that rapid growth has placed on downtown Pensacola’s parking system and traffic flow.

“It’s been nearly a decade since Pensacola’s parking structure and pricing were updated,” said Morse. “And during that time, downtown Pensacola has experienced its greatest period of growth in memory.”

Parking revenues are used to improve and enhance downtown parking, through projects such as garage lighting, streetscaping, erosion control, cleaning crews, sidewalk maintenance, handicap designation and others.

Premium Parking, the new parking management company, has launched a smartphone app and text-to-pay options that allow users to pay remotely for parking. The outdated entry and exit gates at the Jefferson Street Garage were eliminated and replaced with Premium’s gateless “GLIDEparcs” solution.

Paid parking times and prices are now consistent at all DIB-managed parking locations: Jefferson Street Garage, Tarragona Street Lot, North Palafox Street Lot and downtown on-street parking. In the Jefferson Street Garage, parking prices are $3 for 9 hours, $5 for 12 hours, $9 for 24 hours and $5 for special event parking

AppRiver Expands into Canada AppRiver, LLC last week announced that it has acquired Roaring Penguin Software, Inc., an Ottawa-based e-mail security firm.

The move will bolster AppRiver’s footprint in Canada, further diversifying its global customer base, strengthening its technological advantages over competitors in the anti-spam and anti-virus space and providing a local presence from which it can accelerate sales of its cybersecurity solutions as well as Office 365.

Roaring Penguin offers anti-spam and anti-virus email filtering software to a broad base of managed service providers, internet service providers, universities, governments and commercial businesses throughout North America and Europe.

“This acquisition is the first of a series of initiatives aimed at establishing AppRiver as the global go-to cloud cybersecurity and productivity company for SMB customers and the channel partners who serve them,” said Michael Murdoch, AppRiver’s president and CEO.

“The combination with Roaring Penguin gives us the ability to establish a leading Office 365 business in Canada, and the integration of Roaring Penguin’s anti-spam technology with SecureTide allows us to further differentiate our product offering. With our enhanced SecureTide product, expanded geographic presence and new Nautical platform, we believe we are well-positioned to help our partners succeed in a cloud-centric world.”

Roaring Penguin’s founder and CEO Dianne Skoll said she was impressed with AppRiver’s reputation for incredible customer service and its long track record in the security space. She said, “That reassured us that our partners and clients will be well taken care of.”

The Roaring Penguin acquisition brings intellectual property, which includes innovative anti-spam techniques, that will integrate with AppRiver’s existing SecureTide platform and build on the strengths of both.

“Cybercriminals never stop innovating and neither can we,” said Joel Smith, AppRiver’s CTO and co-founder. “Many companies in the spam and virus filtering space have become stagnant in terms of new technology and cutting-edge tactics. We intend to stay ahead of the pack and the bad guys by continuously improving our security. Roaring Penguin’s automated system will give us an important edge.”

Smith noted that Roaring Penguin’s machine-driven, statistical analysis methodology for identifying unwanted messages will make AppRiver’s proprietary MessageSniffer® engine more effective. AppRiver’s platform adds human cognition to advanced technology that will, in turn, improve the performance of Roaring Penguin’s filtering.

“Each system will be enhanced by integrating with the other,” he said. “The result will be spam and virus protection that is more effective than either could be individually or even deployed in-line. The whole really is greater than the sum of the parts.”

The Roaring Penguin acquisition also gives AppRiver a beachhead in Canada from which it can expand its highly successful Office 365 business. Changing business rules had effectively limited AppRiver’s sales of the Microsoft platform to the US, even as it continued to grow its cloud-based cybersecurity customer base in Canada. With a physical location in Ottawa, the company can once again offer Office 365 in the thriving market north of the border.

“Roaring Penguin becoming part of AppRiver just makes a lot of sense on many levels,” Skoll said. “We spent two decades developing and perfecting technology that will now be available to a much larger base of users as part of a true best-of-breed spam and virus filtering system.”

Customers and partners of Roaring Penguin have been notified of the changes, and the transition to AppRiver is expected to be complete by mid-year. Officials of both companies expect no disruption of service during the change.

Name The Playground The University of West Florida is accepting submissions to name the Historic Trust’s new Interactive Early Learning Playground. The playground, donated by Quint and Rishy Studer, will be located at Museum Plaza, a historic preservation and education initiative ​in downtown​ Pensacola.

The submission of name ideas serves as a unique opportunity to engage in the community and contribute to early learning in Pensacola. The playground can be named after a person, an event, an idea or vision. Nominations are due Sunday, April 15 and can be submitted at historicpensacola.org/playground.

“The Studers have committed to a long-term investment in early childhood education in efforts to establish Pensacola as ‘America’s first Early Learning City,’” said Howard Reddy, vice president for university advancement. “Their vision is to incorporate early learning into public spaces in order to enhance childhood education and community advocacy.”

The Interactive Early Learning Playground will highlight the industries that played an important role in the development of Pensacola: timber, fishing, shipping, brickmaking and transportation. The playground’s design features unique timber play equipment, such as a log flume, stump hop, log stack and a rope climber. Accessory features, such as pulleys, a ship bell, a ship wheel and other small interactive items, will be placed throughout the playground. The play equipment will have colorful letters and numbers painted on it that encourages children to explore and learn while playing.

Mark Your Calendar 350 Pensacola’s monthly speaker series will host impact investor Jacey Cosentino and investment advisor Lori Ptacek of Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bayview Senior Center, 2000 E. Lloyd St. Their topic is “Every dollar you send into the world makes an impact.” To learn more, email 350pensacola@gmail.com.

The Florida-Alabama Transportation Planning Organization will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, April 11 at 9 a.m. in the Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Milton. The Technical Coordinating Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. and Citizens’ Advisory Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 9 in Pensacola City Hall, 222 W. Main St.

The Alpha chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international women’s education honorary organization, will host a tea as a fundraiser to support their annual college scholarship program 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 14 at Asbury Place behind Cokesbury Church on 9th Avenue. Rachael Pongetti, a Pensacola High art teacher, photographer and 2018 recipient of the national George Washington medal award from Freedoms Foundation of Valley Forge, will give a presentation on her book “Uncovering the Layers: The Pensacola Graffiti Bridge Project.” The honorary’s goal is to encourage young women to obtain their college degree and return to teach in our school district. Tickets are $15. To learn more, email anitaschmitt53@gmail.com.

The Studer Community Institute and Pensacola News Journal host “CivicCon: Community Driven Design with Michaele Pride” at 6 p.m. Monday, April 16 in the Rex Theater, 18 N. Palafox. Pride is a professor of architecture at the University of New Mexico. As an architect and urban designer, she emphasizes principles of consensus, collaboration and public engagement in her teaching, research and professional consulting. Her current work focuses on the intersection between design and public health, seeking ways to create healthy, sustainable and equitable communities. To learn more, visit studeri.com.

The Pensacola Young Professionals and the Young Professionals of the Gulf Coast Citizen Diplomacy Council will host the “International Professionals Forum with a Pensacola Perspective” on Thursday, April 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. in Meeting Room B of the West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St. The panel will include Mambwe Mutanuka, corporate director of Contracting Governance, Risk & Compliance at Baptist Health Care; Dora Omerico, realtor at Levin Rinke Realty; Araba Hanson-Knoblock, client manager at Vizient Inc.; Dr. Kwame Owusu-Daaku, assistant professor, Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of West Florida; Julia Steinmetz, master’s degree exchange student at the University of West Florida; Mehrdad Valinasab, process engineer at Ascend; and Toby Diehl, support technician at AppRiver.