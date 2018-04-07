Violin Royalty

By Shelby Nalepa

For the first time ever, Pensacola will have the honor of hosting arguably one of the best violinists of our time.

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO) annual Russian Spectacular will feature Grammy Award-winning violinist Gil Shaham playing 19th century composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.

“The annual spectacular concert is always one of the highlights of the season,” said Peter Rubardt, PSO music director. “The Russian composers wrote incredibly gratifying and popular music. It’s really very special that we have a guest artist of this stature that Pensacola has never had before.”

Named Musical America’s Instrumentalist of the Year in 2012 and referred to by the New York Times as “one of today’s preeminent violinists,” Shaham, 47, has a long history in music.

“Shaham, by any measure, is one of the very finest violinists alive today,” Rubardt said. “It’s very exciting that Pensacola has the opportunity to experience one of the greatest violinists in history. This is Tchaikovsky’s flashiest and most technically brilliant concerto, so it’s going to be a high point of the season.”

Born to Israeli scientists, at 10 years old, Shaham debuted as violin soloist with the Jerusalem Symphony, later playing with the Israel Philharmonic. Shaham returned to the U.S. (he was born in Illinois while his parents were on academic fellowship) to attend Juilliard School in New York, also studying at Columbia University with his pianist sister, Orli Shaham.

“I think there’s something that’s very life-affirming about being around music,” Shaham said. “We are definitely very lucky to be able to do this.”

Shaham has performed with some of the world’s leading orchestras and in 2003 formed his own record label, Canary Classics. He will be in Pensacola Saturday to perform Tchaikovsky’s famous Violin Concerto at the Saenger Theatre. The program will also include Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy After Shakespeare” as well as Stravinsky’s “Symphony in Three Movements.”

“I have to say, this is one piece I never get tired of playing,” Shaham said. “I always think of this little 11-year-old girl who I know taking piano lessons. She likes all sorts of music, but she started listening to Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and fell in love with it. Her dad now tells me she listens to it hundreds of times a day.”

Shaham said that the reason the little girl remains in his mind is that he once felt just like her.

“I remember being 14 or 15 listening to that piece and the part where it builds up being the most incredible thing,” he said. “It is an amazing piece but pretty demanding to play. Tchaikovsky was very knowledgeable about the violin.”

Shaham said that Tchaikovsky still remains one of his all-time favorite composers.

“We always think of Tchaikovsky as having this turbulent, tragic life, this tortured existence,” he said. “But this piece was written in one of the rare periods of real happiness. He wrote it very quickly after he’d been inspired.”

Shaham said that during its time, the concerto didn’t have great reviews, but today it remains a standard for violin soloists.

“There was a famous review in Vienna that printed the concerto stinks,” Shaham said. “But somehow musicians and public audiences ever since have disagreed.”

Shaham has played to audiences around the world and will play with the London Orchestra after his visit to Pensacola.

“I think every experience is different,” Shaham said. “I love all of them. For me, it’s really about the people. I love being around people. No two concerts are ever the same. Right now I’m in San Francisco, where I’ll play the same program four nights in a row, but each will be a different experience. This will be my first time in Pensacola, and I love playing smaller cities just as much.”

Shaham lives in New York City with his wife, violinist Adele Anthony, and their three children, ages 15, 12 and 6. His two oldest children have followed family tradition taking up violin, while his 6-year-old plays piano.

“The work-life balance can be difficult, but we’ve been very lucky,” Shaham said. “We plan it so that if she is working, then I’m free. We are very lucky to be our own bosses as freelance musicians. We started working very young and, now that we have kids, are able to work less and spend a lot of time together as a family.”

RUSSIAN SPECTACULAR

WHAT: Pensacola Symphony Orchestra’s Russian Spectacular with special guest Gil Shaham

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7

WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

COST: $19-$105

DETAILS: pensacolasymphony.com