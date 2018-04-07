Wahoos Kick Off 2018 Season

—The Daily Show—

Sure, the actual game is the main reason to make your way to Wahoos Stadium any given day there’s a home game. But there are at least seven other things you might want to plan your ballpark outings around. Here’s a rundown of the daily promotional schedule for the upcoming season.

Military Monday

Active and retired military get $1 off tickets every Monday. The Wahoos have also teamed up with First Command Financial Services for special military recognitions, American flag presentation and on-field activities throughout the season.

Tap and Taco Tuesday

In addition to beer and taco pairings, Tuesday night games will feature acoustic music and local artwork. The “Fat Tuesday” all-you-can-eat buffet promo will be back, too—on the Winn Dixie party deck in partnership with Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Wahoo Wednesday

Wednesdays are all about theme nights at the ballpark, so be on the lookout for fun announcements throughout the season, like Star Wars night. The Wahoos will also be putting on a weekly Wednesday fireworks display starting May 23.

Thirsty Thursday

Because the only thing better than a ballgame is a ballgame with drink specials.

Fantastic Friday

Be one of the first 2,000 fans at the ballpark on Fridays to get special edition Wahoos giveaway items.

Fireworks Saturday

Win or lose, the Wahoos celebrate every Saturday night with post-game fireworks.

Family Sunday

McDonald’s is once again sponsoring Family Sundays at the ballpark, which includes base running for kids and family toss every week.

*All giveaways, promotions and event dates are subject to change

—Like A Pro—

There are a few ballpark rules that all baseball fans live by—like hats off during the national anthem. But there are also some things only tried and true Wahoo fans know—like where to park on game days. In an effort to help you become one of those in-the-know fans this year, here are some helpful hints.

Seville Shuttle: On game days, you might want to think about arriving early and taking the “Wahoo Choo Choo” shuttle from Seville Quarter. Not only can you save a little on parking, but you can pre-game at Seville if you’re up for it. The shuttle starts taking fans over one hour before the game starts, continues throughout and stops one hour after.

Game Time: Regular season home games start at 6:35 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Sunday games start at 1:05 p.m. in April and early May and 5:05 p.m. later in the season. Stadium gates open one hour prior to first pitch.

Leave It At Home: Because the last thing anyone wants is to miss the first inning because you had to take your chair back to the car, here’s a list of things you shouldn’t bring to ballpark: bottles, cans, chairs, coolers, noisemakers (whistles, drums, musical instruments etc.), fireworks, flares, pets or animals of any kind (with the exception of service animals), weapons, water guns, toy/replica weapons, squirt bottles, soap bottles, Frisbees, balloons, brooms, skateboards, rollerblades and skates. No outside food and drinks will be allowed in either and smoking is prohibited at the stadium.

—2018 Home Game Schedule—

April

Wednesday, April 11 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Thursday, April 12 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Friday, April 13 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Saturday, April 14 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Sunday, April 15 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Saturday, April 21 vs. Birmingham Barons

Sunday, April 22 vs. Birmingham Barons

Monday, April 23 vs. Birmingham Barons

Tuesday, April 24 vs. Birmingham Barons

Wednesday, April 25 vs. Birmingham Barons

May

Wednesday, May 2 vs. Mississippi Braves

Thursday, May 3 vs. Mississippi Braves

Friday, May 4 vs. Mississippi Braves

Saturday, May 5 vs. Mississippi Braves

Sunday, May 6 vs. Mississippi Braves

Thursday, May 17 vs. Jackson Generals

Friday, May 18 vs. Jackson Generals

Saturday, May 19 vs. Jackson Generals

Sunday, May 20 vs. Jackson Generals

Monday, May 21 vs. Jackson Generals

Wednesday, May 23 vs. Tennessee Smokies

Thursday, May 24 vs. Tennessee Smokies

Friday, May 25 vs. Tennessee Smokies

Saturday, May 26 vs. Tennessee Smokies

Sunday, May 27 vs. Tennessee Smokies

June

Sunday, June 3 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Monday, June 4 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Tuesday, June 5 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Wednesday, June 6 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Thursday, June 7 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Wednesday, June 13 vs. Mobile Baybears

Thursday, June 14 vs. Mobile Baybears

Friday, June 15 vs. Mobile Baybears

Saturday, June 16 vs. Mobile Baybears

Sunday, June 17 vs. Mobile Baybears

Thursday, June 28 vs. Mississippi Braves

Friday, June 29 vs. Mississippi Braves

Saturday, June 30 vs. Mississippi Braves

July

Sunday, July 1 vs. Mississippi Braves

Monday, July 2 vs. Mississippi Braves

Tuesday, July 3 vs. Mississippi Braves

Sunday, July 8 vs. Mobile Baybears

Monday, July 9 vs. Mobile Baybears

Tuesday, July 10 vs. Mobile Baybears

Wednesday, July 11 vs. Mobile Baybears

Wednesday, July 18 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Thursday, July 19 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Friday, July 20 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Saturday, July 21 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Sunday, July 22 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Saturday, July 28 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Sunday, July 29 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Monday, July 30 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Tuesday, July 31 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

August

Wednesday, Aug. 1 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Thursday, Aug. 2 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Friday, Aug. 3 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Saturday, Aug. 4 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Sunday, Aug. 5 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Monday, Aug. 6 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Tuesday, Aug. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Wednesday, Aug. 15 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Thursday, Aug. 16 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Friday, Aug. 17 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Saturday, Aug. 18 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Friday, Aug. 24 vs. Mobile Baybears

Saturday, Aug. 25 vs. Mobile Baybears

Sunday, Aug. 26 vs. Mobile Baybears

Monday, Aug. 27 vs. Mobile Baybears

Tuesday, Aug. 28 vs. Mobile Baybears

BLUE WAHOOS OPENING DAY 2018

WHAT: Blue Wahoos vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

WHEN: 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 11

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.

DETAILS: bluewahoos.com