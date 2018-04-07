—The Daily Show—
Sure, the actual game is the main reason to make your way to Wahoos Stadium any given day there’s a home game. But there are at least seven other things you might want to plan your ballpark outings around. Here’s a rundown of the daily promotional schedule for the upcoming season.
Military Monday
Active and retired military get $1 off tickets every Monday. The Wahoos have also teamed up with First Command Financial Services for special military recognitions, American flag presentation and on-field activities throughout the season.
Tap and Taco Tuesday
In addition to beer and taco pairings, Tuesday night games will feature acoustic music and local artwork. The “Fat Tuesday” all-you-can-eat buffet promo will be back, too—on the Winn Dixie party deck in partnership with Moe’s Southwest Grill.
Wahoo Wednesday
Wednesdays are all about theme nights at the ballpark, so be on the lookout for fun announcements throughout the season, like Star Wars night. The Wahoos will also be putting on a weekly Wednesday fireworks display starting May 23.
Thirsty Thursday
Because the only thing better than a ballgame is a ballgame with drink specials.
Fantastic Friday
Be one of the first 2,000 fans at the ballpark on Fridays to get special edition Wahoos giveaway items.
Fireworks Saturday
Win or lose, the Wahoos celebrate every Saturday night with post-game fireworks.
Family Sunday
McDonald’s is once again sponsoring Family Sundays at the ballpark, which includes base running for kids and family toss every week.
*All giveaways, promotions and event dates are subject to change
—Like A Pro—
There are a few ballpark rules that all baseball fans live by—like hats off during the national anthem. But there are also some things only tried and true Wahoo fans know—like where to park on game days. In an effort to help you become one of those in-the-know fans this year, here are some helpful hints.
Seville Shuttle: On game days, you might want to think about arriving early and taking the “Wahoo Choo Choo” shuttle from Seville Quarter. Not only can you save a little on parking, but you can pre-game at Seville if you’re up for it. The shuttle starts taking fans over one hour before the game starts, continues throughout and stops one hour after.
Game Time: Regular season home games start at 6:35 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Sunday games start at 1:05 p.m. in April and early May and 5:05 p.m. later in the season. Stadium gates open one hour prior to first pitch.
Leave It At Home: Because the last thing anyone wants is to miss the first inning because you had to take your chair back to the car, here’s a list of things you shouldn’t bring to ballpark: bottles, cans, chairs, coolers, noisemakers (whistles, drums, musical instruments etc.), fireworks, flares, pets or animals of any kind (with the exception of service animals), weapons, water guns, toy/replica weapons, squirt bottles, soap bottles, Frisbees, balloons, brooms, skateboards, rollerblades and skates. No outside food and drinks will be allowed in either and smoking is prohibited at the stadium.
—2018 Home Game Schedule—
April
Wednesday, April 11 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts
Thursday, April 12 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts
Friday, April 13 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts
Saturday, April 14 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts
Sunday, April 15 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts
Saturday, April 21 vs. Birmingham Barons
Sunday, April 22 vs. Birmingham Barons
Monday, April 23 vs. Birmingham Barons
Tuesday, April 24 vs. Birmingham Barons
Wednesday, April 25 vs. Birmingham Barons
May
Wednesday, May 2 vs. Mississippi Braves
Thursday, May 3 vs. Mississippi Braves
Friday, May 4 vs. Mississippi Braves
Saturday, May 5 vs. Mississippi Braves
Sunday, May 6 vs. Mississippi Braves
Thursday, May 17 vs. Jackson Generals
Friday, May 18 vs. Jackson Generals
Saturday, May 19 vs. Jackson Generals
Sunday, May 20 vs. Jackson Generals
Monday, May 21 vs. Jackson Generals
Wednesday, May 23 vs. Tennessee Smokies
Thursday, May 24 vs. Tennessee Smokies
Friday, May 25 vs. Tennessee Smokies
Saturday, May 26 vs. Tennessee Smokies
Sunday, May 27 vs. Tennessee Smokies
June
Sunday, June 3 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Monday, June 4 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Tuesday, June 5 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Wednesday, June 6 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Thursday, June 7 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Wednesday, June 13 vs. Mobile Baybears
Thursday, June 14 vs. Mobile Baybears
Friday, June 15 vs. Mobile Baybears
Saturday, June 16 vs. Mobile Baybears
Sunday, June 17 vs. Mobile Baybears
Thursday, June 28 vs. Mississippi Braves
Friday, June 29 vs. Mississippi Braves
Saturday, June 30 vs. Mississippi Braves
July
Sunday, July 1 vs. Mississippi Braves
Monday, July 2 vs. Mississippi Braves
Tuesday, July 3 vs. Mississippi Braves
Sunday, July 8 vs. Mobile Baybears
Monday, July 9 vs. Mobile Baybears
Tuesday, July 10 vs. Mobile Baybears
Wednesday, July 11 vs. Mobile Baybears
Wednesday, July 18 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Thursday, July 19 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Friday, July 20 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Saturday, July 21 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Sunday, July 22 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Saturday, July 28 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Sunday, July 29 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Monday, July 30 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Tuesday, July 31 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
August
Wednesday, Aug. 1 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Thursday, Aug. 2 vs. Montgomery Biscuits
Friday, Aug. 3 vs. Montgomery Biscuits
Saturday, Aug. 4 vs. Montgomery Biscuits
Sunday, Aug. 5 vs. Montgomery Biscuits
Monday, Aug. 6 vs. Montgomery Biscuits
Tuesday, Aug. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Wednesday, Aug. 15 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Thursday, Aug. 16 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Friday, Aug. 17 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Saturday, Aug. 18 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Friday, Aug. 24 vs. Mobile Baybears
Saturday, Aug. 25 vs. Mobile Baybears
Sunday, Aug. 26 vs. Mobile Baybears
Monday, Aug. 27 vs. Mobile Baybears
Tuesday, Aug. 28 vs. Mobile Baybears
——————————————————-
BLUE WAHOOS OPENING DAY 2018
WHAT: Blue Wahoos vs. Chattanooga Lookouts
WHEN: 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 11
WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.
DETAILS: bluewahoos.com