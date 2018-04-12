Winners & Losers 4/12/18

Winners

Clay Ingram

The Pensacola Republican lawmaker was among the 15 members of the Florida Legislature honored with a 2018 Florida Chamber Distinguished Advocate award, which recognizes legislators who fought for the passage of pro-business legislation and furthered the Florida Chamber’s goals concerning job creation and economic development. Ingram, who is also the president and CEO of the Greater Pensacola Chamber, was honored for his work to secure full funding for key economic development programs, including Enterprise Florida and VISIT FLORIDA.

Jacqueline A. Rogers

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) investigated Rogers’ petition and found the part of Escambia County Ordinance No. 2017-65 that permits “light industrial uses” within the MU-S future land use category is “not consistent with the Escambia County Comprehensive Plan.” The DEO referred the matter to the Division of Administrative Hearings and requested an administrative law judge be assigned for a hearing on the inconsistencies.

Lakeview Center

Its School Day Support program achieved the Gold Model Florida PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Support Project) award, which is only given to schools that demonstrate positive effects for at least two years. Lakeview Center’s School Day Support is a resource that helps children who are challenged by severe emotional disabilities and can’t function in their neighborhood schools. Classes are provided by the school district at Lakeview’s main campus.

Losers

Chris Jones

The Florida Supreme Court has denied a request by the Escambia County Property Appraiser that it review two recent lower court decisions in favor of Pensacola Beach taxpayers. The ruling by the high court lets stand the decisions in Island Resorts v. Chris Jones, Beach Club v. Chris Jones and Portofino v. Chris Jones. All three of those decisions found that the plain language of the controlling Florida statutes makes leasehold interests in county-owned property subject, exclusively, to intangible personal property taxation, not ad valorem taxation.

Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a notice of appeal with the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and asked for a stay of the order requiring a new process for restoring ex-felons’ voting rights. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker last month gave Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Cabinet until April 26 to revamp the process, which the judge ruled violates First Amendment and equal protection rights under the U.S. Constitution. Under the current process, ex-felons must wait five or seven years after their sentences are complete to apply to have rights restored. After applications are filed, the process can take years to complete. Judge Walker criticized the current process for giving the Cabinet “unfettered discretion” in deciding whether former felons should have their rights restored.