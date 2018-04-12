Calendar 4/12/18

THURSDAY 4.12
PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
‘FACES PLACES’ 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
TALL SHIPS PENSACOLA 3 p.m. Plaza de Luna, S. Palafox. $15 and up. visitpensacola.com/tall-ships
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
CHRISTOPHER’S CONCERTS 6 p.m. Free. Infusion. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org
MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
CIRQUE ITALIA 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. Cordova Mall, 5100 N. 9th Ave. cirqueitalia.com
ROCK FOR ANNALORA 8 p.m. $5 minimum donation. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
FRIDAY 4.13
ALYSSA’S TWO-DAY MARKET 9 a.m. Alyssa’s Antique Depot, 4586 Chumuckla Highway. Pace. facebook.com/shopalyssas
TALL SHIPS PENSACOLA 9 a.m. Plaza de Luna, S. Palafox. $15 and up. visitpensacola.com/tall-ships
2018 EMERALD COAST GRAND PRIX 12-5 p.m. Military Appreciation Event. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive.
‘WONDER WHEEL’1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
CIRQUE ITALIA 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. Cordova Mall, 5100 N. 9th Ave. cirqueitalia.com
WINE TASTING 3-6 p.m. Free. Oyster Bay Wine. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
IHMC ROBOTICS LAB OPEN HOUSE 4-7 p.m. Free. IHMC’s Levin Center, 420 E. Romana St. ihmc.us
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GAY GRASSROOTS 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BALLET AND BBQ 6 p.m. $60 and up. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St. balletpensacola.com
EXQUISITE PENSACOLA: A CORPSE IN SIX PARTS 6:30-9:30 p.m. An evening of food, drink, art, poetry, music, performance and creative collaboration. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. uwf.edu
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SEVILLE QUARTER REGGAE FEST 6:30 p.m. Ja Rhythm, Top Celebrity Crew. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
PHS PRESENTS: ‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’ 7 p.m. $7-$10. There are additional shows Saturday and Sunday. Pensacola High School, 500 W. Maxwell St.
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. University of West Florida, Studio Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
DR. SHEILA DUNN, COREY MCKERN, AND BLAKE RILEY WITH SPECIAL GUEST DR. STEVEN BROWN 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. University of West Florida, Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
‘LITTLE WOMEN’ 7:30 p.m. $15-$31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SATURDAY 4.14
FMW AUDUBON SOCIETY FIELD TRIP 7:30 a.m. Free. Meet at last parking lot before you enter Fort Pickens. fmwaudubon.org
US FINALS CHEER 8 a.m. (doors open) $15-$36. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
JUSTICE JOG 8-11 a.m. $15-$25. Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, 17 E. Main St. awkojusticefoundation.com/justice-programs/justice-jog
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
ALYSSA’S TWO-DAY MARKET 9 a.m. Alyssa’s Antique Depot, 4586 Chumuckla Highway. Pace. facebook.com/shopalyssas
TALL SHIPS PENSACOLA 9 a.m. Plaza de Luna, S. Palafox. $15 and up. visitpensacola.com/tall-ships
GRASS-FED BEEF COOKING DEMO 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. $5. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
2018 EMERALD COAST GRAND PRIX 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive.
JAMES BRISCIONE COOKBOOK SIGNING 12-2 p.m. The Bodacious Family of Shops, 407 S. Palafox. facebook.com/bodaciousshops
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com
PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY KITTEN SHOWER 12-4 p.m. Help Pensacola Humane Society raise funds and supplies to aid orphaned kittens. Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St. pensacolahumane.org
PENSACOLA MESS HALL: CURIOSITY DAY 1-4 p.m. Included with admission. Pensacola Mess Hall, 116 N. Tarragona St. pensacolamesshall.org
‘WONDER WHEEL’ 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
CIRQUE ITALIA 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. Cordova Mall, 5100 N. 9th Ave. cirqueitalia.com
CLASSIC JUNE FOR KIDS 2-4 p.m. Fundraiser for Gulf Coast Kid’s House. Hub Stacey’s at the Point, 5851 Galvez Road.
‘LITTLE WOMEN’ 3 p.m. $15-$31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
I LOVE THE ‘90S PUB CRAWL 3-7 p.m. $15. Starts at Play, 16 S. Palafox. facebook.com/kaboomssc
SEVILLE QUARTER REGGAE FEST 3 p.m. Shaggy J, Ja Rhythm, Top Celebrity Crew. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COUPLES COOK: SUSHI 6 p.m. $60. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 6:05 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
JERRY GARCIA BAND COVER BAND 7 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
PENSACOLA GUITAR ORCHESTRA 7:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola State College, Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Studio Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
PENSACOLA CIVIC BAND PRESENTS: ‘HEAL OUR LAND’ 7:30 p.m. $6.50-$10.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
THE PRINCESS BRIDE SCREENING 8 p.m. Free. 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze.
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. $10. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SUNDAY 4.15
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
US FINALS CHEER 8 a.m. (doors open) $16-$36. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
WALK THE BEACH TO FIGHT ALS 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $25 per person. Flounder’s 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com
TALL SHIPS PENSACOLA 9 a.m. Plaza de Luna, S. Palafox. $15 and up. visitpensacola.com/tall-ships
2018 EMERALD COAST GRAND PRIX 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive.
GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 1:05 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
CIRQUE ITALIA 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. Cordova Mall, 5100 N. 9th Ave. cirqueitalia.com
THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH 2:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Studio Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
‘LITTLE WOMEN’ 3 p.m. $15-$31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
THE WAILERS 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
8FITTY HIP HOP SHOW 8 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
MONDAY 4.16
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FROM SCRATCH: BAKING FOR ADULTS 5-8 p.m. $150—for four classes, April 16-April 25. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.con
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 4.17
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
WEST FLORIDA LITERARY FEDERATION OPEN MIC 6:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.
THE LONE BELLOW 7 p.m. $20-$79. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
‘THE GREATEST SHOWMAN’ 7 p.m. $5. (cash only).The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox.
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Not Quite Fab. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola. visitpensacolabeach.com
UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
UWF SINGERS PRESENT: ‘ARISE’ 7:30 p.m. Free. Sacred Heart Cathedral, 1212 East Moreno St. uwf.edu
WEDNESDAY 4.18
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 16 Fort Pickens Road.
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CAST IRON SHRIMP HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLACK UHURU 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PMA OPEN STUDIO: TEXTILES 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
UWF STUDENT ART & DESIGN EXHIBITION On view through April 14. TAG, 11000 University Parkway. Bdg. 82. uwf.edu
64th ANNUAL MEMBERS JURIED EXHIBITION On view through April 20. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
TINY SHOW: A SERIES OF SMALL THINGS On view through April 20. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
PLACID CORPSE On view through April 20. Art by Christopher Mills. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
TOO HAPPY On view through April 20. Art by Don Manderson. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
SPOTLIGHT ON ART: UWF SCHOLARSHIP On view through April 21. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
JAY MARTIN PAINTINGS On view through April 30. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St.
MIX IT UP Quayside Art Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com
PENSACOLA STATE COLLEGE ART STUDENTS EXHIBITION On view through April 16-May 2. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
LAMAR STUDIO: MICHAEL PEARCE: SECRET PAINTINGS On view through May 18. Pensacola State College Lamar Studio, Bdg. 15. pensacolastate.edu
MASTERS OF INSPIRATION On view through May 18. Art by Charlotte Mason, Kelly Schmidt and Ben Twingley. Gallery 1060, First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
PAPER CUTS: THE ART AND HISTORY OF PAPER-MAKING AND CUT PAPER ART On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CUT UP/CUT OUT On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
VERNACULAR PHOTOGRAPHY On view through June 17. Projected exhibition by UWF photography students. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for artists
RECYCLE, REUSE, REPURPOSE, REPEAT Break down pre-existing materials, reinterpret them with your chosen media and present never-before-seen recycled art. Artists may submit up to three works. Works must have been executed within the last two years. Works previously shown at Artel may not be submitted. All work must be ready for hanging or presentation and easy to exhibit with clear instructions where necessary. Drop off work Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, April 22, 1-4 p.m. For more information, visit artelgallery.org.
Call for films
STAMPED SUBMISSIONS Stamped LGBT Film Festival is returning for its seventh year, and film submissions are open through Sunday, July 1. Filmmakers have the opportunity to win monetary prizes in the following categories: Best Narrative, Best Documentary and Best Short. For those interested in submitting a film, visit filmfreeway.com/stampedpensacolalgbt. To learn more about the film festival and to get involved, visit stampedfilmfest.com.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/PerfectPlainBrewingCo
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/PerfectPlainBrewingCo
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 4.12
RAY FULLER AND THE BLUES ROCKERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
TIM SPENCER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
PAXTON NORRIS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 4.13
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks
PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
PLATINUM PREMIER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
BEYOND THE BREAK 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 4.14
NICK ANDREWS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
BIG AL AND THE HEAVYWEIGHTS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
REGGIE STARRETT 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 4.15
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
REGGIE STARRETT 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
BIG AL AND THE HEAVYWEIGHTS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CHRIS HOUCHIN 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 4.16
MIKE VANN 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. The Music of John Coltrane, feat. Rebecca Barry and Gino Rosario, Josh Titford and Jimmy Roebuck and Kevin Lee. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 4.17
MIKE MAGAZZINE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 4.18
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
RONNIE LEVINE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
WILL AND GREG 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com