Calendar 4/12/18

THURSDAY 4.12

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

‘FACES PLACES’ 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

TALL SHIPS PENSACOLA 3 p.m. Plaza de Luna, S. Palafox. $15 and up. visitpensacola.com/tall-ships

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

CHRISTOPHER’S CONCERTS 6 p.m. Free. Infusion. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org

MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

CIRQUE ITALIA 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. Cordova Mall, 5100 N. 9th Ave. cirqueitalia.com

ROCK FOR ANNALORA 8 p.m. $5 minimum donation. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

FRIDAY 4.13

ALYSSA’S TWO-DAY MARKET 9 a.m. Alyssa’s Antique Depot, 4586 Chumuckla Highway. Pace. facebook.com/shopalyssas

TALL SHIPS PENSACOLA 9 a.m. Plaza de Luna, S. Palafox. $15 and up. visitpensacola.com/tall-ships

2018 EMERALD COAST GRAND PRIX 12-5 p.m. Military Appreciation Event. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive.

‘WONDER WHEEL’1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

CIRQUE ITALIA 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. Cordova Mall, 5100 N. 9th Ave. cirqueitalia.com

WINE TASTING 3-6 p.m. Free. Oyster Bay Wine. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

IHMC ROBOTICS LAB OPEN HOUSE 4-7 p.m. Free. IHMC’s Levin Center, 420 E. Romana St. ihmc.us

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GAY GRASSROOTS 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BALLET AND BBQ 6 p.m. $60 and up. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St. balletpensacola.com

EXQUISITE PENSACOLA: A CORPSE IN SIX PARTS 6:30-9:30 p.m. An evening of food, drink, art, poetry, music, performance and creative collaboration. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. uwf.edu

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SEVILLE QUARTER REGGAE FEST 6:30 p.m. Ja Rhythm, Top Celebrity Crew. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

PHS PRESENTS: ‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’ 7 p.m. $7-$10. There are additional shows Saturday and Sunday. Pensacola High School, 500 W. Maxwell St.

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. University of West Florida, Studio Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

DR. SHEILA DUNN, COREY MCKERN, AND BLAKE RILEY WITH SPECIAL GUEST DR. STEVEN BROWN 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. University of West Florida, Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

‘LITTLE WOMEN’ 7:30 p.m. $15-$31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SATURDAY 4.14

FMW AUDUBON SOCIETY FIELD TRIP 7:30 a.m. Free. Meet at last parking lot before you enter Fort Pickens. fmwaudubon.org

US FINALS CHEER 8 a.m. (doors open) $15-$36. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

JUSTICE JOG 8-11 a.m. $15-$25. Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, 17 E. Main St. awkojusticefoundation.com/justice-programs/justice-jog

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

ALYSSA’S TWO-DAY MARKET 9 a.m. Alyssa’s Antique Depot, 4586 Chumuckla Highway. Pace. facebook.com/shopalyssas

TALL SHIPS PENSACOLA 9 a.m. Plaza de Luna, S. Palafox. $15 and up. visitpensacola.com/tall-ships

GRASS-FED BEEF COOKING DEMO 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. $5. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

2018 EMERALD COAST GRAND PRIX 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive.

JAMES BRISCIONE COOKBOOK SIGNING 12-2 p.m. The Bodacious Family of Shops, 407 S. Palafox. facebook.com/bodaciousshops

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com

PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY KITTEN SHOWER 12-4 p.m. Help Pensacola Humane Society raise funds and supplies to aid orphaned kittens. Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St. pensacolahumane.org

PENSACOLA MESS HALL: CURIOSITY DAY 1-4 p.m. Included with admission. Pensacola Mess Hall, 116 N. Tarragona St. pensacolamesshall.org

‘WONDER WHEEL’ 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

CIRQUE ITALIA 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. Cordova Mall, 5100 N. 9th Ave. cirqueitalia.com

CLASSIC JUNE FOR KIDS 2-4 p.m. Fundraiser for Gulf Coast Kid’s House. Hub Stacey’s at the Point, 5851 Galvez Road.

‘LITTLE WOMEN’ 3 p.m. $15-$31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

I LOVE THE ‘90S PUB CRAWL 3-7 p.m. $15. Starts at Play, 16 S. Palafox. facebook.com/kaboomssc

SEVILLE QUARTER REGGAE FEST 3 p.m. Shaggy J, Ja Rhythm, Top Celebrity Crew. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COUPLES COOK: SUSHI 6 p.m. $60. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 6:05 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

JERRY GARCIA BAND COVER BAND 7 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

PENSACOLA GUITAR ORCHESTRA 7:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola State College, Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Studio Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

PENSACOLA CIVIC BAND PRESENTS: ‘HEAL OUR LAND’ 7:30 p.m. $6.50-$10.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

THE PRINCESS BRIDE SCREENING 8 p.m. Free. 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze.

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. $10. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SUNDAY 4.15

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

US FINALS CHEER 8 a.m. (doors open) $16-$36. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

WALK THE BEACH TO FIGHT ALS 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $25 per person. Flounder’s 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com

TALL SHIPS PENSACOLA 9 a.m. Plaza de Luna, S. Palafox. $15 and up. visitpensacola.com/tall-ships

2018 EMERALD COAST GRAND PRIX 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive.

GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 1:05 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

CIRQUE ITALIA 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. Cordova Mall, 5100 N. 9th Ave. cirqueitalia.com

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH 2:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Studio Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

‘LITTLE WOMEN’ 3 p.m. $15-$31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

THE WAILERS 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

8FITTY HIP HOP SHOW 8 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

MONDAY 4.16

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FROM SCRATCH: BAKING FOR ADULTS 5-8 p.m. $150—for four classes, April 16-April 25. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.con

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 4.17

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

WEST FLORIDA LITERARY FEDERATION OPEN MIC 6:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.

THE LONE BELLOW 7 p.m. $20-$79. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

‘THE GREATEST SHOWMAN’ 7 p.m. $5. (cash only).The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox.

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Not Quite Fab. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola. visitpensacolabeach.com

UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

UWF SINGERS PRESENT: ‘ARISE’ 7:30 p.m. Free. Sacred Heart Cathedral, 1212 East Moreno St. uwf.edu

WEDNESDAY 4.18

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 16 Fort Pickens Road.

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CAST IRON SHRIMP HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLACK UHURU 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PMA OPEN STUDIO: TEXTILES 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

UWF STUDENT ART & DESIGN EXHIBITION On view through April 14. TAG, 11000 University Parkway. Bdg. 82. uwf.edu

64th ANNUAL MEMBERS JURIED EXHIBITION On view through April 20. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

TINY SHOW: A SERIES OF SMALL THINGS On view through April 20. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

PLACID CORPSE On view through April 20. Art by Christopher Mills. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

TOO HAPPY On view through April 20. Art by Don Manderson. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

SPOTLIGHT ON ART: UWF SCHOLARSHIP On view through April 21. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

JAY MARTIN PAINTINGS On view through April 30. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St.

MIX IT UP Quayside Art Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com

PENSACOLA STATE COLLEGE ART STUDENTS EXHIBITION On view through April 16-May 2. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

LAMAR STUDIO: MICHAEL PEARCE: SECRET PAINTINGS On view through May 18. Pensacola State College Lamar Studio, Bdg. 15. pensacolastate.edu

MASTERS OF INSPIRATION On view through May 18. Art by Charlotte Mason, Kelly Schmidt and Ben Twingley. Gallery 1060, First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

PAPER CUTS: THE ART AND HISTORY OF PAPER-MAKING AND CUT PAPER ART On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CUT UP/CUT OUT On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

VERNACULAR PHOTOGRAPHY On view through June 17. Projected exhibition by UWF photography students. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

RECYCLE, REUSE, REPURPOSE, REPEAT Break down pre-existing materials, reinterpret them with your chosen media and present never-before-seen recycled art. Artists may submit up to three works. Works must have been executed within the last two years. Works previously shown at Artel may not be submitted. All work must be ready for hanging or presentation and easy to exhibit with clear instructions where necessary. Drop off work Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, April 22, 1-4 p.m. For more information, visit artelgallery.org.

Call for films

STAMPED SUBMISSIONS Stamped LGBT Film Festival is returning for its seventh year, and film submissions are open through Sunday, July 1. Filmmakers have the opportunity to win monetary prizes in the following categories: Best Narrative, Best Documentary and Best Short. For those interested in submitting a film, visit filmfreeway.com/stampedpensacolalgbt. To learn more about the film festival and to get involved, visit stampedfilmfest.com.

—————————————————————————

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/PerfectPlainBrewingCo

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/PerfectPlainBrewingCo

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 4.12

RAY FULLER AND THE BLUES ROCKERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

TIM SPENCER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

PAXTON NORRIS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 4.13

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks

PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

PLATINUM PREMIER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

BEYOND THE BREAK 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 4.14

NICK ANDREWS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BIG AL AND THE HEAVYWEIGHTS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

REGGIE STARRETT 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 4.15

JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

REGGIE STARRETT 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

BIG AL AND THE HEAVYWEIGHTS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CHRIS HOUCHIN 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 4.16

MIKE VANN 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. The Music of John Coltrane, feat. Rebecca Barry and Gino Rosario, Josh Titford and Jimmy Roebuck and Kevin Lee. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 4.17

MIKE MAGAZZINE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 4.18

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

RONNIE LEVINE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

WILL AND GREG 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

