Where Have All the Cobia Gone?

By Joe Baucum

With verve not too dissimilar from Mykelti Williamson’s Bubba from the 1994 Academy Award-winning “Forrest Gump,” Pensacola recreational fisherman Mike Williamson rattles off several virtues on why cobia, a protracted-spawning, brown-skinned fish, remain prized among Florida Panhandle anglers.

“It’s probably one of the best-three eating fish,” said Williamson, a 54-year-old water treatment operator at Emerald Coast Utilities Authority who first started fishing in the region at age 10.

“What’s great about cobia is it fries good, it grills good, it bakes good and it freezes good,” he continued. “That’s very important because some fish don’t freeze well. But with cobia, you can put it in a plastic bag with ice and throw it in your freezer. A year later, it will taste like you caught it that day.”

Cobia, also known as ling, lemonfish and crab cruncher, have ascended in regional popularity over the past several decades. Each year they migrate through the area on a journey from the Florida Keys to Texas. The Pensacola region typically sees the first wave in March, around St. Patrick’s Day. The heart of the migration then tapers off locally throughout April.

Williamson, while characterizing the species’ appearance as a cross between a catfish and a shark, said cobia’s taste resembles that of grouper, only with a little bit firmer texture. He praised the fish’s ability to strongly absorb seasonings. He unofficially pegged the mid-1980s to mid-1990s as the region’s cobia heyday, a time when the Gulf Coast routinely spilled over with the fish.

“There were just some hellaciously big fish being caught,” he reminisced.

But in the past several years, a troubling trend has emerged. Increasingly, the number of cobia caught in the region has dwindled. Compounding matters further, of those that have been secured, many weigh in far lighter than their predecessors.

Several theories abound in attempting to rationalize how the once-abundant species has faded, but with a convincing solution still lacking in how to replenish the fishery, many of the region’s fishermen fear a stark reality: the cobia population may never recover.

To help quantify the decline, David Turner, assistant manager at Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier, said the total cobia caught last year on the pier represented a paltry fraction of the amount from his first year.

The pier documents all fish caught on its premises, recording a fish’s weight and date it was captured. He said in 2012, his first year on the job, anglers snagged about 130 cobia. Last year the number dropped to about 15.

This year, the pier’s total is even worse. As of April 11, only three had been caught.

“The numbers, in my eyes, have definitely gone down,” Turner said.

WHY THE DECLINE

Although a scientific consensus does not exist on why, Williamson opined the cobia drop largely stems from the 2010 BP oil spill. He argued that in addition to the oil, BP’s dispersants, the chemicals used to emulsify the oil into smaller beads to allow the oil to disappear below the ocean surface, ravaged wildlife even further.

“The heart of the cobia migration was in the oil field at the time that rig went up. And it wasn’t just the fish that got killed that year but also all of the billions of eggs,” he asserted. To support his claim, Williamson pointed to the impact on Pacific herring from the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill when an Exxon oil tanker struck Prince William Sound’s Bligh Reef. The spill emptied more than 11 million gallons of crude oil into Alaska’s waters. Decades after the spill, researchers are still learning the extent of its long-term ramifications.

A 2015 post on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Northwest Fisheries Science Center website details a study published in the online journal Scientific Reports on the impact of oil exposure to embryonic herring and salmon. In the study, researchers found that the juvenile fish exposed to oil grew and swam more slowly and exhibited altered structural developments of the heart.

“The herring population crashed four years after the spill in Prince Williams Sound, and pink salmon stocks also declined, but the link to the oil spill has remained controversial,” NOAA’s website stated. “The new findings…suggest that the delayed effects of the spill may have been important contributors to the declines.”

But the jury remains out on how far the BP oil spill’s impact extends to today’s fish populations along the Gulf Coast. Andrew Kane, an associate professor at the University of Florida, researches environmental pathology and toxicology of marine organisms. He said multiple fisheries in several regions have witnessed declines, but it remains unknown to what extent the oil spill played a role.

“Many of them are not thriving as they were a decade ago. However, much of that is likely not associated directly with the oil spill,” Kane said.

Still, others share Williamson’s belief. Bill Menges, host of the program “Catchin’ Fish” on cable station BlabTV and a long-time angler, said cobia typically spawn near the mouth of the Mississippi River, not too far from the Deepwater Horizon explosion.

“They migrated directly into that area,” he said. “If you mess the food chain up, it’s not going to be pretty.”

But Menges also challenged that the proliferation of high-payout, local cobia tournaments has also contributed to the species’ demise. The contests can award for the heaviest single fish. Others score on the aggregate weight of a combination. Some span three days; others last multiple months.

Combined with the possible effects of the oil spill, Menges fears a comeback for the cobia may not be possible.

“At this point, it’s just too late,” he said.

Tommy Holmes, owner of Outcast Tackle and Marine in Pensacola, said his tournaments have seen drops in the fish caught. In the Outcast Cobia Classic, a month-and-a-half-long tournament that ends April 30, only 15 have been weighed. The Outcast Cobia Invitational, which took place over Easter weekend, only had five fish.

Holmes remains unsure of what exactly has precipitated the species’ decline, but he said he remains open to all solutions for combatting it. That includes curtailing the amount of overfishing of cobia, of which he admits his tournaments own a measure of culpability.

“My kettle is black, too,” Holmes said. “But I do realize now that they need help.”

NEW LIMITS SET

After several workshops to gather public input, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in December reduced the commercial limit from two to one fish each day per individual, matching the recreational limit. The vessel limit for both recreational and commercial fishermen dropped to two fish per day.

Additionally, Amanda Nalley, an FWC spokeswoman, said federal agencies have scheduled a stock assessment next year to gauge the level of cobia in the Gulf of Mexico. She added the last assessment, conducted in 2013, did not indicate the stock was overfished or undergoing overfishing at the time.

For now, the fishermen must simply wait and see how the new regulations play out. Some, such as Holmes, believe heavier restrictions on cobia must extend to federal waters and other Gulf Coast states. Others, such as Menges, contend the state’s new rules will carry little effect.

Should the worst happen, with the cobia permanently fading away from the region, Williamson said it would be evident by the classifieds. To catch a cobia, he explained, many anglers have specially outfitted boats with towers. The structure allows fishermen a better vantage point to identify the fish, which like to congregate on sandbars.

But without the cobia, there would serve little purpose in owning such a vessel.

“It’s getting that way,” Williamson said. “You’re going to see a lot of boats with towers for sale on the side of the road.”