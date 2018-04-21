Graham: End the Political Chaos

By Rick Outzen

Last week, former U.S. Rep. and Democratic candidate for governor Gwen Graham visited Pensacola for her 55th workday. She spent her Tuesday in the USO at the Pensacola International Airport greeting young men and women traveling through the airport and thanking them for their service.

She took a few minutes to sit down with Inweekly and discuss her campaign to be Florida’s next governor. Graham will face Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine in the Democratic primary in August.

An interview with Graham is different than most interviews with politicians. She pauses before she answers a question and really thinks about her responses. Her replies don’t come across as part of some agenda that her campaign strategists have told her to follow. The result is a refreshing discussion of issues facing the state.

Graham had her workday at the USO because she wanted to highlight her commitment to the military. She said, “We should be working hard in partnership with the federal government to make sure that those men and women who have served the country are provided opportunities to find a job that aligns with the skill sets they developed during their service.”

Gun Control

Since the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas has pushed elected officials around the state to discuss gun reform, we asked Graham about the topic. She reacted to the shooting as a mother and as the wife of a law enforcement officer.

“I don’t want any parent to ever have to put their child on a school bus or let them out at a school and worry, ‘Is my child going to be safe at school?’” she said. “My husband was sworn in for the first time at 18 years of age and has served in many different capacities in law enforcement, so I have a broader understanding.“

Graham believes most law-abiding gun owners support common sense gun safety measures such as the comprehensive background checks.

“We need to make sure that anybody who has a gun is mentally fit to and is using it for hunting or self-protection,” she told Inweekly.

Graham also believes that we need to ban the sale of military-style assault weapons.

“I talk about this with my husband all of the time, and he, as a law enforcement officer, recognizes that these are weapons of war,” she said. “I do not believe that we take guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens. I do recognize that there is fear in some gun owners if that’s the direction that some people in elective office wish to go. My commitment is to be an advocate for common sense gun safety measures and also not let that become a debate that someone does not believe in Second Amendment rights.”

Health care

Graham has taken a personal approach to finding out what Floridians think about their health care. She shared the story of a man she met while working the night shift at a free health clinic in the Orlando area. He was embarrassed to have to go to the clinic, but his health had deteriorated because he had been forced to make the decision to put food on the table for his family or buy his diabetes medicine.

“I believe strongly that as Floridians we should care about each other, and we can do common sense things (like taking Medicaid expansion, which we’re paying for anyway) that would provide health care to almost a million Floridians,” Graham said.

She would like to provide a statewide option so that any Floridian has the ability to negotiate health care insurance in the State of Florida pool.

“I believe that this is something that has been done,” Graham said. “We’re going to allow the insurance that the State of Florida employees receive—that Florida House members, Florida Senate members, and the governor receive—be an option to help drive down the cost and provide better health care. It’s going to be a lot of hard work, but I’m ready to do it.”

Economic Development

The past two years, House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Gov. Rick Scott did not agree on how economic development should take place in Florida. Graham put it simply: “Their visions did not align.”

She said that her vision starts and ends with public education.

“We have to provide strong education and opportunities for skill set training for the jobs that are here today and the jobs that we want to come here in the future,” said Graham. “My commitment to economic development is I do believe that the state has a role in Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida, but it needs to be a balanced role, providing to all the other parts of our communities that employers look to decide do they want to relocate in Florida.”

She believes the state’s approach to economic development has been too limited, especially when it comes to providing economic incentives.

“One area in particular that I want to regrow in a strong way is the film industry,” said Graham. “I’m going to move the Office of Film back into the Office of Governor and have Florida be not only the place that people look to for filming but that we have an environment that encourages all that that industry can bring to the state.”

She looks forward to deconstructing the state’s $89 billion budget and seeing where resources are being spent that are not in the best interest of most Floridians.

“The areas that I’m committed to making a difference in I’m committed to because they’re in the best interest of the people of Florida, such as education, our environment and growing our economy so that everybody has a chance to get that great job,” Graham said. “I’m looking forward to taking a hard look at where our resources are being spent that don’t meet that criteria.”

She added, “The gravy train for the special interests is coming to an end. The tax credits that the special interests have received—if they’re not actually justified, in my opinion, they will end because we are going to need resources in the areas where Floridians as a whole are benefited the most.”

Graham said she plans to work with the legislature because she’s wired to work well with others, but she will fight for her goals.

“Make no mistake, if they’re not willing to get our budgets in a place where I feel comfortable and confident that the priorities that are the right priorities for the people of Florida are being met, then I will veto every single special project in the budget until we get back to a place where I know Florida is going to be on the right path,” she said.

When asked about the increase in women seeking public office in 2018, she said as she goes to events around the state women tell her it’s time we have more women in leadership positions. They are tired of the divisiveness in politics.

“Women are particularly concerned with what they see as the chaos in our governing today,” said Graham. “They want to have a governor that is committed to what I’m committed to, which is bringing people together.”