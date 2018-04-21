The Buzz 4/19/18

Hatchery Headache The City of Pensacola and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission may have bigger issues with their fish hatchery than the standing of the citizens who sued to stop the construction on Bruce Beach.

According to attorney Robert Emmanuel, who represented Dan Lindemann and Jerry Holzworth in the lawsuit, the hatchery doesn’t comply with the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Community Redevelopment Agency Plan.

Bruce Beach was included in the 1980 resolutions that established the CRA district, which removed any doubts whether the CRA plan applies to the property, according to Emmanuel. The Community Redevelopment Plan was updated in 2010. The plan showed Bruce Beach was in the redevelopment land use category and one of five “Redevelopment Demonstration Sites.”

Some have argued that the fish hatchery complies with the CRA plan. It does not. The plan called for the 44.5 acres to be bisected by the extending Cedar Street to S. Clubbs Street. Cedar Street runs from the Community Maritime Park between Baskerville-Donovan and Nick’s Boathouse.

South of Cedar Street would be “an interactive educational nature park” and a boardwalk that would connect to the CMP. The northern portion would be for commercial and residential development that could be in conjunction with the redevelopment of the ECUA site.

Volume Two of the CRA plan stated the development strategy had five key components: Residential, Retail, Office and Tourism, Arts and Entertainment. Industrial uses, like a fish hatchery, were not mentioned.

According to city ordinances and the Comprehensive Plan, Bruce Beach is in the Waterfront Redevelopment District that allows for residential, retail and commercial but not industrial.

Emmanuel pointed out that the city and FWC have a problem because their lease agreement says the hatchery must comply with “Waterfront Redevelopment District in the city’s land development code.” The FWC will need to show the Pensacola City Council how its development complies with the code and CRA plan. It hasn’t yet.

Round Two Escambia Board of County Commissioners wants to once again sit down with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and work out a budget deal that would fund a pay plan for deputies. The groups have been at loggerheads for nearly a year. A mediation agreement reached last month fell apart when the two could not agree on the language of the interlocal agreement to implement it.

Last Thursday, the commission came out of its closed-door executive session and announced it would like to reopen the mediation. No details were given as to what the county will propose to break the impasse, but the commissioners are optimistic a deal can be negotiated.

If not, the sheriff’s budget appeal will be back in the lap of Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Cabinet, which have shown little appetite to get involved in the local issue.

The March mediation agreement was a four-year deal to give the sheriff’s office $1 million in additional funding on April 1 and $2.6 million each year for the next two years. The final year of the agreement would provide the sheriff’s office with $2.9 million.

The dispute that unraveled the deal was whether the funds should be inclusive of future increases in pension and health insurance costs.

Broxson on Bridge Toll In a letter to Warren Bloom, trustee for the Garcon Point Bridge bondholders, State Sen. Doug Broxson explained why a proposed deal to turn over the bridge to Florida’s Turnpike System fell apart during the 2018 legislative session.

Broxson sponsored the Senate bill, and Rep. Jayer Williamson presented the House version. The bills proposed the state be allowed to take the findings of a feasibility study and begin negotiations with bond representatives in determining the value of your asset. If purchased, the bridge would have been placed in Florida’s Turnpike System, requiring a new bond issuance and allowing the retirement of bonds issued to the current bondholders.

In its last committee meeting, the House eliminated all language related to the study and mandated a price certain of assets of the authority, arbitrarily reset the toll rates and required that the state would offer cash for the purchase. This proposal did not include any appropriation and was not part of the House’s budget submitted to the Senate for consideration. With no appropriation included in the legislation, the bill died.

“Our office has worked diligently over the last several years to find an equitable solution for the citizens of Florida and the bondholders,” Broxson wrote Bloom. “It was our goal through legislation to place your bondholders in a position to receive a legitimate offer from the state based on the considerations outlined in the 2017 FDOT study.”

Broxson committed to refile the bill for the 2019 session. He asked that the Santa Rosa Bay Bridge Authority not increase the bridge toll to $5.

He wrote, “It is our intention to convene a conference between the parties to discuss proposals for resolving this issue.”

Tax Collector Offers Tag Info Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford and the Florida Tax Collector Association’s Service Corporation have partnered with Auto Data Direct, Inc., a United States Department of Justice-approved provider of consumer access to National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) vehicle history reports. Customers will be able to verify title and brand history at titlecheck.us before purchasing a vehicle.

“Our office’s mission is to serve our customers; this partnership is one more way for us to do so,” Lunsford said. “We want consumers to understand the value of these reports before making a purchasing decision.”

A titlecheck.us title report gives vehicle information, including the current and previous states in which it has been titled, odometer reading records when titles were issued, brand history, total loss data as reported by an insurance company and salvage records that indicate the vehicle has been in the possession of a salvage auction, auto parts recycler, rebuilder or other salvage-related business. For more information, visit escambiataxcollector.com.

NFL Coach Joins IHMC Joe Gomes, the former head strength and conditioning coach for the Oakland Raiders, has joined IHMC as its high performance director.

Gomes has 17 years of international experience as a head coach and high performance director, responsible for developing staffs and systems that evaluate and prepare elite professional athletes and the elite warfighter for peak performance.

“Over the past several years, we have broadened our research on human performance and resilience,” said IHMC co-founder and CEO Ken Ford. “Joe brings a wealth of real-world experience in these areas to IHMC and will contribute a great deal to the research we’re doing along these lines.”

In addition to his time with the Oakland Raiders, Gomes spent three years as the NFL combine preparation director for EXOS, a human performance company. As the director of performance for EXOS, Gomes was responsible for the performance systems in four world-class training facilities in the U.S. and five international satellite locations. He worked with teams and players in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, international professional rugby and soccer teams as well professional tennis and track and field athletes.

Save Carpenter’s Creek Pensacola Councilwoman Sherri Myers will hold a Carpenter’s Creek town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 at Asbury Place behind Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 5725 N. 9th Ave.

Citizens will hear updates on the RESTORE project, 9th Avenue bridge and upcoming cleanup events planned by the Emerald Coastkeeper Laurie Murphy. The League of Women Voters has purchased 1,000 reusable bags with “Save Carpenter’s Creek” labels. Myers will discuss a campaign to get businesses to start using paper and reusable bags.

For special accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Sherri Myers 48 hours prior to the event at smyers@cityofpensacola.com. For a sign language interpreter, contact 72 hours in advance.

District 3 Town Hall Vice Chairman and District 3 Commissioner Lumon May is hosting a town hall to provide an opportunity for citizens to ask questions and have positive dialogue with elected officials and county staff. The town hall will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 at the Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St.

The meeting will be panel style and includes representatives from many elected offices as well as county staff. Guests include District 7 City Council Member Jewel Cannada-Wynn, School Board District 3 Representative Lee Hansen, ECUA District 3 Representative Elvin McCorvey, Chief Deputy Chip Simmons, School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas, Supervisor of Elections David Stafford, Tax Collector Scott Lunsford and County Administrator Jack Brown and other county staff. Inweekly publisher Rick Outzen will be the moderator.

For more information, contact District 3 Aide Aretta Green at district3@myescambia.com.

National Flight Academy Discounts Thanks to the generosity of a private donor, many area middle and high school-aged students will have the opportunity to attend a six-day AMBITION Deployment at the National Flight Academy (NFA). NFA is offering a locals’ rate of $750 for the six-day deployment, a 40 percent discount off the regular cost.

The promotional rate is valid for the following dates only: June 10-15, July 8-13 and July 29-Aug. 3. Students living in the following Florida counties are eligible for the discount: Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Holmes and Washington. Likewise, the following Alabama counties are eligible for the discount: Escambia, Baldwin and Mobile.

Attendees, or “AMBITION Experimental Pilots” (AXPs), live aboard AMBITION, a state-of-the-art program housed onboard a 102,000-square-foot virtual aircraft carrier featuring 42 network aircraft simulators. The aviation-based adventure weaves STEM learning objectives with important 21st century skills, including critical thinking, problem-solving, leadership development and effective communication.

AXPs plan missions with ultramodern and advanced technology as well as learn to fly in networked aircraft and receive mission briefings in six fully electronic ready rooms. Additionally, they experience different areas aboard the virtual carrier, including dining on the mess deck, sleeping in berthing spaces and working in the Joint Intelligence Center, Joint Operations Center and Hangar Bay.

Limited seating is available on the select summer deployments, and seats are filled on a first come, first served basis. The local promotional rate cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.

To receive the local rate for the June 10-15 deployment, apply code LOCAL1803 at checkout. To receive the local rate for the July 8-13 deployment, apply code LOCAL1807 at checkout. To receive the local rate for the July 29-Aug. 3 deployment, apply code LOCAL1810 at checkout.

For registration information and a complete breakdown of 2018 National Flight Academy programs, visit nationalflightacademy.com.

Free Shredding Event Gilmore Services, WEAR ABC 3/WFGX 35, Cat Country 98.7/NewsRadio 92.3 FM/1620 AM and the Better Business Bureau are offering individuals an opportunity to shred their sensitive documents 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 21. This shredding event is free at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds on Mobile Highway. In addition to shredding, resources on how to protect your identity will be provided.

An individual may bring up to 50 pounds of their personal sensitive information to be shredded. Documents to be shredded should be removed from binders, but staples and paper clips are acceptable. Please do not tie bags or tape boxes. Volunteers from the UWF ROTC and Tate High School’s ROTC will be on hand to help as cars pull up to unload.

The Community Shred-A-Thon is not for businesses; no corporate business/company documents will be accepted. For more information on this event, please contact Tammy Ward, communications director, at tammy@nwfl.bbb.org.

Mark Your Calendar A coalition of businesses, residents, elected officials and environmental organizations will gather on Friday, April 20, south of the Casino Beach pavilion on Pensacola Beach to mark the anniversary of the 2010 BP oil spill and announce their commitment to keeping the Florida coast free from oil and gas drilling. The event will be held at 9:56 a.m., exactly eight years after the 2010 BP oil tragedy.

Congressman Matt Gaetz has scheduled a town hall in Pensacola Friday, April 20 from 6-8 p.m at 5510 Heritage Oaks Drive.

The League of Women Voters Pensacola Bay Area will host Escambia County Commission Chair Jeff Bergosh and Santa Rosa County Commission Chair Bob Cole to give their views on the state of their respective counties. The program is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21 at the Tryon Branch Public Library, 1200 Langley Ave.

The Escambia Democratic Party is hosting a candidate meet and greet at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at the Studer Community Institute Plaza, 220 W. Garden St. Participating candidates include Phil Ehr, Jennifer Zimmerman, Vikki Garrett, Scott Trotter, Gloria Horning, Marjorie White, Ray Guillory, Laura Edler and Larry Williams.

Escambia County will hold a public workshop on the Pensacola Beach Congestion Management Plan meetings from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, April 23 at the Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 920 Via De Luna Drive. Agendas and meeting materials for the public workshops will be released prior to the workshops at myescambia.com.

The Santa Rosa County Democratic Women’s Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 23 at Henderson Hall, St. Augustine Episcopal Church, 7810 Navarre Parkway, Navarre. Retired Pensacola State College professor Mike Gilbert will be the guest speaker. The topic is “Domestic Political Climate: Commentary and Discussion.”

Florida SBDC at UWF is presenting “A Banker’s Perspective–Question & Answer Session” from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 at Greater Pensacola Chamber, 890 S. Palafox. During this workshop, attendees will have the opportunity to ask commercial bankers what they believe is important when considering a business plan and a loan package. They will provide information about what loan guaranty programs are available for small businesses as well. Cost is $50. Please preregister, as seating is limited. To register, visit sbdc.uwf.edu.

Art, Culture, and Entertainment, Inc., is accepting grant applications to be considered for the 2018 Foo Foo Festival. Deadline for submission is 4 p.m. Friday, April 27. Submit your application online at acepensacola.org.