Fest and Fundraise

By Stephanie Sharp

Pensacola loves food trucks, and there’s no better way to get your fill of mobile eateries while giving back to the community than at the third annual Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Festival. The festival continues to boom in popularity, with festival host Habitat for Humanity reporting that a whopping 24 food trucks will take over Plaza De Luna on Saturday, April 21. And because no festival is complete without a bit of live music to set the mood, Hot Wheels will also feature entertainment by Partial Willie and Xaris Waltman.

It’s easy to get so caught up in the foodie fervor that the purpose behind the event plays second course, but there are bigger things at work here than talented chefs and good eats. Habitat for Humanity will use funds raised by Hot Wheels to build homes in the local community and create healthier, sustainable neighborhoods. Before we let your taste buds run wild, Inweekly got the lowdown on the mission behind the festival from Blaise Moehl, senior communications associate for Pensacola Habitat for Humanity.

INWEEKLY: How has Habitat dealt with the popularity of the festival? Any changes in how you prepare for the event?

BLAISE MOEHL: We’re so excited the community has given our festival such a warm reception. In an effort to deal with the popularity, we’ve simply added more food trucks. This year we’re at 24 mobile food vendors. There’s a huge amount of diversity in the trucks, and we can’t wait for festivalgoers to enjoy the selection. In the initial year, we only took up the circle of Plaza de Luna, but now we’re slowly working our way past the circle and up Palafox.

INWEEKLY: Why a food truck festival? How does the proceed sharing work?

MOEHL: We’ve tried several ways over the past few years, but now our vendors just pay a flat fee, and most of the proceeds come from our wonderful sponsors and from individuals donating to Pensacola Habitat during the event. This year we’re also adding a People’s Choice category to the festival’s tasting competition, where festivalgoers can make a donation to Pensacola Habitat to put in their votes for their favorite food truck.

INWEEKLY: Can you tell us more about the mission of Pensacola Habitat? Are there any new programs or projects on the horizon that you’d like festivalgoers to know about?

MOEHL: At Pensacola Habitat, we seek to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, community and hope. We’d love for festivalgoers to be aware of our Affordable Home Buyer Program, which offers a no-interest mortgage for qualified applicants in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to purchase one of our new homes. We’ve been working really hard lately to give our homebuyers more options with the design and materials that go into their homes as well as the location of their new home. We’re trying to make home ownership as affordable as possible for our community’s workforce and families that feel stuck in renting. We’ve also recently opened a new ReStore in Eastgate Plaza at the intersection of Creighton Road and 9th Avenue, which sells new and donated home goods and home improvement items well below normal retail prices to raise money for our mission.

INWEEKLY: What’s the best way to get involved with Habitat beyond the food truck festival?

MOEHL: Come out and volunteer with us. You can register online to volunteer on our construction sites, in our ReStore or in our office—whatever fits your interests. We also have a really cool program coming up called Women Build, where 120 participants fundraise for and then build a home for a family with a female head of household. It’s a truly uplifting and empowering activity for all involved.

PENSACOLA HOT WHEELS FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

WHEN: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 21

WHERE: Plaza De Luna, 900 S. Palafox

DETAILS: pensacolahotwheels.org

FOOD TRUCK LINEUP:

3D Eats and Tea, Arlene Williams BBQ, Barbasian, Busy Bee Alfresco, Café Rico, Chile Lindo, Hip Pocket Deli, I Luv Lemonade, Joe’s Caribe, Johnson’s BBQ, Jordan Valley Restaurant, Kona Ice, Lone Star Kitchens, Nomadic Eats, Rolling Embers Wood Fired Pizza, Snowbiz Shaved Ice, Sonny’s BBQ, Tally Arepas, Temperley’s British Eatery, The Po’boy Shack, The Wacked Out Weiner, Trolley Stop Ice Cream Shoppe, Twisted and Corny, Two Birds Street Food and Wrighteous Eats.