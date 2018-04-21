I Scream, You Scream

By Stephanie Sharp

If you like it loud, you need to be at chizuko on Thursday, April 19, for Screaming Females. This punk rock trio has been touring, recording and performing relentlessly for over 10 years. Their newest album, “All at Once,” has gotten plenty of buzz. But don’t take our word for it—come out and experience Marissa Paternoster on guitar and vocals, King Mike on bass and Jarrett Dougherty on drums.

INWEEKLY: What are the criteria for adding a city to the tour? Any regional quirks you’ve noticed while on the road?

SCREAMING FEMALES: The criteria is basically, ‘Is it between here and there? Will half a dozen people show up?’ There are certainly regional quirks when touring. One of our favorite parts of traveling is seeing the vastness of human experience. But when you enter a venue or a punk show, it often is a very familiar experience, and it feels like home for us.

INWEEKLY: For people who haven’t seen you perform before, can you describe what a Screaming Females show is like?

SCREAMING FEMALES: Every night we try to put on the best show that we can, and we hope that everyone can have a happy and safe experience.

INWEEKLY: What does a good set feel like when you get offstage? Can you name any key ingredients to a really awesome show, venue or crowd?

SCREAMING FEMALES: The feeling after coming off the stage after a good show is something that is indescribable. We’ve spent the last 13 years chasing that feeling. The key ingredient to a good show is creative and inspiring bands who make everyone in the room compelled to go home and make something.

INWEEKLY: When it comes to your creative process and being on the road, do you try to work on any new songs while on tour?

SCREAMING FEMALES: We rarely ever work on new songs on tour. We do often play new, unreleased material, though, to help us test out how it translates in a live setting.

INWEEKLY: If you had to write a children’s book about touring, what would the title be? What would the moral of the story be?

SCREAMING FEMALES: “It’s Easy to Be Nice: A Friendly Guide to Rocking.” Find something you find fulfilling and go ahead and do it. Just don’t expect it to be easy.

SCREAMING FEMALES

WHAT: Screaming Females with HIRS Collective, Night Witch, My Fault/Your Fault, Phlegmboyant and Cookies and Cake

WHEN: 9 p.m. Thursday, April 19

WHERE: chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.

COST: $10

DETAILS: screamingfemales.com