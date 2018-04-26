Outtakes—The Palmieri Sisters

By Rick Outzen

Last week, I traveled to Oxford, Miss., for a book event at the famous Square Books. I went to share the stage with Jennifer Palmieri, communications director for the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and author of “Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World,” which sits atop the New York Times Best Sellers list.

I made the trip in part to promote my novel, “City of Grudges,” but the real purpose of the journey was to visit with Jennifer’s family and pay tribute to my college classmate Dana Palmieri Drago, Jennifer’s oldest sister.

Dana and I were shy freshmen who became friends while sitting in the Zoology lab in Shoemaker Hall in 1975. Dana would later become president of the Kappa Delta sorority and graduate summa cum laude. She had a successful career in banking. She passed away last year from early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 58.

“Dear Madam President” is an inspirational book for women that may run for office in the future, but it is also a loving tribute to the extraordinary bond sisters share.

Yes, Jennifer offers insights into the Obama administration and the 2016 presidential election. She also writes about her sister’s battle with Alzheimer’s, a horrible disease that has no hope of recovery.

Dana saw her diagnosis as a blessing. She told her family it would allow her to retire early and motivate them to spend time together. Her life would be shortened, but Dana made sure her remaining days were of the highest quality. She didn’t surrender to Alzheimer’s and sought to protect her independence. The Palmieri sisters rallied around Dana and were with her to the end.

On an unusually cold Monday afternoon on the balcony of a hotel off the Oxford Square, I visited with Dana’s daughter, Becca. We talked about what the University of Mississippi was like 40 years ago. I told Becca about how Ole Miss at the time was dominated by students from Jackson and Memphis, and my bond with her mother was we were outsiders. Dana was from Pascagoula, and I was from the Mississippi Delta. We had to figure out how to fit in.

Becca works for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and she was thrilled that her mother had worked on my campaign when I ran for student body president in 1978. She was excited to see that maybe some of that passion came from her mother—although I think her aunts had something to do with it, too.

Becca comes from good stock. The Palmieri sisters are strong, intelligent people. “Dear Madam President” is a worthwhile read to learn about their bond.