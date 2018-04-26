Florida Dems Debate Votes

By Jeremy Morrison

When Sarah Coutu returned from her trip to Orlando recently, she was less than enthused. The weekend hadn’t panned out as well as she had hoped.

“It’s a mess, you know. It’s politics,” Coutu sighed.

The Santa Rosa County chair and state committeewoman of the Florida Democratic Party had just finished a three-day stretch of meetings of the state party’s executive committee. Among party business, members weighed in on some proposed bylaw changes.

For the past year, Coutu has been involved with an ad hoc committee assembled to revise the state party’s bylaws. In particular, the group took a look at the executive committee’s current voting system.

The Florida Democratic Party’s executive committee, which handles all aspects of party business in the state, employs a weighted vote system. Each county in the state gets two representatives—one male, one female—on the executive committee. However, some members are allocated more votes than others depending on how many registered Democrats their county boasts.

The resulting math pits smaller, Republican-heavy counties where members get fewer votes against larger, blue counties—think Miami-Dade or Broward—where members have as many as 60 votes each. Naturally, this results in the two representatives from the larger counties having a lock on party votes.

The ad hoc committee proposed changing to a system that supporters have dubbed “one-person, one-vote.” The bylaw revision would still have allocated more votes to counties with a higher number of registered Democrats, but those votes would be spread out among additional representatives from those counties.

Coutu hoped the change would lead to what she considers to be a fairer, more level playing field, as well as foster diversification of executive committee membership. But it turns out the state party did not yet have an appetite for such an overhaul.

“This is unacceptable,” Coutu assessed the situation once she had returned to Northwest Florida. “It is undemocratic, and it’s completely unacceptable.”

Shaking Things Up

The concept of broadening and diversifying the pool of Democratic voters participating in state party business seemed like a no-brainer to Coutu, and the fresh-on-the-scene committeewoman was happy to serve on the committee taking a look at the issue.

Coutu hails from Camp Bernie. She leans progressive and isn’t particularly shy about it. She said, “I got involved to shake things up.”

But this vote allocation fight had been brewing before Coutu got involved with the state party. There were discussions on the issue before the 2016 election, but the matter has been repeatedly delayed.

“We’ve been working on this for a while,” said Rick Boylan, a state committeeman from Pinellas County.

Boylan is the person who filed the challenge with the Democratic National Committee, which triggered Florida’s decision to assemble an ad hoc committee to work on bylaw revisions.

“It is counterintuitive to us that the Democratic Party in Florida would conduct its business with only two people per county in Florida,” he explained.

In March, Boylan trekked to Washington D.C. to appear before the DNC’s Credentials Committee to lay out his position. He told the committee when he was elected as a representative from Pinellas that he soon learned that some members—like himself, with his 28-vote allocation—held considerably more power than other members. Fourteen members from the seven largest counties controlled 50 percent of the vote.

“It was a mind-opening experience,” Boylan told the credentials committee.

The representative argued that a change in the weighted system was needed to more accurately represent the electorate, as well as becoming a more faithful reflection of the diversity of Democratic voters.

“Frankly, with only two members from each county, our state committee, I’m sorry to say, is pretty old and pretty white,” Boylan said at the D.C. hearing.

Florida’s Democratic Party leadership told the credentials committee that the current system offered accurate representation and expanding the executive committee to additional members would be difficult logistically. They explained how some counties in the state have “more cows than people,” and the party’s weighted voting system resulted in “probably the absolute cookie-cutter perfect approach to diversity in the state of Florida.”

Terrie Rizzo, the newly elected chair of the state party, introduced the committee to a Florida delegation and stressed that the current system was working well.

“I would like to show the members of the Florida delegation… we have one of the most diverse groups in the entire country, representing African American women, Hispanic women, LGBTA, and seniors,” Rizzo said. “Working through the system has resulted in a significantly diverse group here, but we are taking this matter seriously. We are working through the process now.”

The DNC Credentials Committee, however, appeared less than convinced on the merits of the weighted system. They noted how Florida was in the minority, possibly alone, in employing such a system.

“Coming from the state that has the largest Democratic Party, California, I just know that if my delegation was elected through the same process as Florida, there would be riots at my state convention,” said Michael Kapp, a DNC Credentials Committee member.

The DNC committee delayed taking any action on Boylan’s challenge to allow Florida’s bylaw revision process to play out in hopes of some resolution.

During Florida’s April meeting of the Democratic executive committee, that process pretty much hit a wall. The committee rejected the revision proposal and kicked it back to the rules committee, where it will likely languish while the party tends to more pressing business, like getting Democrats elected to state and national offices.

“At this point, we’re basically on the track to have the credentials committee consider the challenge,” Boylan said.

Cautious Optimists

Heading into the meeting in Orlando, Coutu knew the odds were not good for revising the party’s weighted vote system. And though the effort has now effectively been shut down, she doesn’t plan on retreating from the issue.

She told Inweekly, “We’re still working. We’re not done.”

Boylan said he wasn’t sure why the revision effort fizzled in Orlando, but he pointed his finger at party members “who like the status quo, who like the fact that they effectively control and cast a large number of votes.”

“I think there was some confusion among members who didn’t understand what the committee was proposing,” he said, “and by some people who were sewing confusion because they didn’t like the proposal.”

Florida Democratic Chair Rizzo could not be reached for comment on this issue — “there’s, like, levels to get to Terrie,” explained a staffer — but spokesperson Carline Rowland said the issue was “still a work in progress.” The party “can’t speculate” where it might head.

Wherever it’s going, party members like Boylan and Coutu plan to be there fighting for a broader pool of representation in Florida.

Coutu said, “I want to be a thorn in their side to the point that they see I’m not going anywhere.”