The Buzz 4/26/18

Bruce Beach Lawsuit Still Alive Robert Emmanuel, the attorney for Dan Lindemann and Jerry Holzworth, has filed a Motion for Rehearing in the lawsuit regarding the lease of city-owned Bruce Beach to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission for the construction of a fish hatchery.

Two weeks ago, Circuit Court Judge W. Joel Boles ruled Lindemann and Holzworth did not have standing to sue the city and FWC.

The Motion for Rehearing presents one question: “Should the Property Owners have been denied their absolute right to amend their Complaint before the Defendants (the City of Pensacola, the City of Pensacola Community Redevelopment Agency, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) filed responsive pleadings?”

ECUA Taps City Builders A battle is brewing among builders and developers with the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority regarding the cost for new homes inside the Pensacola city limits to tap into the ECUA sewer system.

An unintended consequence of Mayor Ashton Hayward’s massive repaving program has been the increase for new sewer users to connect to the ECUA system. The cost of cutting into the newly paved streets to connect to the line has increased by $10,000 or more.

ECUA Executive Director Stephen E. Sorrell doesn’t believe the utility should bear the additional cost. On March 13, ECUA announced it would no longer connect laterals from the main to service single-family houses with the city limits.

Attorney Charles Liberis, who represents Olde City Developers, LLC, sent a letter to Lois Benson, chairman of the ECUA Board, and Pensacola City Council President Gerald Wingate protesting the lack of a public hearing or ECUA board vote on the new policy.

“As you are aware, the city of Pensacola is experiencing the most intensive and desperately needed urban refill that it has seen in decades,” wrote Liberis. “There are still numerous blighted areas that need to experience the benefit of the urban infill movement. The conflict that has arisen will stall any further development in the city core, as the added cost of using private contractors will substantially increase the cost of single-family houses for the core.”

He asked the ECUA board to suspend the new policy, solicit public comment from the impacted parties and have the city’s engineering staff and ECUA work out a compromise.

The ECUA board meets at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 26 in the ECUA Board Room, 9255 Sturdevant St.

Low Tax Opportunity Zones Last week, Gov. Rick Scott announced recommendations to designate nine census tracts in Escambia County as Low Tax Opportunity Zones.

“The Pensacola area has created 19,400 jobs since December 2010, and these new Low Tax Opportunity Zones will spur even more private investment and job creation,” said Scott. “I look forward to seeing the new businesses and jobs that are created in these target areas.”

Low Tax Opportunity Zones enhance local communities’ ability to attract businesses, developers and financial institutions to invest in targeted areas by allowing investors to defer capital gains taxes through investments in federally established Opportunity Funds. The governor asked for 427 communities across Florida to be designated as Opportunity Zones.

Cissy Proctor, executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, said, “The new Opportunity Zone program will have a lasting impact for families in the Panhandle by offering tax incentives to attract businesses. This program will grow the local economy, create jobs and provide assistance to hardest-hit areas.”

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has 30 days to certify each state’s recommendations. After the zones are approved, the federal government will begin the rulemaking process to designate how Opportunity Funds are created and how businesses, developers and financial institutions can invest in qualified zones.

40-Day Red Snapper Season The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will implement a 40-day red snapper season in state and federal waters off the coast of Florida beginning June 11.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) last week approved an exempted fishing permit (EFP) filed by the FWC that will provide more flexibility in the management of the Gulf red snapper fishery. The 40-day red snapper season is off the coast of Florida as a result of the approved EFP.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross commended the innovative, two-year pilot program that grants partial management responsibility of the Gulf of Mexico red snapper fishery to the five Gulf states.

“Granting these experimental fishing permits to all five states continues the work we started last year to expand recreational fishing opportunities through coordinated, Gulf-wide seasons,” said Ross. “We are going to give the states the opportunity to demonstrate effective management that improves recreational opportunities for all Americans. We will be working closely with the states and the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council to ensure effective conservation and management of the red snapper stock.”

Ehr Qualifies Phil Ehr has qualified as a candidate in the race for Florida’s 1st Congressional District, which is currently represented by freshman U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Ehr, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat, exceeded the 5,303 verified signatures of registered voters in the district needed to qualify to get his name on the ballot.

Ehr is a retired U.S. Navy commander who rose through the ranks from seaman to commander during a 26-year career. He flew classified reconnaissance missions in the Cold War and combat support in Desert Storm. He also worked at the Pentagon in Gen. Powell’s strategy division, reshaping military strategy after the fall of the Soviet Union. After the Navy, Ehr taught British military officers and worked with inner-city kids.

Ehr collected petitions from each of the five counties in District 1.

“I’ll defend Social Security and fight for economic policies that are fair to the hard-working families of Northwest Florida,” said Ehr. “These are only two of the many reasons why I am the credible alternative.”

For more information about Ehr, visit ehrforcongress.com.

Opioid Funds Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the second year of funding to 57 states and territories totaling $485 million to continue the efforts to combat the opioid crisis. Florida will receive $27 million.

The Opioid State Targeted Response grants address the opioid crisis by increasing access to treatment, reducing unmet treatment need and reducing opioid overdose-related deaths through the provision of prevention, treatment and recovery activities for opioid use disorder. An additional $1 billion recently appropriated will be coming out in September 2018.

“The nation’s opioid epidemic is a real public health emergency, and we need to be doing everything we can to combat this crisis,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. “The only way we’re going to be successful in fighting this epidemic is by providing local communities with the funding they need to bolster their prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.”

The funding comes from a 2016 measure Nelson supported to provide states with $1 billion over two years to combat the opioid epidemic. The $27 million Florida will receive this year is on top of the $27 million it received last year under the law, bringing the state’s total received under the bill to $54 million.

Rolex Boutique Coming Jewelers Trade Shop has begun construction on an in-house Rolex Boutique. The project, expected to take four weeks, was planned and designed exclusively for Jewelers Trade Shop by Rolex.

“We are beyond excited to begin construction on this project,” said Corbett Davis, III, owner and president of Jewelers Trade Shop. “This new in-store boutique will allow us to showcase our Rolex models in an environment that perfectly compliments these legendary timepieces.”

Established in Pensacola in 1956, Jewelers Trade Shop is the only Rolex Authorized Dealer between Biloxi, Mississippi, and Destin, Florida. The store will remain open during the remodel.

“We’ve been planning this for a while now, and we’ve made extraordinary efforts to keep the construction separate from our daily sales and display areas,” said Davis. “We encourage all of our friends to stop by to check on the progress, and we’ll be posting updates on Facebook as the work continues.”

Innerarity Point Park Groundbreaking Escambia County, The Trust for Public Land and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will host a groundbreaking of Innerarity Point Park located at 5835 Cruzat Way, 2 p.m. Thursday, May 3. For the event, the entrance will be at the southernmost end of Cruzat Way.

The park will feature an open space for community gatherings, an ADA accessible boardwalk, a dock large enough for fishing and paddle craft launch, large and small capacity covered pavilions with grills, two playgrounds, restrooms with rinse-off areas and a pervious concrete parking area with parking for at least 50 vehicles. Additionally, invasive species will be removed, and native shoreline vegetation will be planted.

The $7.4 million project included the acquisition of a 3.38-acre parcel with 265 linear feet of frontage along the Intracoastal Waterway and is being funded through Early Restoration Natural Resources Damage Assessment funding from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

District 2 Commissioner Doug Underhill pointed out the park was designed to provide ADA-compliant access to the water.

“Recreational access to the water for all citizens is a fundamental obligation of government in a community such as ours,” said Underhill in a press release. “Innerarity Point Park is a monument to our dedication to enabling access to the water for all Escambians.”

The Trust for Public Land managed the land acquisition and is overseeing the design, permitting and construction of the park. Once complete, they will donate the park to Escambia County. Grant agreements with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will include funding to cover 10-year budgets for operation and maintenance activities of the park.

Congressional Art Show Congressman Matt Gaetz invites the community to join him for the annual Northwest Florida Congressional Art Competition and Show.

Each spring, a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Northwest Florida Congressional Art Competition and Show recognizes and encourages the artistic talent in the 1st Congressional District.

Up to 100 pieces of art have been submitted for the art competition from area high schools. The winners will be announced at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28 at Pensacola State College in the Visual Arts Department, Building 15, 1000 College Blvd.

The winning artwork in the district competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington D.C. will include the winning artwork from all participating districts around the country. The winning artwork is also featured on the Congressional Art Competition page on house.gov. For more details, visit gaetz.house.gov/services/art-competition.

Mark Your Calendar The City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a National Arbor Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, April 27 in front of 3805 N. 12th Ave. The Parks and Recreation Department will also have a limited number of shade tree seedlings available to give to residents attending the ceremony.

The Greater Pensacola Chamber, City of Pensacola and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) will have a ribbon cutting and launch party to unveil the first of three NFC Fitness Courts® — a free outdoor bodyweight circuit training fitness center — to be built in Pensacola. The Fitness Court® Launch Party will be at 4 p.m. Friday, April 27 at Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park.

Portofino Island Resort is having a job fair 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 29 at the resort on Pensacola Beach. The resort is actively seeking candidates for a wide range of full-time and part-time, seasonal positions in a variety of customer service roles: food service, housekeeping, concierge, beach attendants, front desk representatives, retail, courtesy patrol, and spa. Contact Kim Authement at kima@premierisland.com with any questions.

CareerSource Escarosa and Pensacola State College will host the area’s largest job fair, featuring over 50 area employers. The Worlds of Possibilities Job Fair will be held from 2-5 p.m. Monday, April 30 at the Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. There is no RSVP required for this free event. Attendees should dress to impress and bring multiple copies of their resumes. For more details, visit careersourceescarosa.com.

The Blake at Pensacola will host a career fair at Pensacola State College 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 1 in the Hagler Auditorium, Room 252. When fully occupied, The Blake at Pensacola anticipates hiring between 80 and 100 full and part-time jobs. Applicants do not need senior housing experience. Jobs available include dishwasher, cook, server, dining room coordinator, chef, nurse, personal assistant, housekeeping & maintenance. For more information, visit blakeliving.com/pensacola.