The Party Never Dies

By Shelby Nalepa

Instead of trying to pin down the enigma that is singer-songwriter and rock musician Andrew W.K., it’s best to just enjoy the party.

Given the moniker Andrew W.K. by an elementary school teacher in Michigan, where he grew up, Andrew Wilkes-Krier, now 38, first gained attention with his debut single “Party Hard” in 2001. Seventeen years later, W.K. is still spreading his message of party positivity, sporting the same white T-shirt, jeans and long brunette hair.

“It’s on my worst days that being Andrew W.K. is the most helpful thing of all,” he said. “I’m lucky enough to be in the midst of a quest that is completely focused on raising people up, myself included. That’s what partying is all about. It’s not always easy, but that’s why it’s called partying hard.”

W.K. just released his fifth album, “You’re Not Alone,” and will be in Pensacola Tuesday night for a show at Vinyl Music Hall.

“I try to do my best to party as hard as possible at all times,” he said. “I feel thankful that I have the opportunity to apply myself entirely to partying. I think it’s a worthwhile life mission.”

Some parts of the songs on this album are over a decade old, and W.K. said he’s glad to finally have them out to the world.

“It feels amazing,” W.K. said. “It also feels distressing. For every positive emotion, there is a negative one to meet it. In many ways, I don’t feel good or bad about this album or any of my work. I feel a kind of emptiness. But it’s not hollow. It’s a strong feeling without resting into a final opinion or judgment.”

“You’re Not Alone” marks a return after nearly 10 years since W.K.’s last album, “55 Cadillacs.”

“What’s most special about this album are the people who were involved in making it what is,” W.K. said. “I’ve been blessed to have many incredible people contribute to its creation.”

This will also be W.K.’s first full-band tour in over five years.

“The more I continue down this party path, the more I realize that it’s the people who I get to be with during this adventure that are the greatest part of the party,” he said.

In those 10 years between albums, W.K. took time to pursue other roles outside of music, including advice columnist, university lecturer, radio and TV personality, nightclub owner and, most notably, motivational speaker, spreading his own special brand of party philosophy and positivity. In 2016, W.K. even set out on a national motivational speaking tour.

“I just try to do what the Party Gods want me to,” he said. “A lot of times over these past 10 years, I’ve felt scared and overwhelmed, but somehow, if I just kept on going, the party did continue on and lead me forward. I have to hold on to a complete faith in this quest, even if I don’t always understand where it’s taking me.”

W.K. said that he sees all of his various activities as part of one all-consuming effort to celebrate life and spread joy.

“Even if my mind has doubts, my heart and soul remains committed,” he said. “Recording, performing and even doing this interview are all part of that same effort — spreading the power of partying with as much intensity as I can.”

Several songs on the new album have a positive message, which W.K. said he made a conscious effort to do, however difficult.

“For me, positivity has never come easy,” he said. “So all my work is really an effort to help myself become more positive and give me something to focus on that is about good feelings. For whatever reason, I was born with an abundance of natural negativity. But I was also born with a determination to turn those darker impulses into something more worthy of my precious time here. I aspire to be a better person. And in that way, all my songs are aspirational. Most of the time, I’m not singing about how I feel. I’m singing about how I wish I felt.”

As for if being an expert partier for so many years ever weighs on the musician, it’s clear that W.K. is firmly set in this lifelong mission.

“Partying doesn’t evolve,” he said. “Partying is perpetual. It never started and it’s never going to end. It’s humanity reckoning with the intensity of its own existence and celebrating that painful but beautiful process. And outside of humanity, partying is the joy of all the confounding and miraculous aspects of nature and beyond. I simply try to earn the right to have more of it revealed to me.”

And W.K. said he’s not stopping there.

“I’m trying to be worthy of understanding how to party even harder than I did before,” he said. “When I’m feeling down, it is this party mission that lifts me back up. It is a pressure propelling me upwards, to transcend my weakness and my despair.”

