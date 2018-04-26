Pilates is For Every Body

By Shelby Nalepa

“Am I doing this correctly?” “This hurts.” “I’m not feeling this at all. Am I doing it wrong?”

To better equip students with these thoughts, as well as to learn more about the Pilates method in general, locally-owned fitness studios Wild Lemon and Happy Pilates are teaming up to bring international Pilates teacher Anula Maiberg to Pensacola for special workshops.

Maiberg will be teaching two sessions of her three-hour workshop entitled, “Where Should I Be Feeling This?” at Wild Lemon on Saturday, May 5, which also happens to be Pilates Day.

Wild Lemon co-owner Kiley Manning said that Maiberg will be offering workshops centered on this question and will be troubleshooting those moments where students might not understand what they are prepping for and may be feeling too much or too little; and how to keep a class or session moving through mild discomforts or lack of sensation and how both are totally acceptable.

“The workshops are appropriate for Pilates enthusiasts and beginners, as well as anybody who is interested in learning how to maintain mobility throughout their life,” Manning said.

Newly-opened downtown studio Happy Pilates, owned by Jessica Wade, will also be offering private one-on-one equipment sessions with Maiberg on Sunday.

“We wanted to bring Anula to Pensacola to expose even more people to her unconventional approach to Pilates practice and to learn from her ourselves,” Manning said. “We love how body positive she is, and her focus on listening to your body and feeling the work on the inside really aligns itself with our practices.”

The title of her workshop, “Where Should I Be Feeling This?” is a question that Maiberg said any Pilates teacher knows all too well.

“I’d like to advocate self-discernment in this workshop,” Maiberg said. “Choose your own adventure way of moving in the class. I don’t want to spend my career policing specific muscles. That’s not a fun job. I’d like to give people permission and skills to see their body as a whole.”

Maiberg was born in Israel and moved to New York City in 2001 to pursue a career in photography. While working on her degree at the School of Visual Arts, she fell in love with the Pilates method.

“I first discovered Pilates while I was a full-time art student,” Maiberg said. “I needed to move and I didn’t know where to begin. I was so afraid to try new things. I happened to live across the street from a Pilates studio, and I decided I’d just dive in.”

She said that, at first, Pilates was challenging.

“I didn’t know my body,” she said. “I didn’t know what my goals were, but I knew I enjoyed being challenged in this new way. I could leave my problems at the door and just be present for an hour.”

In 2010, she attended the Kane School for Core Integration and was fully certified by Kelly Kane. In 2014, she graduated the Kathy Grant Heritage Training led by Cara Reeser of Pilates Aligned in Denver. Now Maiberg is co-owner of Sixth Street Pilates in New York and teaches workshops internationally.

“One size does not fit all,” she said. “In Pilates, we really care about having proper form and alignment. This does not mean everyone’s form is exactly the same. I like meeting people where they are.”

Maiberg now travels the world sharing her vision of an inclusive and dynamic version of Pilates with students.

“I almost feel like I’m on a soapbox talking about this all the time,” she said. “The assumption that fitness is based on what we see is so wrong and antiquated. The whole ‘real women’ or ‘plus size’ conversation is ridiculous. All women are real and all women have a size.”

Preconceived biases of what a Pilates teacher should look like are something Maiberg would like to see left behind.

“I think I walk into a room with something to prove,” Maiberg said. “The assumption sometimes is that because I don’t ‘look the part’ of a Pilates teacher I don’t have anything to offer. So I tend to teach a challenging class. I’m working on this, but the rebel in me always likes to prove people wrong.”

Maiberg said that while it can be easy to focus on the aesthetics of Pilates, it’s all about being present.

“Pilates is a visually appealing modality of fitness,” she said. “I personally love a beautiful moment. But, to me, the beauty is in the mess.”

WHERE SHOULD I BE FEELING THIS?

WHAT: Pilates workshop with Anula Maiberg

WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 5 and 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, May 6

WHERE: Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave.

COST: $100

DETAILS: Register at beawildlemon.com

Maiberg will also host private equipment sessions Sunday, May 6 at Happy Pilates, 100 S. Baylen St., Suite D.