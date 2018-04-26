Calendar 4/26/18

THURSDAY 4.26

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY GIVE BACK NIGHT 4-9 p.m. Schlotzsky’s, 2670 Creighton Road. pensacolahumane.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

CHRISTOPHER’S CONCERTS 6 p.m. Free. The Blenders. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org

SPANISH WINE DINNER 6-8 p.m. $86. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

JOY OF WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $90 per person. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

FMW AUDUBON SOCIETY MONTHLY PRESENTATION 7 p.m. Pensacola State College, Baroco Science Center, Bldg. 21, room 2142, 1000 College Blvd. fmwaudubon.org

MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. $38-$58. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

FRIDAY 4.27

ARBOR DAY TREE PLANTING 10 a.m. 3805 N. 12th Ave. playpensacola.com

INTERSTATE MULLET TOSS AND GULF COAST’S GREATEST BEACH PARTY 10 a.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com

PROFITING FROM PRESERVING THE PAST: A LOOK AT COASTAL CULTURAL HERITAGE 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. FPAN, 207 E. Main St. uwf.edu

PENSACOLA FITNESS COURT LAUNCH PARTY 4-5:30 p.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 Cedar St. facebook.com/leapintofitnesspensacola

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

PHIL VASSAR 7 p.m. $24.71 and up. Wild Greg’s Saloon, 22 S. Palafox. wildgregssaloon.com

BEATS ANTIQUE 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

BALLET PENSACOLA: ALADDIN 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.com

SATURDAY 4.28

DELUNA’S BEACH GAMES 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Pensacola Beach, pensacolasports.org.

POSITIVE AGING: LIVING LIFE TO THE FULLEST 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $50. Sacred Heart Hospital Conference Center, 5151 N. 9th Ave. powerofe3.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

OCEAN HOUR CLEANUP 9 a.m. Park West on Fort Pickens Road, just before the National Seashore sign. oceanhourfl.com

ALABAMA JUNIOR RODEO ASSOCIATION YOUTH RODEO 9 a.m. Free. Pensacola Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway.

ON-WATER TRAINING AT FREEDOM BOAT CLUB 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $149. Training continues April 29. 1901 Cypress St. connect.boatus.org

INTERSTATE MULLET TOSS AND GULF COAST’S GREATEST BEACH PARTY 10 a.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com

COPS AND KIDS SPRING FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Ashton Brosnaham Park, 1700 W. Leonard St. escambiaso.com

PAWS ON PALAFOX 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Plaza de Luna, 900 S. Palafox. pensacolahumane.org

INTRODUCTION TO HERBAL MEDICINE 11-12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden T. everman.org

BURGER BATTLE BY THE BAY 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10-$15. Proceeds support Sub-West Rotary Foundation and Take Stock in Children. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St.

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Hwy. juniorhumanesociety.com

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE DRESS REHEARSAL 1:30 p.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SAVE WATER DRINK WINE 4-8 p.m. $35-$45. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

FULL MOON PARTY 6 p.m. Free. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

THE MAINE 6:30 p.m. $20. With The Wrecks and The Technicolors. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

BALLET PENSACOLA: ALADDIN 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.com

UWF MUSIC DEPARTMENT: “LIGHTS, CAMERA, MUSICALS AND MORE” 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE 7:30 p.m. $20-$96. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. $10. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SUNDAY 4.29

2018 PENSACOLA TRIATHLON 6:15 a.m. $80 and up. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. tripensacola.com

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

ALABAMA JUNIOR RODEO ASSOCIATION YOUTH RODEO 9 a.m. Free. Pensacola Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway.

GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

INTERSTATE MULLET TOSS AND GULF COAST’S GREATEST BEACH PARTY 10 a.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com

JUNIOR IRON CHEF 1-3:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 350 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE, SWING AND WHISTLEPIG 1-4 p.m. $60-$70. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. unionpensacola.com

‘THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH’ 2:30 p.m. $7-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

HATEBREED 7 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 4.30

SKILLSUSA 6:30 a.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPERA UNIVERSITY: FORMULAS FOR COMPOSING OPERATIC DRAMA 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

PALAYE ROYALE 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 5.1

SKILLSUSA 7:30 a.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

HANDS-ON COOKING: CINCO DE MAYO 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Twang Gang. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Bldg. 36, Room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

ANDREW W.K. – YOU’RE NOT ALONE TOUR 7 p.m. $20-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).

FULL MOON MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WEDNESDAY 5.2

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

TRANSFORM: UWF GRAPHIC DESIGN/BFA EXHIBITION 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 27. TAG, University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

PENSACOLA STATE COLLEGE ART AWARDS CEREMONY 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 27. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

PMA OPEN STUDIO: INVENTOR SPACE 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

JAY MARTIN PAINTINGS On view through April 30. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St.

MIX IT UP Quayside Art Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com

PENSACOLA STATE COLLEGE ART STUDENTS EXHIBITION On view through May 2. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

LAMAR STUDIO: MICHAEL PEARCE: SECRET PAINTINGS On view through May 18. Pensacola State College Lamar Studio, Bldg. 15. pensacolastate.edu

MASTERS OF INSPIRATION On view through May 18. Art by Charlotte Mason, Kelly Schmidt and Ben Twingley. Gallery 1060, First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

NICHOLAS CROGHAN: DWELLINGS On view April 27-June 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PAPER CUTS: THE ART AND HISTORY OF PAPER-MAKING AND CUT PAPER ART On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CUT UP/CUT OUT On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

VERNACULAR PHOTOGRAPHY On view through June 17. Projected exhibition by UWF photography students. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Workshops & Classes

GLASS MOSAIC WORKSHOP Three-part workshop on making glass mosaics with instructor Judie Betts. Open to students ages 12 and up. Classes are 1-4 p.m. April 22, April 29 and May 13. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

OIL PAINTING 101 Six-week course for beginners and intermediate students. The class will cover sienna paint wash, color theory, focal points, perspective, edging, blending and more. Classes held on Tuesdays May 1-June 5, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 N Guillemard St. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for films

STAMPED SUBMISSIONS Stamped LGBT Film Festival is returning for its seventh year, and film submissions are open through Sunday, July 1. Filmmakers have the opportunity to win monetary prizes in the following categories: Best Narrative, Best Documentary and Best Short. For those interested in submitting a film, visit filmfreeway.com/stampedpensacolalgbt. To learn more about the film festival and to get involved, visit stampedfilmfest.com.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 4.26

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

PAXTON NORRIS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 4.27

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks

TRUE BLUE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

3 BEAN SOUP 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LISA ZANGHI 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

BRIDGET KELLY BAND 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

CLASS X 9 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 4.28

BRIDGET KELLY BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

PLATINUM PREMIERE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

CLASS X 9 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 4.29

JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

CHRIS HOUCHIN 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

JOSH GARRETT BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

REUNION BAND 4 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 4 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 4.30

BEN PARSONS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. The Music of John Coltrane, feat. Rebecca Barry and Gino Rosario, Josh Titford and Jimmy Roebuck and Kevin Lee. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 5.1

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOSH GARRETT BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 5.2 GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

CHAUNCY CRANDALL 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com