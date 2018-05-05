Winners & Losers 5/3/18

Publisher Rick Outzen has left town again on his “City of Grudges” book tour. Naturally, the Winners & Losers staff resents that they weren’t invited and have gone on strike. Before they headed to Intermission, they left this “all winners” version of their column.

Naval Air Station Pensacola

In April, NAS Pensacola reached a milestone with more than three years free of alcohol-related incidents. The base follows the Navy’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention’s “Keep What You’ve Earned” campaign. Service members have been encouraged to utilize the Pier Pressure mobile application, which gives service members the tools they need to proactively manage their drinking habits and keep what they’ve earned. NAS Pensacola has a unique partnership with Escambia County and its underage drinking task force. Service members are able to take part in the task force to uncover different businesses that may be allowing underage people to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Lisa Alverson

The Pensacola Police Department detective has been named PPD Officer of the Year for 2018. She also recently was presented a Meritorious Service Award for outstanding achievement in the line of duty in last summer finding the person who murdered a woman in her driveway in February 2013.

Pensacola State College

More than 1,500 student-craftsmen descended on the area when Pensacola State College hosted the 2018 SkillsUSA Florida State Leadership and Skills Conference at the Pensacola Bay Center. The event, along with the Worlds of Possibilities Career Expo, attracted about 6,000 visitors and had a $3.8 million impact on the local economy.

Quint & Rishy Studer

The couple donated $1 million to the Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition. Studer said the gift to IHMC is to further the organization’s groundbreaking work with human performance. IHMC is a not-for-profit research institute that has grown into one of the nation’s premier research organizations with world-class scientists and engineers investigating a broad range of topics related to building technological systems aimed at amplifying and extending human cognition, perception, locomotion and resilience.

Workforce Development

The Triumph Gulf Coast board last Friday approved a $3 million grant for workforce development in Escambia County that was submitted by the Escambia County School District in partnership with Florida West Economic Development Alliance, CareerSource Escarosa, Pensacola State College and the University of West Florida. The grant will fund a program that will implement wide-scale integration of computer science and robotics at the elementary school level and then reinforce these basic innovation and automation skills sets through high school and beyond through sector-workforce development strategies in cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and aviation.

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

The Friends of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization facilitated by Pen Air Federal Credit Union, presented a check for $40,000 to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) of Pensacola. Since 2000, Pen Air has given more than $475,000 to further the mission of NMCRS at Naval Air Station Pensacola.