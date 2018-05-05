The Buzz 5/3/18

Leadership in the 21st Century The 2018 Naval Aviation Symposium will take place May 9-11 at the National Naval Aviation Museum.

The theme is “Leadership in the 21st Century.” Starting at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, May 9, the first panel features awardees of the prestigious VADM James Stockdale Leadership Award, who will share their thoughts on command leadership. The 10:45 a.m. session will discuss “Leadership Under Stress.”

Following a 12:15 p.m. luncheon on the Cabot Flight Deck, Pensacola businessman and community leader Quint Studer and Navy Adm. Harry B. Harris, Jr., commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, will cohost a panel entitled “Leadership in the Private Sector vs. Leadership in the Military—Differences and Similarities,” starting at 2 p.m. in the Atrium.

This year, the Foundation’s distinguished guest speaker for Thursday night’s reception is the honorable Thomas B. Modly. As the 33rd under secretary of the Navy, Modly is the service’s second most senior official. Following the reception starting at 6 p.m., Modly will speak on naval forces in our national defense. Prior to the keynote speech, Adm. Harris will pass the Grey Owl trophy to Vice Adm. Herman Shelanski. The Grey Owl trophy is bestowed upon the longest-serving naval flight officer on active duty.

The symposium will culminate Friday morning in the Atrium as Vice Adm. DeWolfe Millier III, Commander of U.S. Naval Air Forces, moderates a distinguished panel of flag and general officers in a discussion about the current challenges facing naval aviation and its future initiatives.

The symposium sessions are free and open to the public, but panel reservations are required. Golf tournament reservations are $50 per person, Flight Deck Luncheon reservations are $25 per person and the Thursday evening reception reservations are $75 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Foundation office at 453-2389 or online at navalaviationmuseum.org/event/naval-aviation-symposium-2018.

Harris Shifted to Korea Adm. Harry B. Harris, Jr., a panelist at the 2018 Naval Aviation Symposium, learned last week that he will not be an ambassador to Australia. The White House, at the apparent insistence of new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has shifted the Pensacola native to South Korea, filling a diplomatic void as President Donald Trump prepares to meet Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader.

In February, the Trump administration announced Adm. Harris had been nominated to be the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Commonwealth of Australia. He currently serves as the 24th commander of the U.S. Pacific Command.

Adm. Harris grew up in the East Hill neighborhood of Pensacola. He went to A.V. Clubbs Middle School on 12th Avenue and was in the second integrated class at Booker T. Washington High School.

School Board Endorsements The Santa Rosa Professional Educators Political Committee announced its endorsements for the Santa Rosa County School Board seats that will be elected later this year. The committee recommended Linda Sanborn (District 1), Kenny Long (District 3), and Wei Ueberschaer (District 5).

“These recommended candidates are receptive to our issues and concerns within the school system,” said Marie Bodi, committee chair, “the primary focus being the candidate’s varied knowledge of the district school budget, educational opportunities, recruitment/retention of educators and school safety.

University Park Center Opens On April 20, the University of West Florida celebrated the grand opening of University Park Center, a multi-use facility located at Pen Air Field on the Pensacola campus.

“Today’s opening of University Park Center not only provides additional space for our growing health care and athletic programs; it also brings Florida State University to our campus,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “Our collaboration with the FSU College of Medicine is a great example of how we can work together to improve the health of our community by providing highly trained medical professionals.”

University Park Center is a $7 million, 32,700-square-foot facility serving UWF Intercollegiate Athletics, UWF Usha Kundu, MD College of Health and the Florida State University College of Medicine.

The first floor houses a customized state-of-the-art weight room for all UWF student-athletes as well as a football locker room with 115 custom player lockers and laundry facilities. The second floor provides office space for UWF Usha Kundu, MD College of Health and FSU College of Medicine, along with a multi-purpose room.

Since 2003, FSU medical students have completed clinical rotations in Pensacola. Several UWF graduates have gone on to attend medical school at FSU.

“We’re fortunate to have outstanding physicians in the Pensacola area who teach our students in the clinical setting,” said Paul McLeod, dean of the FSU College of Medicine’s Pensacola Regional Campus. “Now we’re excited to be part of a great facility that will serve as our home base as we prepare future physicians and physician assistants, many of whom will choose to one day care for patients in this community.”

Deputies Get Raises The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) have entered into an interlocal agreement resolving the sheriff’s budget appeal for fiscal year 2017-18. The agreement was reached after a mediation session held on Saturday, April 21, and was approved by a unanimous vote during a special public board meeting held Thursday, April 26.

The ECSO will receive an additional $9 million over the next four years to implement pay raises for its staff. In addition, a Sheriff’s Mediated Reserve (SMR) will be established to handle a possible increase in medical insurance, workers’ compensation and pension costs for the same period. The sheriff will contribute $1 million to the reserve over a three-year period, beginning with FY 2019 budget.

The SMR may only be utilized in FY 2020 or FY 2021 under three conditions. The BCC increases the budgeted allocation for each employee by the board above $10,000. There is a net increase in the retirement rate contribution paid by the ECSO into the Florida Retirement System (FRS). For half of the net change, if there is an increase in the ECSO’s workers’ compensation premium either in FY 2020 or FY 2021.

The odd stipulations regarding the Law Enforcement Trust (LET) funds, funding for outside agencies and the commissioners’ discretionary funds, which were in the previous mediation agreement, have been dropped.

The sheriff will not appeal his budget to the governor for pay or benefits during the term of this agreement and agreed to withdraw his current budget appeal. He may request additional operational or capital funding. Additional ECSO personnel positions for the FY 2020 and/or FY 2021 may be added if, in the sheriff’s judgment, unforeseen or extraordinary circumstances require them.

More Custom Officials Needed U.S. Sens. Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) and several south Florida lawmakers last Thursday called on Congress to provide the funding needed to hire an additional 500 Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers next year to help address staffing shortages at many of Florida’s airports and seaports.

The lawmakers’ request came in a letter sent to the Democrat and Republican leadership of the House and Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittees.

“The Joint Economic Committee has found that while the volume of commerce crossing our borders has more than tripled in the past 25 years, CBP staffing has not kept pace with demand,” the lawmakers wrote. “Long wait times and delayed processing of goods discourage travel and create unnecessary barriers to trade, undermining economic activity in the United States. CBP estimates show that hiring an additional 500 CBP officers at ports of entry would increase annual economic activity by $1 billion and result in an additional 16,600 jobs per year.”

CBP officers are charged with enforcing U.S. customs, immigration and agriculture laws at air, land and sea ports across the country. They are separate from CBP Border Patrol agents who patrol the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders to prevent illegal entry into the country.

Officials at many of Florida’s airports and seaports have, for years, raised concerns over the shortage of CBP officers in Florida, which they say often causes frustratingly long wait times for international travelers arriving in the state—discouraging some from ever returning.

Taco Bell Petition Teresa Hill has put together a “Preserve the Character of East Hill” petition requesting that Taco Bell consider the character of the East Hill neighborhood when the company builds a store on the corner of 12th Avenue and East Cervantes Street.

She points out that East Hill has worked very hard to preserve the “character of its unique homes, tree-lined avenues and waterfront parks.”

Hill isn’t trying to stop the construction but is asking Taco Bell officials to “embrace a design that reflects the character of the oldest settlement in America.” She requests that the company treat the design similarly how it did in Fort Collins, Colo.

The petition asks Taco Bell for the historic homes on its site to be moved instead of demolished, preserve the trees and upgrade the design to reflect the existing style of East Hill. It requests the company encourage walk-ability by orientating the dining space along the street and ensure the drive-through will not damage the original bricks of 12th Avenue.

Check out petition at change.org/p/preserve-the-character-of-east-hill.

Summer Youth Employment Escambia County is seeking youth ages 16-24 who live inside the county and are interested in an opportunity to get paid work experience this summer through the Escambia County Youth Employment Program.

Qualified youth who are accepted into ECYEP will be able to work up to 30 hours a week at $8.25 per hour, with positions available in various county departments. Participants will also receive job readiness training prior to job placement as well as post-employment briefings.

Applications can be downloaded from myescambia.com/youthemployment or picked up during normal business hours at 221 S. Palafox, 4th floor reception desk. Incomplete application packets will not be accepted.

PLT: ‘A Community Thrives’ A week remains for Inweekly readers to contribute to the scholarship endowment for Pensacola Little Theatre’s education program. The fundraiser is part of the “A Community Thrives” competition, and the last days in the project are critical for the community theater.

PLT has until Thursday, May 10, to meet its $7,000 goal to raise funds for its education program. If the goal is met, PLT will become eligible for $25,000 additional dollars to match funds raised. To contribute, visit crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/pltscholarship.

PSC Fees Waived for Military Thanks to HB 75 that Gov. Rick Scott signed in April, Pensacola State College and other Florida College System institutions can waive fees for active duty military students using tuition assistance, beginning July 1.

Pensacola State College will use the U. S. Department of Defense Military Tuition Assistance (MTA) program to waive any portion of fees for student activities and services, financial aid, technology and capital improvements.

“At Pensacola State, we appreciate the contributions of our active duty military personnel and value their service to our community,” said Pensacola State College President Ed Meadows. “Waiving these fees allows us to continue providing them the support that they deserve as they work to further their education.”

Registration for summer and fall semesters is now open, with summer classes beginning May 14 and fall classes on Aug. 20. For more information, visit pensacolastate.edu. $8.2M Groundbreaking City of Pensacola will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the $8.2 million Bayview Resource Center at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 7 at Bayview Park, 2000 E. Lloyd St.

“We are very excited for this new resource center at Bayview Park,” said Mayor Ashton Hayward in a written statement. “My staff and I have worked tirelessly to bring another extraordinary amenity to our community. This new, attractive facility will embrace the waterfront and will be something that everyone can enjoy.”

The facility will have an event space that can be separated into two smaller spaces, meeting rooms, a catering kitchen, a fitness room and staff offices. It will have a storage area for kayak, SUP and rowing sculls to promote paddle sports and non-motorized water activities.

The new Bayview Community Center is approximately two-thirds the size of Sanders Beach Community Center, which has a ballroom that overlooks Pensacola Bay and can hold 350 people. The event space of the new center will accommodate up to 278 people and is 3,432 square feet. The Sanders Beach ballroom is nearly double that size at 6,110 square feet.

The old community center was damaged by a sewage backup caused by April 2014 flooding and demolished the following year. The 2011 park master plan called for relocating the center to give an open waterfront. However, the plan was ignored, and the new building will be in the same location as the previous one.

The Bayview Community Center will be the most expensive community center ever built in the city. The last two centers, Woodland Heights and Theophalis May, built by the Hayward administration, cost $3 million each.

Mark Your Calendar The Institute for Women in Politics in Northwest Florida is hosting a “Maintaining Ethics in Government: How It’s Done” workshop with City of Tallahassee Ethics Officer Julie Meadows-Keefe. The event will be noon-4 p.m. Friday, May 11 at the Hyatt Place Pensacola Airport. Advance registration is $10 for members and $25 for non-members through May 8. After May 8, the fee increases to $50. For details, visit iwpflorida.org.