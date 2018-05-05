No “Cannonball” Necessary

By Savannah Evanoff

Kelli Mayo’s riding a high, but not because of her “ugly pop” band Skating Polly’s upcoming tour or album “The Make it All Show.”

Mayo, 18, just left the DMV after passing her road test—although, she admits it was a rocky ride. The Oklahoma native tested in a driving school car she describes as “jank.”

“The seat didn’t rise, so I had to sit on a pillow,” Mayo said. “They had just changed the steering wheel on it, and there was this tinted window sticker peeling off on the back. But I actually passed and I was so relieved.”

Mayo might lack experience behind the wheel but not behind the basitar (a “weird” three-string bass guitar). She and her stepsister, Peyton Bighorse, formed Skating Polly as kids when their parents moved in together.

“(Bighorse) was really into music, too, and she told me she was going to start a band,” Mayo said. “I forced myself to learn an instrument. She didn’t really want me to be in her band, but I wrote songs and brought them to her, and she was like, ‘OK, fine.’ Now, she’s pretty cool with it.”

The pair already has a momentous music career—completing four full albums, an EP with Veruca Salt’s Louise Post and Nina Gordon and the “Queen For a Day” song and music video, which was co-written with X’s Exene Cervenka.

Skating Polly screeches, screams and turns the word “ugly” into a compliment. But now it boasts a fuller sound, thanks to Mayo’s brother, Kurtis, who joined at the tail end of 2016.

“We were writing songs where I felt like in order to musically evolve just had to be crammed full of notes, and that didn’t really make sense,” Mayo said. “Songs can be so much bigger and have way more dynamics. There’s so much room for extra pockets.”

Skating Polly whipped up a batch of vulnerable songs for its new record, “The Make It All Show.” The pun is intended because it only recently dawned on Mayo how it’s full of homemaker themes.

“Every song is this thing that had been distressing me for the year we were writing,” Mayo said. “Whether it was politics or some asshole in my life, we just devoted songs to each of those little worries or cool things—whatever was weighing heavily on me.”

The album isn’t about showmanship, but Mayo feels the band pushed every element of its musicality.

“The loud songs are louder and a little bit gnarlier,” Mayo said. “I feel like there’s this anger and bitterness—and sometimes it’s dismal—that I didn’t really have on the other records.”

The best part, though, is its transparency. After Mayo read “Girls Like Us: Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon—and the Journey of a Generation,” she wanted to channel the same honesty Joni Mitchell did in the album “Blue.”

“She just took down all walls and dishonesty,” Mayo said. “That really stuck with me. I would hear a vocal take back and I was like, ‘No, I don’t think it’s honest enough.’ On top of that, I was trying to hit the note.”

It’s no surprise Mayo curls up with books centered on women who changed the music game. For years, Skating Polly was two women with instruments who emanated femininity.

Mayo admittedly digs a solid feminist anthem, but she has her own approach to the movement.

“I don’t really write from the point of, ‘Oh, let me be the voice of all women,’ or, ‘Oh, let me talk about how catcalling isn’t cool,’” Mayo said. “I find that insulting to people’s intelligence.

“If you just write about something honestly as a woman, other women will relate to that. That can be pretty empowering,” she said.

Mayo references the song “Ugly,” featured on the group’s 2014 album “Fuzz Steilacoom,” as an example.

“That’s about ‘Fuck anyone who calls you ugly.’ Embrace being ugly. Feel empowered by it,” Mayo said. “They’re not calling you stupid; they’re not calling you untalented. They’re trying to cut you down in such a materialistic way.”

Mayo owns this mentality. She doesn’t get caught up in image, she said.

“However I do something is going to be messy, off-kilter or ugly, and I’m totally OK with that,” Mayo said. “I’m doing stuff from the heart. I’m being honest and I like what I’m making.”

In the past, Skating Polly worked with producers who would chop up the band’s vocals, splitting three vocal takes into one word to make it sound smooth. Mayo wasn’t about it.

“I’m not trying to make the most technically smooth, polished, perfect pop or the biggest hit,” Mayo said. “They kept saying, ‘You guys have to write your ‘Cannonball,’’ or, ‘This album needs a ‘Cannonball.’’ I was like, ‘I don’t know if I need a song that’s going to hit with a billion people as long as it’s really resonating with me.’”

SKATING POLLY

WHAT: Charly Bliss with Skating Polly

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 6

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

COST: $11

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com