A Cajun Jam

It’s officially time for that special spring weekend where Pensacola turns into Louisiana.

We’re talking about the Pensacola Crawfish Festival, of course.

This year’s event will once again take place Friday through Sunday in Bartram Park downtown and will feature live entertainment, a kid’s area, eating contests and a 5K and 10K race.

Here’s a look at this year’s live music lineup:

Friday, May 4

6-7:45 p.m. Jeremy Fruge & The Zydeco Trouble

8:30-10:30 p.m. Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

Saturday, May 5

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Boudreaux Zydeco

1-2:30 p.m. Radio Zydeco

3:30-5:30 p.m. Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdaileurs

6-7:30 p.m. Roddie Romero & The Hub City All-Stars

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Mojeaux

Sunday, May 6

Noon-2 p.m. Cha Wa

2:30-4:30 p.m. Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble

PENSACOLA CRAWFISH FESTIVAL

WHEN: Noon-11 p.m. Friday, May 4; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, May 5 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 6

WHERE: William Bartram Park, 211 Bayfront Parkway

COST: $5 daily or $10 for a weekend pass

DETAILS: fiestaoffiveflags.org