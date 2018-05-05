A Cajun Jam

It’s officially time for that special spring weekend where Pensacola turns into Louisiana.
We’re talking about the Pensacola Crawfish Festival, of course.
This year’s event will once again take place Friday through Sunday in Bartram Park downtown and will feature live entertainment, a kid’s area, eating contests and a 5K and 10K race.
Here’s a look at this year’s live music lineup:
Friday, May 4
6-7:45 p.m. Jeremy Fruge & The Zydeco Trouble
8:30-10:30 p.m. Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience
Saturday, May 5
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Boudreaux Zydeco
1-2:30 p.m. Radio Zydeco
3:30-5:30 p.m. Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdaileurs
6-7:30 p.m. Roddie Romero & The Hub City All-Stars
8 p.m.-10 p.m. Mojeaux
Sunday, May 6
Noon-2 p.m. Cha Wa
2:30-4:30 p.m. Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble
PENSACOLA CRAWFISH FESTIVAL
WHEN: Noon-11 p.m. Friday, May 4; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, May 5 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 6
WHERE: William Bartram Park, 211 Bayfront Parkway
COST: $5 daily or $10 for a weekend pass
DETAILS: fiestaoffiveflags.org