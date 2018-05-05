Outtakes—Why Plan?

By Rick Outzen

City of Pensacola officials like to do master plans or, more accurately, like to pay for such plans and ignore them. For years, Inweekly challenged the city council and the city manager for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on plans and studies that rarely were implemented.

The first eight years of the strong-mayor era have not been any different. In 2010, the Pensacola City Council adopted a master development plan for the CRA District. The plan was followed by the mayor’s Urban Redevelopment Advisory Committee (URAC) report. The plan and report called for a mixed-use development and waterfront park on Bruce Beach that would complement the future redevelopment of the old ECUA wastewater plant site.

Mayor Ashton Hayward in 2011 told the council that he was considering two sites for a proposed fish hatchery—the Port of Pensacola and Bruce Beach. Since the hatchery didn’t fit the CRA plan, most of us assumed the port would be the choice. In 2014, the mayor announced Bruce Beach was his choice.

The original plan for the Community Maritime Park included a maritime museum and UWF classrooms and conference center. Because of funding issues, UWF pulled out of its commitment. Three years ago, UWF announced it wanted a downtown presence and, thanks to a generous donation from Quint and Rishy Studer, would build a campus at the park. Also, the Studers would build a conference center on another parcel. The mayor blocked the proposal from ever going before the council.

In 2016, Mayor Hayward announced his goal to find a solution for downtown parking. He asked the council to hire the West Florida Regional Planning Council to study the issue and develop recommendations.

In a viewpoint published in the daily newspaper, Hayward wrote, “We will decide whether or not a new parking garage is needed downtown and, if so, where it should be located and how it can be financed.”

The study found that demand for parking around Palafox Street exceeded the supply of available parking by 2,000 spaces. Several recommendations were offered on how to finance the new spaces. None were implemented. Downtown parking has gotten worse.

The city also had a master plan for the Bayview Park that had the community center moved to the center of the park to allow more access to the water and a better view of Bayou Texar. The new $8.1 million facility will be built in the same location as the demolished center.

While it may seem like I’m picking on Mayor Hayward, I’m not. We had the problem before he took office, and, sadly, I don’t have much confidence that it will be any different in the next administration.