Update on GOP AG Battle

The race for the Republican nomination to be Florida’s next agriculture commissioner is between two veteran state lawmakers, Rep. Matt Caldwell (R-North Fort Myers) and Sen. Denise Grimsley (R-Sebring).

Caldwell is a real estate appraiser who was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2010. He worked his way up the leadership ladder to chair the powerful Government Accountability Committee, which has subcommittees that include Local, Federal and Veterans Affairs, Natural Resources and Public Lands, Oversight, Transparency and Administration, and Transportation and Infrastructure.

Grimsley is a registered nurse and hospital administrator for Adventist Health System, a faith-based health care organization headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Her family has farmed citrus for three generations. Grimsley served in the Florida House from 2004-2012. She was then elected to the Florida Senate and has chaired the Agriculture Committee.

Both have pledged to campaign in the Florida Panhandle. Last week, they reached out to Inweekly to update the newspaper on the race.

Caldwell talked about a recent wave of endorsements of Northwest Florida constitutional officers, including Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford, Santa Rosa Property Appraiser Greg Brown, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Robert Johnson and Sheriff Johnson’s predecessor, Wendell Holmes.

“We’ve obviously been working very hard in the Panhandle and North Florida and are very excited to have a broad-based group of folks in the Panhandle that came out to endorse us,” said Caldwell in a phone interview. “In all of the cabinet races, the challenge is going to be communicating successfully with the two million or so voters that are going to participate in the primary in August.”

Ha said the recommendations from respected leaders build confidence in his candidacy, “particularly for somebody like myself that’s from Southwest Florida and who doesn’t have a long-time history of interacting with the average voter in an area like the Panhandle.”

Caldwell said, “The support of their local elected officials really, really helps convey and explain to the voters in those communities just how hard we’re working and are dead set to earn the support of every sector in the state.”

Grimsley campaigned in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties and dropped by the Inweekly offices. She believes her experience gives her an edge in the race. Grimsley said, “I bring a hands-on background in agriculture and have executive experience in the public and the private sectors.”

She personally has seen the impact of greening on Florida’s citrus industry. The disease has cut the state’s orange and grapefruit production by more than half.

Grimsley noted that the state has put a lot of money into research of citrus greening. She said, “We’re looking desperately for root stock that is resistant to the Asian cilia that cause citrus greening but haven’t found it yet.”

She talked about how natural citrus farming was when her grandfather had 10 acres when she was growing.

“I used to wonder, ‘How come he doesn’t work? How does he make money?’ I didn’t get it, but then, 10 acres was enough you could survive on because all you had to do was go out, disk the grove and water a little bit. There just wasn’t any overhead. He didn’t have anybody helping him,” said Grimsley.

Today’s citrus farming requires more labor. She said, “You have to fertilize, herbicide and top out the trees once a year to prune them back.”

The 2017 crop was looking good for Grimsley until hurricane season.

“Hurricane Irma came along and plowed right down the middle of the state, put it all on the ground,” she said. “I don’t know what that storm did to our trees. We’re not going to know what that stress, how that’s going to impact the trees until next year.”

She believes the AG commissioner needs to understand the cyclical nature of agriculture and how the finances work.

“While citrus isn’t like peanuts, it’s all cyclical,” said Grimsley. “You also need to understand how the money that comes down from the feds, how it goes into trust funds, how that’s eventually distributed out to the end users, how it impacts the end users, and where to look for fraud with that money as well.”

She added, “You can’t oversee agriculture if you’ve never had any experience in it.”

She also discussed the need to make internet available in rural counties so they have access to the technology that would help farmers manage resources better.

Caldwell talked about the regulatory side of the agency. He pointed out it also oversees tourism and trade. He wants to make sure small businesses are treated well.

“Regulatory oversight is a huge part of the responsibility,” he told Inweekly. “That can go one of two ways. Businesses, small businesses especially, can be treated fairly, and we help them get to a yes, as it were. Or the regulators can be punitive and be a real obstacle to success.”

He added, “As a conservative, I want to help people get to yes. I want to have the right attitude that rewards those businesses and helps them find a way to be successful.”

Grimsley emphasized how the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services touches more people’s lives than is realized.

“Probably you interact with the department 10 times a day, and you don’t know it most of the time,” she said. “The commissioner needs to be out educating the public on what is the consumer service side and how can we help you.”

Caldwell said his message to Northwest Florida hasn’t changed since he announced his campaign last year.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the campaign so far,” he said. “You have seen me keep the commitment that you heard me say when I first got in. We’re going to come to Northwest Florida once a month, and we have been west of Tallahassee every month since we’ve got in this campaign. And we’re going to keep that commitment and continue to make sure we value all four corners of this beautiful state.”

Grimsley is also committed to being a commissioner for every county. She said, “I want to be the commissioner that goes out to all 67 counties to educate everyone and remind everyone what the commissioner does.”

She said, “By working together, we can get there, and I think there are so many things that we can do for our state.”