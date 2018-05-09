Winners & Losers 5/10/18

Winners

Baptist Health Care Foundation

Its fifth annual Casino Royale gala raised more than $245,000 for programs and services at Baptist Health Care. This year, the money raised at the event will be used to renovate Baptist Hospital’s progressive care unit, which specializes in treating medical and surgical patients whose needs are not serious enough for the intensive care unit but are too complex for the regular hospital floor.

Joe William Heddy

The Escambia County Corrections Officer’s name has been added to the Fraternal Order of Police Law Enforcement Memorial in the Capitol Courtyard. Heddy died of a heart attack while working at the County Road Prison on June 17, 2017, at age 63. He was honored at the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual ceremony in Tallahassee, along with 13 other fallen officers who were added to the memorial this year. The names will also be inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Escambia Female Firefighter

The Escambia County Commission voted on May 3 to settle for $175,000 with a female firefighter that complained of sexual harassment and discrimination to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In February, Inweekly published details on the alleged culture of verbal, physical and sexual harassment within Escambia Fire Rescue. Commissioner Lumon May cast the lone dissenting vote regarding the settlement because he felt the county had not done enough to correct the culture in the department. The identity of the female firefighter was not released.

Losers

Eric Olson

Ten years ago, Inweekly joined the Pensacola Young Professionals and Leadership Pensacola to fight for curbside recycling in Escambia County and the City of Pensacola. The Pensacola City Council voted unanimously to institute the program that began in June 2009. Unfortunately, Mayor Ashton Hayward’s administration felt little obligation to keep the program active. Thanks to Councilwoman Sherri Myers’ inquiry, we have learned that Olson had secretly stopped recycling in September 2017 and had been dumping the recyclables at the landfill. The deceit and lack of professionalism sadly are no longer surprising.

Matt Gaetz

Our freshman congressman jumped the gun and joined his fellow Trump devotees in nominating Donald Trump for the 2019 Noble Peace Prize for the president’s “tireless work to bring peace to our world.” The lawmaker cited North Korea’s announcement it would end missile testing, work with South Korea to end the Korean War and seek to reunify the two nations. The nomination seems to more than little premature considering North Korea’s history of failing to live up to its commitments.

Downtown Parking

The Pensacola News Journal is on butts of the Downtown Improvement Board regarding the new downtown parking system. Business owners have complained the system is confusing and has driven away customers. Why hasn’t Pensacola City Hall been involved clearing up the matter? Mayor Hayward is quick to take credit for downtown’s success. Why is he absent when problems pop up?