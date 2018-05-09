Outtakes—A Big Deal

By Rick Outzen

Last week, I traveled to New York City to discuss my book, “City of Grudges,” on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Joe Scarborough had been kind enough to write an endorsement for the book and invited me to come on his show.

Sitting in the studio, I watched Joe, his co-host and fiancée Mika Brzezinski, Mike Barnicle and Willie Geist juggle a steady stream of newsmakers, journalists and experts on a dizzying array of topics for three hours. I was most impressed with how Joe handled the discussions and how the others played off his lead.

Joe Scarborough is a big deal, and locally we rarely give him the full credit he deserves. He is a national thought leader and clearly influences how politicians and powerbrokers look at various issues.

I watched Joe lead a discussion with Michael Hayden, retired U.S. Air Force four-star general and former director of the National Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency, on his new book, “The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies.” When the show broke for commercials, Joe walked Gen. Hayden out of the studio and gathered more off-the-record information regarding national security and foreign policy. Joe is definitely connected inside and outside of the Washington Beltway.

Reflecting on that interaction, I realized that we in Pensacola never truly give credit to those of us that operate on a much larger stage. We tend to diminish their successes, often because we don’t ever fully understand and appreciate their magnitude.

Joe may be Pensacola’s most influential son. He has the ear of the powerful, and his show is broadcast into millions of homes every week. Television is the perfect medium for him. He’s surrounded by bright, intelligent people who bring out the best in him, and he’s fun to watch.

My segment included Joe, Mika, Mike Barnicle, Mike Lupica and Elise Jordan. I know Barnicle primarily for his columns in the Boston Globe and New York Daily News. Lupica, also a Daily News columnist, hosted my all-time favorite sports show, “The Sports Reporters.” Jordan hails from Holly Springs, Miss., and was the speechwriter for Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

With Joe’s help, I held my own in the discussion and was pleased hear their praise for the book. Lupica mentioned author Dan Jenkins’ test of a novel.

“Dan Jenkins used to talk about the first-page test,” said Lupica. “You had to give the first-page test to any book you were thinking about reading. I defy anybody to read the first page of this book and not want to read it.”

I’m grateful for opportunity to be on “Morning Joe.” Yes, Joe is a big deal.