The Buzz 5/10/18

idgroup Earns B Certification The Pensacola-based brand transformation firm idgroup has earned certification as a B Corporation, an acknowledgment of the company’s commitment to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability.

The firm commemorated the certification by hiring world champion sand sculptor Rick Mungeam to transform five tons of beach restoration sand into a symbol of corporate responsibility at their downtown Pensacola office.

idgroup, founded by Dr. Mona Amodeo, joins over 2,200 Certified B Corporations globally, including 18 others in Florida that have met the rigorous standards that measure a company’s impact on its employees, suppliers, community and the environment.

“For almost 30 years, we’ve made an impact on others a central part of the way we do business,” said Amodeo, who was named to the 2018 Inweekly Power List. “It’s wonderful to have that commitment and impact validated by such a respected entity in business transparency, performance and accountability.”

Certified B Corporations are committed to using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. In addition to recognizing existing efforts, B Corp certification also provides companies with a community of like-minded business leaders with which to connect and to continually progress and innovate. Idgroup joins a diverse group of B Corporations, with members including Patagonia, Etsy and Ben & Jerry’s.

B Corporations are certified by B Lab, a nonprofit organization that assesses and recognizes companies who are voluntarily meeting higher standards of business performance, transparency and responsibility.

“idgroup joins a robust community of Certified B Corporations redefining success in business so that one day all companies compete to not only be the best in the world but to be the best for the world,” says Jay Coen Gilbert, co-founder of B Lab.

In addition to becoming a Certified B Corporation, idgroup also became a registered benefit corporation in the state of Florida in February. While similar in concept to a Certified B Corporation, a benefit corporation must legally adhere to requirements in three specific areas: accountability, transparency and purpose.

“We believe very much in the power of business—and brands—to change the world. And like many of our clients who are making a difference in their communities, we also sought to hold ourselves to a higher standard of operation,” says Kris Poore, chief creative officer at idgroup.

He added, “We chose to become a Certified B Corp in addition to registering as a legal benefit corporation because we believe in the power of brands as a force for good. By modeling ethical and progressive approaches to business, we hope to encourage others to do the same.”

Taco Bell Listens Southeast QSR, the franchise owner that will operate the Taco Bell planned for the East Hill neighborhood, last week announced it had heard the community’s recent requests and pledged to implement changes based on the feedback received.

On Wednesday, May 2, Southeast QSR said it would implement the changes, which were proposed by Teresa Hill, a Pensacola resident, on change.org.

“We are and have been actively involved in the Pensacola community for years and are trying to do our best to make sure we are good neighbors and stewards of this wonderful and historic neighborhood,” said Thaddeus Foster, chief operations officer of Southeast QSR.

The franchise owner and the developer are working together to try to donate the houses on the site to someone or some organization that would be willing to relocate and preserve the homes.

Six existing oak trees will be saved. However, three oak, one sweet gum, one magnolia and three laurel oak trees will be removed, but they will be replaced with 20 new trees, which will help to make the property visually appealing and fit in line with the surrounding landscaping.

The Taco Bell-style building selected is called an “Explorer Lite” and is meant to be the least visually impactful and fit in most with the existing neighborhood. The developer is also planning to install a sidewalk to encourage foot traffic while also setting the building as far forward as possible, with parking located in the rear, as requested by the community.

Every effort will be made to preserve the original bricks on 12th Avenue. If needed, two rows may need to be removed in front of the driveway only to install a concrete ribbon curb that will protect the remaining bricks. In addition, if removed, the bricks will be preserved and donated to the recipients of the houses.

Foster pointed out in the press release that Southeast QSR has supported local initiatives such as the Armed Forces Families Foundation that recently helped to provide a new USO at NAS Pensacola Corry Station.

Foster said, “We are looking forward to hosting a block party for the community when the restaurant is completed, and we hope to see everyone out there.”

Governor Polls: Putnam, Gillum Lead According to an Inweekly/Political Matrix poll of 1,015 likely Republican voters across the state, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam (21.7 percent) holds a six-point edge over U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis (15.7 percent). House Speaker Richard Corcoran garnered 10.3 percent, and Bob White received 2 percent. The undecided vote came in at 50.3 percent.

Inweekly/Political Matrix also polled 978 likely Democrat voters in the state and found Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum held a tight lead with 16.7 percent of the vote over former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine (12.7 percent) and former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham (12 percent). Chris King got 8.9 percent, while 49.7 percent of the responders were undecided.

The newspaper also polled Florida voters on whether they support Amendment 3, which ensures that Florida voters shall have the exclusive right to decide whether to authorize casino gambling in the state. Nearly three-fourths of the respondents (73.5 percent) support the constitutional amendment, while 12.2 percent did not, and 14 percent were undecided.

The persons sampled were likely voters of the primary and general election cycles. They were called using an Interactive Voice Response system during the hours of 2-8 p.m. on April 28-29. The State of Florida Division of Elections provided the phone numbers. The margin of error for this study is +/- 3.5 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent.

New Name for Homeless Coalition EscaRosa Coalition on the Homeless (ECOH) has launched a rebranding initiative to reintroduce itself to the public and highlight Coordinated Entry, the organization’s new centralized multi-organization system that is changing the way homelessness is addressed here.

Opening Doors Northwest Florida is the new name for the 501(C)(3), and the rebrand isn’t just a logo tweak, but a new name, messaging and website to reflect the organization’s designation by the State of Florida as the lead agency in a new “continuum of care” system that unites partner organizations to attack homelessness on a local level.

The multi-pronged system was designed to ensure that those experiencing a housing crisis are quickly identified, assessed, referred and connected to housing and assistance based on their individual needs.

“We are not the same organization that was founded 30 years ago,” said John Johnson, ECOH executive director. “Since the late 1980’s, EscaRosa Coalition on the Homeless has helped more than 78,000 people—men, women, senior citizens, children, veterans—saving and changing lives, while also saving taxpayer dollars.”

He added, “In 2017, we took an honest look at our brand and asked if we had the necessary tools to successfully tell our story. Our new name reflects the mission we live every day of opening doors to reach, respond and restore those who are homeless and at-risk of becoming homeless.”

The rebranding process started with an informal survey, with representatives for the organization surveying members of the community, talking to donors, the board, management and community stakeholders to gather impressions and beliefs held about the organization.

“The results showed that many in the community had limited knowledge of the scope of our work,” said Johnson. “There were some gaps between our own goals and the recognition and perceptions that others had of us. It was clear that we needed to provide a clearer definition.”

A list of potential names was generated and vetted. The board and staff discussed them to see how they aligned with the organization’s values.

Serene Keiek, ECOH marketing director, said, “The team made it very clear that any name change must clearly communicate our core values and not be a change just for the sake of change.”

As part of the rebrand, Opening Doors also launched a new website, openingdoorsnwfl.org, that includes a digital Street Survival Guide that provides immediate click-to-call access to resources and services for those in a housing crisis. Donations to cover the cost of specific items, such as a copy of a birth certificate or a hotel voucher for a family in crisis, are easy to make on the site.

County Judicial Races David H. Stafford announced last week that Joyce H. Williams (Group 2), Paul Hamlin (Group 2), Amy Brodersen (Group 4) and Kerra Smith (Group 5) had become fully qualified for Escambia County judgeships.

Broderson and Smith will not appear on the ballot, as only one candidate qualified for each office. Williams and Hamlin will appear on the August 28 Primary Election ballot.

Phillips Switches Races Chris Phillips last week visited the Inweekly offices to announce his switch to Pensacola City Council District 4 race. He had pre-filed to run for Escambia County Commission District 4 but told the newspaper that he believes the city council is the best spot for him.

“I think I can be more effective on the Pensacola City Council,” said Phillips. He admitted that he is a political novice and has learned a lot about the county commission and city council over the past six months.

Phillips said, “City council is a better fit for me.”

He will face Peter Gaddy, III and Jared Moore in the August primary.

Phillips also announced his endorsement of Robert Bender for Escambia County Commission District 4 seat, which includes Kendrick Doidge, Bill Fetke, Terry Strickland and Boyce White.

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive On Saturday, May 12, the letter carriers of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will join forces to help Stamp Out Hunger in our community. In its 26th year, the National Association of Letter Carriers’ (NALC) annual food drive has grown to be the largest national single-day effort that benefits millions of Americans who struggle to put food on the table. Last year’s food drive netted 75 million pounds of food to help feed those in need. Locally, organizations received nearly 85,000 pounds of food from the drive.

“Stamp Out Hunger is the most important food drive for many food pantries in the area,” said DeDe Flounlacker, executive director of Manna Food Pantries. “The food collected by the letter carriers is critical to our ability to feed our neighbors in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The 2017 event was down considerably by about 50%, so we’re looking forward to having an outstanding turnout this year to restock shelves and ensure the immediate needs of the hungry can be met in the coming months.”

A donation of just one dozen cans provides three days’ worth of food, or nine meals, for neighbors in need. Residents are encouraged to leave a bag of non-perishable food items, such as canned chicken and tuna, canned fruit in 100 percent juice, dry breakfast items (oatmeal, grits, whole grain cereal), canned vegetables, peanut butter, rice and dry beans next to their mailbox before the regular mail delivery on May 12.

Escambia and Santa Rosa letter carriers will collect food donations for local food banks, including Manna Food Pantries, Warrington Emergency Aid Center, Feeding the Gulf Coast in Pace and Milton, ACTS Ministry of Holley Assembly of God in Gulf Breeze and We Care Ministries of Navarre United Methodist Church.

Mail carriers will deliver a limited number of bags before the food drive. Residents who do not receive a bag may use any grocery bag on hand to fill with donation items. For more details, visit helpstampouthunger.com.

Mark Your Calendars 2018 Travel Rally Day takes place 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, May 11 at the corner of Main and Palafox streets in front of the Bank of Pensacola.

The Escambia County Waste Services Department will host a Regional Roundup 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 12 in the north parking lot of Pensacola High School, 500 W. Maxwell St. Regional Roundup events provide an opportunity to properly dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste and up to four tires per vehicle, free of charge. For more details, contact the Escambia County Waste Services Department at 937-2160 or wasteservices@myescambia.com.

Bike Pensacola’s May Slow Ride will be 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 at Trek Bicycle Store Pensacola, 701 E. Cervantes St. This month the ride will be through East Hill, Eastside and Old East Hill neighborhoods. The ride will be about one hour and 10 minutes long, at a casual pace. Nobody will be “dropped” or left behind. Children ages 10-16 must be accompanied by an adult, and no pets are allowed on the rides. Cyclists under 16 must wear a helmet by law; ages 16 and up, helmets are recommended but are not required by law. Pensacola Police Department will provide an escort.

Baptist Health Care will host a nursing job fair 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16 at Hilton Garden Inn-Pensacola Airport, 1144 Airport Blvd. BHC has multiple job opportunities across the system available for all levels of nursing and all experience levels of registered nurses.