Got Plants?

By Stephanie Sharp

Veganism isn’t exactly new, but it is trending in the mainstream more than ever before. Pensacola’s vegan community has decided to take it up a notch by starting Pensacola’s first VegFest, a vegan festival movement that has grown to more than 150 events across the country in 2018 alone.

Whitney Hancock, organizer of VegFest, explained that something that started as a small conversation between members of the Pensacola chapter of Anonymous for the Voiceless, an animal rights organization, about the idea of bringing a VegFest to Pensacola developed rapidly. After one open interest meeting with a crowd of about 20 people, Hancock says the planning began.

“It really has taken off much quicker and bigger than we thought it was going to,” said Hancock.

The festival will take place at Open Books, which suits Open Books Bookstore and Prison Book Project volunteer coordinator Johnny Ardis well.

“I got involved with it because I’ve been a vegan for 20 years now, and I just started seeing veganism becoming more and more popular and more and more mainstream,” said Ardis. “So I said, yes, I want to get involved in this VegFest because it’s time for it.”

The time and the trends point toward an opportune time to bring together the vegan community, cruelty-free vendors and plant-based food as the interest in and popularity of veganism continues to expand among omnivores.

“Pensacola’s vegan community has grown so much within just the last year,” said Hancock. “All across the US and even the world, it’s grown so much recently.”

While the festival will be a delight for anyone who already lives a vegan lifestyle, Pensacola VegFest aims to be an opportunity for vegetarians and omnivores to learn more about veganism and to experience firsthand the variety you can enjoy as a vegan.

“Our mission is to make it more widespread, to present different types of vegan food to the Pensacola community,” said Hancock.

Hancock and Ardis admit that there is a preconceived idea of what the vegan diet looks like—lots and lots of salad.

“Most people think it’s just a bowl of lettuce, but it’s much more,” explained Ardis.

“It’s good to bring vegans and non-vegans alike together to be a part of the community and eat the food and learn more about it,” said Hancock.

Making Pensacola VegFest appealing to the community as a whole is a big focus. In addition to local vegan favorites like End of the Line Cafe, there will be speakers, free yoga classes, holistic health services and arts vendors as well.

Although the festival is stacked with activities, food and fun, Hancock and Ardis are focused on the core mission of educating the community on the positive impacts of veganism and the connection between veganism and other areas of advocacy.

“The main thing is that we’re all vegans for various reasons,” said Hancock. “Some of us are vegan for our health. Some of us are vegan for the animals, because of animal cruelty. Some of us are vegan for the environment. If we get one person who comes to the festival and they decide to go vegan and they stay vegan for the rest of their life, just imagine how many animals you’ve saved, how much less of an impact you’ve made on the environment. It’s a big deal. We want it to be for everyone to enjoy.”

“I feel that anyone who’s concerned about animals and the environment could look at the facts; the facts speak for themselves,” said Ardis. “The carbon footprint of meat is so much. If someone is concerned about climate change, they should consider going vegan because changing your light bulbs is one thing versus going vegan. Vegan is the way to go.”

The organizers behind Pensacola VegFest hope that this first vegan festival will help build the momentum towards a more vegan-friendly future in Pensacola, a change that Hancock has already seen affect her life as a vegan in Pensacola.

“When I first moved here, there was nothing vegan on any menu. Now, you can go to a lot of different restaurants in Pensacola that have vegan options,” she said.

Pensacola VegFest aims to build community relationships based on shared values and drawing the connection between individual lifestyle choices in the present and the future impacts of those choices on the world, but Hancock recognizes that the change starts neighbor-to-neighbor in Pensacola.

“I think it would make for a healthier community and better energetically as well,” she said.

PENSACOLA VEGFEST

WHEN: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, May 12

WHERE: Open Books Bookstore, 1040 N. Guillemard St.

COST: Free

DETAILS: pensacolavegfest.com