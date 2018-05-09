Calendar 5/10/18

THURSDAY 5.10

NAVAL AVIATION SYMPOSIUM National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

CAST IRON SKILLET PIZZA HANDS-ON COOKING 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SUPPORT PENSACOLA SKATEBOARDING 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

CHRISTOPHER’S CONCERTS 6 p.m. Free. Dr. Breeze. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: BREAKING AWAY 7:45 p.m. Free. 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

LEE ANN WOMACK 8-10 p.m. $45 and up. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. theimogenetheatre.com

FRIDAY 5.11

2ND ANNUAL PICKLEBALL CLASSIC 9 a.m. $30 per person. 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze.

DISNEY ON ICE: FROZEN 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

NAVAL AVIATION SYMPOSIUM National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GAY GRASSROOTS 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TOM PETTY TRIBUTE – THE WILDFLOWERS 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: WILL KIMBROUGH 7 p.m. $15. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

GULF COAST CHORALE 7:30 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

RUBEN STUDDARD ‘ALWAYS AND FOREVER’ 7:30 p.m. $25.50-$89. An evening of Luther Vandross music. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com

SATURDAY 5.12

PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

MT. ZION CEMETERY CLEANUP 8 a.m.-12 p.m. E. Cross St. and N. Guillemard St. Visit uwf.edu for volunteer form.

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN UP 9 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Center, 1401 E. Gregory St. and Bartram Park, 211 Bayfront Pkwy. oceanhourfl.com

2ND ANNUAL PICKLEBALL CLASSIC 9 a.m. $30 per person. 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze.

REPTICON 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5-$10. Children under 5 are free. Navarre Conference Center, 8700 Navarre Parkway. repticon.com

STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.

WFPL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: BRENDAN AND LORI O’GARA 10:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PENSACOLA VEGFEST 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Books Bookstore, 1040 N. Guillemard St. pensacolavegfest.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com

‘FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL’ 1 p.m. $5. Bowden Building, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

DISNEY ON ICE: FROZEN 2 and 6 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

GIRLS’ DAY AWAY 2-6 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 165 Ft. Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

NATURAL HEALING 2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SOUTHWEST BRANCH BOOK CLUB 2 p.m. Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway. mywfpl.com

BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 4 p.m. Trek Bicycle Store Pensacola, 701 E. Cervantes St. facebook.com/bikepensacola

OPEN MIC AND STAGE 7 p.m. Free. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

MAIDEN IMMORTAL: TRIBUTE TO IRON MAIDEN 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

THE BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY PRESENTS: THE EAGLES’ HOTEL CALIFORNIA 8 p.m. $25-$35. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. $10. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SUNDAY 5.13

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

2ND ANNUAL PICKLEBALL CLASSIC 9 a.m. $30 per person. 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze.

HILTON PENSACOLA BEACH MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

MOTHER’S DAY AT SKOPELOS 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox St. skopelosatnewworld.com

JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

FIVE SISTERS BLUES CAFÉ MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 621 W. Belmont St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. $28.95 plus tax. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FISH HOUSE MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

MOTHER’S DAY MURDER MYSTERY BRUNCH 12:30-2:30 p.m. $25-$40. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. theimogenetheatre.com

DISNEY ON ICE: FROZEN 2 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 3 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BLUES ANGEL BLUES: NOT QUITE FAB/STILL STANDING 6 p.m. Free. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola

MC CHRIS 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 5.14

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GRAPHIC NOVEL GROUP 5:30 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25. Red beans and rice. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com

CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT GROUP 6:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 5.15

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

BORN OF OSIRIS 6 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

MOVIES AT THE REX: ‘GREASE’ 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Mass Kunfuzion. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

GULF BREEZE MIDDLE SCHOOL BAND 7 p.m. Free. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com

OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).

WEDNESDAY 5.16

POPULAR LITERARY BOOK CLUB SKYPE EVENT 10:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

MISSION TRANSITION 5:30-10 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HOMEMADE PASTA HANDS-ON COOKING 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ARTISTICALLY REPURPOSED ART AUCTION 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 11. Pensacola State College, Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

MARIA HOCH GALLERY OPENING 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 11. Hilton Pensacola Beach Gulf Front, 12 Via De Luna Drive.

OPEN STUDIO: EXPLORING COLOR 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

LAMAR STUDIO: MICHAEL PEARCE: SECRET PAINTINGS On view through May 18. Pensacola State College Lamar Studio, Bldg. 15. pensacolastate.edu

MASTERS OF INSPIRATION On view through May 18. Art by Charlotte Mason, Kelly Schmidt and Ben Twingley. Gallery 1060, First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

TRUE WEST On view through May 26. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

QUAYSIDE GALLERY FIRST CITY ART SHOW On view through June 1. Quayside Gallery, 17 Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com

RECYCLE, REUSE, REPURPOSE, REPEAT On view through June 1. Various artists. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

CALM TO CHAOTIC On view through June 1. Art by Karin Gudmundson. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

THE CREATION SERIES On view through June 1. Art by Norm Haines. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

PAINTED SOUNDS On view through June 1. Art by Pensacola branch of National League of Pen Women. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

NICHOLAS CROGHAN: DWELLINGS On view through June 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PAPER CUTS: THE ART AND HISTORY OF PAPER-MAKING AND CUT PAPER ART On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CUT UP/CUT OUT On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

VERNACULAR PHOTOGRAPHY On view through June 17. Projected exhibition by UWF photography students. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

GALLERY DAYS 12-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

GLASS MOSIAC WORKSHOP Three-part workshop on making glass mosaics with instructor Judie Betts. Open to students ages 12 and up. Class is 1-4 p.m. May 13. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

OIL PAINTING 101 Six-week course for beginners and intermediate students. The class will cover sienna paint wash, color theory, focal points, perspective, edging, blending, and more. Classes held on Tuesdays May 1-June 5, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 N Guillemard St. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for films

STAMPED SUBMISSIONS Stamped LGBT Film Festival is returning for its seventh year, and film submissions are open through Sunday, July 1. Filmmakers have the opportunity to win monetary prizes in the following categories: Best Narrative, Best Documentary and Best Short. For those interested in submitting a film, visit filmfreeway.com/stampedpensacolalgbt. To learn more about the film festival and to get involved, visit stampedfilmfest.com.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 5.10

JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

TIM SPENCER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

PAXTON NORRIS BAND 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

MARIO MENO BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 5.11

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks

JAMMY LANNISTER: A PRELUDE TO RED WEDDING PT. 2 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

FRWY 98 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

RONNIE LEVINE 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CRISTI DEE’S BAD JUJU 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

SHAZAM 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

CAT RHODES 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HUGH MITCHELL BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TURNER 211 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 5.12

BEN PARSONS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

PLATINUM PREMIERE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

SHAZAM 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

CAT RHODES 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HUGH MITCHELL BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TURNER 211 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 5.13

JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

MIKE MAGAZZINE 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

REUNION BAND 4 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

HEAVY DROP 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LOSING SUNLIGHT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 5.14

BEN PARSONS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. The Music of John Coltrane, feat. Rebecca Barry and Gino Rosario, Josh Titford and Jimmy Roebuck and Kevin Lee. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES FEAT. CRISTI DEE’S BAD JUJU 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 5.15

MIKE VANESSE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JP SOARS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ FEAT. GINO ROSARIA 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

CODY COLLINS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 5.16

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

BON VIVANT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

MIKE MAGAZZINE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

JAMES ADKINS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com