Calendar 5/10/18

THURSDAY 5.10
NAVAL AVIATION SYMPOSIUM National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org
PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
CAST IRON SKILLET PIZZA HANDS-ON COOKING 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SUPPORT PENSACOLA SKATEBOARDING 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
CHRISTOPHER’S CONCERTS 6 p.m. Free. Dr. Breeze. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: BREAKING AWAY 7:45 p.m. Free. 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com
LEE ANN WOMACK 8-10 p.m. $45 and up. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. theimogenetheatre.com
FRIDAY 5.11
2ND ANNUAL PICKLEBALL CLASSIC 9 a.m. $30 per person. 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze.
DISNEY ON ICE: FROZEN 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
NAVAL AVIATION SYMPOSIUM National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GAY GRASSROOTS 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TOM PETTY TRIBUTE – THE WILDFLOWERS 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: WILL KIMBROUGH 7 p.m. $15. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
GULF COAST CHORALE 7:30 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
RUBEN STUDDARD ‘ALWAYS AND FOREVER’ 7:30 p.m. $25.50-$89. An evening of Luther Vandross music. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com
SATURDAY 5.12
PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
MT. ZION CEMETERY CLEANUP 8 a.m.-12 p.m. E. Cross St. and N. Guillemard St. Visit uwf.edu for volunteer form.
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN UP 9 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Center, 1401 E. Gregory St. and Bartram Park, 211 Bayfront Pkwy. oceanhourfl.com
2ND ANNUAL PICKLEBALL CLASSIC 9 a.m. $30 per person. 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze.
REPTICON 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5-$10. Children under 5 are free. Navarre Conference Center, 8700 Navarre Parkway. repticon.com
STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.
WFPL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: BRENDAN AND LORI O’GARA 10:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
PENSACOLA VEGFEST 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Books Bookstore, 1040 N. Guillemard St. pensacolavegfest.com
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com
‘FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL’ 1 p.m. $5. Bowden Building, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
DISNEY ON ICE: FROZEN 2 and 6 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
GIRLS’ DAY AWAY 2-6 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 165 Ft. Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com
NATURAL HEALING 2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SOUTHWEST BRANCH BOOK CLUB 2 p.m. Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway. mywfpl.com
BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 4 p.m. Trek Bicycle Store Pensacola, 701 E. Cervantes St. facebook.com/bikepensacola
OPEN MIC AND STAGE 7 p.m. Free. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
MAIDEN IMMORTAL: TRIBUTE TO IRON MAIDEN 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
THE BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY PRESENTS: THE EAGLES’ HOTEL CALIFORNIA 8 p.m. $25-$35. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. $10. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SUNDAY 5.13
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
2ND ANNUAL PICKLEBALL CLASSIC 9 a.m. $30 per person. 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze.
HILTON PENSACOLA BEACH MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
MOTHER’S DAY AT SKOPELOS 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox St. skopelosatnewworld.com
JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
FIVE SISTERS BLUES CAFÉ MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 621 W. Belmont St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. $28.95 plus tax. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FISH HOUSE MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
MOTHER’S DAY MURDER MYSTERY BRUNCH 12:30-2:30 p.m. $25-$40. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. theimogenetheatre.com
DISNEY ON ICE: FROZEN 2 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 3 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
BLUES ANGEL BLUES: NOT QUITE FAB/STILL STANDING 6 p.m. Free. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola
MC CHRIS 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 5.14
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GRAPHIC NOVEL GROUP 5:30 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25. Red beans and rice. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com
CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT GROUP 6:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 5.15
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
BORN OF OSIRIS 6 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
MOVIES AT THE REX: ‘GREASE’ 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Mass Kunfuzion. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
GULF BREEZE MIDDLE SCHOOL BAND 7 p.m. Free. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com
OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).
WEDNESDAY 5.16
POPULAR LITERARY BOOK CLUB SKYPE EVENT 10:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
MISSION TRANSITION 5:30-10 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HOMEMADE PASTA HANDS-ON COOKING 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ARTISTICALLY REPURPOSED ART AUCTION 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 11. Pensacola State College, Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
MARIA HOCH GALLERY OPENING 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 11. Hilton Pensacola Beach Gulf Front, 12 Via De Luna Drive.
OPEN STUDIO: EXPLORING COLOR 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
LAMAR STUDIO: MICHAEL PEARCE: SECRET PAINTINGS On view through May 18. Pensacola State College Lamar Studio, Bldg. 15. pensacolastate.edu
MASTERS OF INSPIRATION On view through May 18. Art by Charlotte Mason, Kelly Schmidt and Ben Twingley. Gallery 1060, First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
TRUE WEST On view through May 26. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
QUAYSIDE GALLERY FIRST CITY ART SHOW On view through June 1. Quayside Gallery, 17 Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com
RECYCLE, REUSE, REPURPOSE, REPEAT On view through June 1. Various artists. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
CALM TO CHAOTIC On view through June 1. Art by Karin Gudmundson. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
THE CREATION SERIES On view through June 1. Art by Norm Haines. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
PAINTED SOUNDS On view through June 1. Art by Pensacola branch of National League of Pen Women. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
NICHOLAS CROGHAN: DWELLINGS On view through June 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PAPER CUTS: THE ART AND HISTORY OF PAPER-MAKING AND CUT PAPER ART On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CUT UP/CUT OUT On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
VERNACULAR PHOTOGRAPHY On view through June 17. Projected exhibition by UWF photography students. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
GALLERY DAYS 12-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
GLASS MOSIAC WORKSHOP Three-part workshop on making glass mosaics with instructor Judie Betts. Open to students ages 12 and up. Class is 1-4 p.m. May 13. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
OIL PAINTING 101 Six-week course for beginners and intermediate students. The class will cover sienna paint wash, color theory, focal points, perspective, edging, blending, and more. Classes held on Tuesdays May 1-June 5, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 N Guillemard St. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for films
STAMPED SUBMISSIONS Stamped LGBT Film Festival is returning for its seventh year, and film submissions are open through Sunday, July 1. Filmmakers have the opportunity to win monetary prizes in the following categories: Best Narrative, Best Documentary and Best Short. For those interested in submitting a film, visit filmfreeway.com/stampedpensacolalgbt. To learn more about the film festival and to get involved, visit stampedfilmfest.com.
—————————————————————————
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 5.10
JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
TIM SPENCER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
PAXTON NORRIS BAND 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
MARIO MENO BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 5.11
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks
JAMMY LANNISTER: A PRELUDE TO RED WEDDING PT. 2 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
FRWY 98 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
RONNIE LEVINE 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CRISTI DEE’S BAD JUJU 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
SHAZAM 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
CAT RHODES 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HUGH MITCHELL BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TURNER 211 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 5.12
BEN PARSONS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PLATINUM PREMIERE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
SHAZAM 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
CAT RHODES 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HUGH MITCHELL BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TURNER 211 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 5.13
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
MIKE MAGAZZINE 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
REUNION BAND 4 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
HEAVY DROP 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LOSING SUNLIGHT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 5.14
BEN PARSONS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. The Music of John Coltrane, feat. Rebecca Barry and Gino Rosario, Josh Titford and Jimmy Roebuck and Kevin Lee. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES FEAT. CRISTI DEE’S BAD JUJU 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 5.15
MIKE VANESSE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JP SOARS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ FEAT. GINO ROSARIA 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
CODY COLLINS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 5.16
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
BON VIVANT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
MIKE MAGAZZINE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
JAMES ADKINS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com