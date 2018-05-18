News of the Weird 5/17/18

By the Editors at Andrews McMeel

Dreams Really DO Come True A janitor at Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, may have hit the jackpot on April 26 when he discovered $325,000 worth of gold bars in a garbage bin. Investigators told The Korea Times they believe two men were transporting the gold, wrapped in newspapers, from Hong Kong to Japan, and threw away the stash for fear of being searched by customs agents. If the owner doesn’t make a claim in six months, the janitor will get the gold, thanks to South Korea’s “finders-keepers” law. However, if the treasure is found to be linked to criminal activity, the janitor will not be entitled to any of it.

High Times A Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrived at the scene of a crash in Orlando on April 29 to find Scott Ecklund, 32, uninjured but highly agitated. Trooper Glaudson Curado arrested Ecklund after Ecklund helpfully told the trooper he could get more meth than had been found in the search of Ecklund’s wrecked Chevy Impala if the trooper would allow him to leave the scene. “Mr. Ecklund was making no sense during our conversation,” Curado wrote in his report, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Ecklund, who was arrested earlier in April for crashing a truck into a house and claiming to be an FBI agent as he brandished an assault rifle, was charged with meth possession and driving with a suspended license and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Indecent Exposure Neighbors of the “Pooperintendent,” a New Jersey school superintendent nabbed for repeatedly defecating on a high school running track, were nonplussed by the news. Thomas Tramaglini, 42, superintendent of schools in nearby Kenilworth, was charged April 30 in Holmdel, New Jersey, Municipal Court for defecating in public, lewdness and littering after being caught on surveillance video relieving himself on a daily basis during his run at the Holmdel High School track. The track is about 3 miles from Tramaglini’s home in Aberdeen. But neighbors told NJ.com that Tramaglini always struck them as a nice guy—”Except for pooping on the field,” one added. Another dismissed all the attention: “If he wasn’t a super, this wouldn’t even be news.”

Awesome! The Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art museum in Paris, has made a name for itself by granting special visiting hours to nudists. On May 5, Reuters reported, naturists were invited to tour an exhibit, with about 160 attendees taking advantage of the sans-clothing event. Paris is seeing an increase in naturist events, according to Julien Claude-Penegry, communications director of the Paris Naturists Association. “The naturists’ way of life is to be naked. Naturists are pushing past barriers, taboos or mentalities that were obstructive,” he said. Next up for French nudists: a clubbing night later this year.

Questionable Judgment Angelique Sanchez, 26, of Denver was asked to provide a urine sample for a prospective employer on May 3, so, of course, she stopped off at a 7-Eleven store in Aurora to apply the final touch: She put the urine-filled bottle in a microwave and turned it on, whereupon the sample blew up. A 7-Eleven clerk, who observed a “yellow liquid … and the smell was unquestionably urine” dripping from the microwave, confronted Sanchez, who wiped the liquid out of the microwave and onto the floor, then walked out. KUSA TV reported that police caught up with her at a nearby clinic and issued a summons for damaged property. Medical expert Comilla Sasson guessed that Sanchez was trying to restore the sample to body temperature.

Ooohhhh-kkkaaaayyy Visitors to New York’s Fort Ticonderoga were in for a special treat as locks of hair from Revolutionary War general turned traitor Benedict Arnold and his first wife, Margaret, were put on display during the season’s opening weekend of May 5-6. Curator Matthew Keagle told The Associated Press Arnold’s hair was recently rediscovered in the museum’s collections and had been preserved by the family. The private historical site obtained the hair in the 1950s. Saving a lock of a deceased family member’s hair was a common practice during the 1700s. Arnold helped capture Fort Ticonderoga from the British during the opening weeks of the Revolutionary War.

Weird Cliche Drivers along I-70 outside of Indianapolis thought it was raining money for them May 2 as $600,000 in cash tumbled out the back doors of a Brinks truck and onto the highway, the Indianapolis Star reported. State police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine said an undetermined amount of cash has not been accounted for, as “people were jumping over fences and crawling on the ground” to pick up loose bills flying around. In a tweet, he warned: “Finding a large sum of money is no different than other property. If a brand-new car fell off a semi, would the 1st person to find it get to keep it? It belongs to someone else.”

Definition of Insanity April 11 was a great day for Markiko Sonnie Lewis of Maple Heights, Ohio—he got out of jail! Lewis, 40, served time in state prison for robbing a Cleveland Key Bank branch in November 2015. To celebrate, he returned to the same bank on April 12 and robbed it again, according to WIOI, taking about $1,000. Lewis was indicted on May 1 with one count of bank robbery.