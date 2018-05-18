Hangout Fest ’18—Get Inspired with R.LUM.R

By Stephanie Sharp

When Inweekly caught up with R&B singer-songwriter and Spotify darling R.LUM.R, he had just gotten back from a trip to Big Sur where he was able to break in a new camera and take some time to revel in the awe-inspiring vistas that have drawn many artists before him.

“What better time to go than a time when I’m writing and needing to dig deep and hard to find something to put on a record?”

Turns out that shot of inspiration was just what the doctor ordered.

Reggie Williams—aka R.LUM.R—has been touring or in the studio since November. By his count, he’s only had two days “at home” in Nashville in the past month, but it was important for him to take the sojourn to Big Sur while in LA to work on writing some new songs.

“I feel like I have to go out of my way to protect my creativity and my sanity in a sense.”

R.LUM.R has Florida roots and now hangs his hat in Nashville, but he’s constantly on the go and producing new work. He’s often tagged as R&B, but his modern sound is distinctly energetic and his lyrics are thoughtful, with imagery that evokes a wide range of influences. He’s a classically trained acoustic guitarist who grew up listening to his mother’s favorite artists—the likes of Sade, Anita Baker and George Benson—and watching anime classics like “Cowboy Bebop.”

The alchemy of a hard-working creative with diverse influences and a steadfast approach to growing his following over the years has earned R.LUM.R. buzz for his craft.

His photo and a song from his newest EP, “Afterimage,” were featured on Spotify’s ‘The Newness’ playlist, and he performed the song, “Frustrated,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017.

When he can’t get away to somewhere like Big Sur, we wondered how he could hold space for his own work in the midst of touring and promoting.

“What makes me kind of chill and check in with myself is just taking time to be quiet. You can do that literally anywhere. Sometimes just resting in reality is the best way to combat those silly feelings.”

He says he’s looking forward to the festival season.

“It’s kind of hallowed ground, all of these music lovers in one place. It feels like a Vallaha.”

R.LUM.R grew up in Florida and attended Florida State University, so the beachy atmosphere—and the peak summer heat—of Hangout Fest doesn’t have him sweating his first appearance at the fest too much.

“Of all the difficult stuff, there’s always a solution for it,” he said.

For a Florida boy that’s carved out a unique place for himself in Music City, R.LUM.R is always working hard to continually prove himself as a working creative. His advice for other creatives who are eager to have their passions pay their bills?

“You don’t have to have the traditional model,” he said. “Between recording stuff on Logic and people listening to it on Spotify, people putting on playlists, now I’m playing Hangout Fest.”

When it comes to his can’t-miss performances at the fest this weekend, R.LUM.R. has his sights set on a few personal favorites.

“I’m a huge Odesza fan. I’m gonna be in the audience, probably straight crying.”

Also on his list are The Killers.

“If they play ‘Smile Like You Mean It,’ I’m gonna be a mess.”

R.LUM.R

4:15–4:45 p.m. Saturday

Mermaid Stage

werlumr.com