Hangout Fest ’18—Local Lookout

Pensacola is going to be representing at Hangout in a really cool way this year— with the Volume One crew. Their stylists are going to be setting up shop for the weekend and helping you take your festival style to the next level. They’ll be doing braids, glitter roots, spray on color and even flower crowns. So make sure you stop in and show these locals some love (and leave 100% selfie ready, of course).

Make sure you follow them on Instagram for more details and looks from the weekend—@volumeonesalon