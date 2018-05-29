Enviro-Youth Takes A Stand

By Jeremy Morrison

Oliver Chamblin has grown up feasting on the outdoors, soaking up nature and nurturing a deep appreciation for the environment.

“My backyard is basically a bayou. I love going out and going kayaking, fishing, everything you do with water,” Chamblin recently said, describing idyllic days growing up on Bayou Grande.

As he’s gotten older, the local 14-year-old has grown more acutely aware of the various challenges facing this environment he so loves. He’s become concerned about the matter like carbon emissions and rising sea levels in coastal areas.

Recently, Chamblin decided to try to do something about one of these environmental challenges. Along with a collective of youth from around Florida, he filed a lawsuit against the state that charges the plaintiffs—the younger generation—have been harmed by the government’s inaction on the issue of climate change.

“They bring this action on behalf of themselves,” the complaint states, “because climate change and the fossil fuel-based energy system created and operated by the Defendants does not and cannot ensure that Plaintiffs will grow to adulthood safely and enjoy the rights, benefits and privileges of current generations of Floridians.”

Chamblin—listed as Oliver C. in the filing—sums up his rationale simply: “I want to be able to protect the environment so I can continue to use and have fun with it.”

An appreciation of the environment runs in the Chamblin family. And Larry Chamblin, Oliver’s granddad, isn’t surprised that his grandson’s love for the local outdoors has evolved into environmental activism.

“It would be hard in a place where we live not to be interested in the environment or the outdoors,” Larry said. “You’d have to be obtuse and not observant.”

The issue of climate change, particularly, is nothing new on the family’s radar. They nod to the problem when discussing things like severe hurricane seasons and the 2014 flooding in Pensacola.

“I think we’ve had the conversation around the dinner table for years,” said Larry.

Climate change may seem like a heavy dinner table conversation, but the elder Chamblin is a founding member of 350 Pensacola, a local environmental organization. Naturally, he’s glad to see his grandson take an interest in issues like climate change.

“I’ve really been very proud that he’s stepped up here. I’m very proud of Oliver,” Larry said. “It’s in part my influence.”

And Oliver’s granddad feels pretty passionate about the issue of climate change, which the environmentalist allows can seem “so abstract and remote.”

“I think it’s easy to dismiss climate change, to think of it as just another environmental issue,” he said. “But climate change is really different. It faces us with a real crisis. It’s been called a slow emergency, but the speed of this emergency is speeding up.”

Filed in April, the youth-driven climate change lawsuit targeting the state of Florida specifically lists Gov. Rick Scott, as well as several state agencies as defendants. It charges that officials have “affirmatively acted to exacerbate the climate crisis” and requests that they be compelled “to develop and implement a comprehensive plan to stabilize the climate system and protect the vital natural resources.”

This legal challenge is akin to other such efforts around the country. It is coordinated by Our Children’s Trust, a non-profit out of Oregon. The organization has also overseen similar lawsuits in Alaska, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.

Oliver Chamblin is joined in the Florida lawsuit by seven other youth, ages 10 to 19, from around the state. Heading up the collective is 18-year-old Delaney Reynolds, who grew up three feet above sea level on No Name Key in the Florida Keys.

“Our climate change crisis is the biggest issue that my generation will ever face, and it’s up to us, today’s children, to fix this problem,” Reynolds wrote in a blog post shortly after the lawsuit was announced.

Florida’s response to this climate change lawsuit has been textbook deflective. A statement from the governor’s office referenced how the state is “investing $4 billion into Florida’s environment” and said Scott was “focused on real solutions to protect our environment—not political theater or a lawsuit orchestrated by a group based in Eugene, Oreg.”

That response is not terribly surprising, coming out of an administration that allegedly banned the use of the term “climate change” in 2015 or from a governor whose response to the issue—“I’m not a scientist”—has become comic fodder.

“I think Governor Scott is on the wrong side of history on this—and other issues, I might say,” Larry Chamblin said.

Scott’s response to climate change strikes Oliver Chamblin as a bit dense. Does the governor truly not comprehend the issue facing the state? The rising temperatures and water levels? The intensity of hurricanes and upticks in flooding?

“He says he’s not a scientist; he doesn’t understand it. If I can understand it and children around America can understand it, I don’t see how he can’t understand it.”

While it is unclear when the climate change lawsuit filed in Florida will see the light of day, the issue will soon make its way into a courtroom. A federal climate change lawsuit filed a few years back in Oregon is slated to go to trial this October.