Bid and Let Ride

By Stephanie Sharp

Waterboyz Surf and Skate Shop transforms their 5,000-square-foot indoor skate park into an art gallery for one night a year to raise funds for underprivileged kids to get decked out in all the gear they need to get serious about skateboarding.

The annual Waterboyz Art Show and Silent Auction benefits First Ride Foundation, a non-profit started in 2013 by Waterboyz owner, Sean Fell. The mission of First Ride is to get underserved kids access to a healthy, active alternative to team sports and give them a positive after-school environment by providing boardsport equipment, skate park memberships and community building.

“The ideology is that, yes, team sports are awesome, but there are other options,” explained Sean Mullins, creative director for Waterboyz. He’s at the helm for this year’s art show and is passionate about the positive impact boardsports can have on young people.

Mullins said that he hopes events like the Waterboyz Art Show and Silent Auction can neutralize some of the controversy surrounding skateboarding, especially given the recent uptick in local debate about the impact of skateboarding on the community.

“Of course it’s a topic now,” said Mullins. “I don’t know if they wanted to create a topic about skateboarding downtown. But I skateboard downtown everyday for my company, Pensacola Vibes. I skate from the shop to downtown to deliver shirts almost every single day.”

Mullins said he expects this year’s event to be bigger than ever. With help from sponsors Bare Hand Collective, Hula Moon Tattoo and Funky Buddha Brewery, they’ll welcome artists (and hopefully lots of bidders) into the skate park to gain momentum for First Ride.

“That’s what the art show is supposed to do. It’s supposed to bring the community together from everywhere in Pensacola,” said Mullins.

A HELPING BARE HAND

As a sponsor for this year’s event, Bare Hand Collective will elevate the overall experience by helping curate the show and bringing in fresh talent.

“A lot of times they get the same thing, and sometimes their reach isn’t as far as a collective full of artists would be,” explained Jeff Bere, founder of Bare Hand Collective.

To accomplish that goal, Bare Hand purchased as many boards as they could as a sponsor and gave them out to artists. The only requirement was that the artists who received boards from Bare Hand must donate all of the proceeds of their board’s final auction price to First Ride. As a general rule for the show, all bids start at $40, and at least 50 percent of each winning bid must go to First Ride.

Bere challenged the Collective members to reach out to other artists to get involved in the show alongside them. Funky Buddha then approached Bare Hand Collective to ask if two artists could create boards on their behalf, in addition to their own pieces.

Bere also explained how getting involved with community events like this one is part of the Bare Hand Collective mission to facilitate Pensacola’s maker movement and give the community more access to diverse and inclusive creative spaces.

BOARD ART

Expect the art on display and up for auction to be a wide array of techniques applied to the same material, a simple wood skateboard deck. The size and shape aren’t exactly a challenge for most artists, but the confines of the material do act as a sort of an unspoken prompt.

“Most of the time, it’s just a blank slate in a different, more functional format than your typical canvas,” said Bere.

Beyond connecting with the community and getting more artists involved in raising money for First Ride, the Waterboyz Art Show is also a diversion from the norm of art shows and galleries.

“If we can get off of the notion that a gallery or an art show has to be a certain way, then we can start adding pop-ups anywhere,” said Bere. “If we can show that there is quality art at these places and valuable art to bid on and to view, then Pensacola’s art scene will continue to start thriving and continue to thrive at a rate that we can be proud of.”

Mullins also knows that creating more accessibility in the art scene by partnering with Bare Hand Collective goes hand in hand with First Ride’s goal of giving kids the chance to discover where they belong and thrive in a healthy, positive environment that has their sights set on changing Pensacola for the better.

“For me,” Mullins said, “it’s a no brainer.”

WATERBOYZ ART SHOW AND SILENT AUCTION

When: 6–9 p.m. Saturday, May 26

Where: Waterboyz Surf & Skate Shop, 380 N. 9th Ave.

Details: waterboyz.com/waterboyz-art-show