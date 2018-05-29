LGBTQ Memorial Day Weekend Calendar

Get ready for Pensacola Beach to be packed with people and parties. Memorial Day weekend is a popular weekend for beachgoers, namely the LGBTQ community, who descend to Pensacola Beach in great numbers ready to have some fun. To combat traffic, the Santa Rosa Island Authority will provide a free trolley service starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 25. The trolleys will run all weekend from 4-11:30 p.m. You can see a map of trolley stops at visitpensacolabeach.com/trolley-information.

THURSDAY 5.24

KARAOKE 9 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St.

FRIDAY 5.25

GLOW PAINT PARTY WITH DJ DANI TORO 9 p.m.-3 a.m. $60. Park East, Pensacola Beach. johnnychisholm.com

DJ DOMMY DEAN The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St.

SATURDAY 5.26

BOAT CRUISE WITH DERRICK KNIGHT 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $30. Boat leaves from 400 Quietwater Beach Road to Portofino. eventbrite.com

WAVE BEACH PARTY WITH DJ ALAIN JACKINSKY 9 p.m.-3 a.m. $60. Park East, Pensacola Beach. johnnychisholm.com

DJ DOMMY DEAN The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St.

DRAG SHOW AT CABARET 11 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St.

AFTER HOURS PARTY WITH DERRICK KNIGHT 11 p.m.-6 a.m. 400 Quietwater Beach Road (Magic Tea Party Beach House). eventbrite.com

SUNDAY 5.27

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND TEA DANCE 3-8 p.m. The Vineyard at 12th Avenue, 1010 N. 12th Ave., Ste. 111. facebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowinebar

BEACHBALL SWIMSUIT PARTY WITH DJ JOE GAUTHREAUX 9 p.m.-3 a.m. $60. Park East, Pensacola Beach. johnnychisholm.com

DRAG SHOW AT CABARET WITH SPECIAL GUEST EUREKA O’HARA 11 p.m. $15-$30. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St.