Winners & Losers 5/31/18

Winners

Kelvin Bentley

The University of West Florida Division of Research and Strategic Innovation has announced Dr. Kelvin Bentley as assistant vice president for digital learning and innovation. Bentley will lead Global Online for the university and serve as a member of the Division of Research and Strategic Innovation’s leadership team.

Derrick Brooks

The NFL Hall of Famer has joined two-time Master champion Bubba Watson and Quint and Rishy Studer in the ownership of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Derrick Brooks Charities also announced the expansion of its flag football league with the NFL and the increase its community programs with David Wilson’s leadership as part of the Studer Family of Companies. Quint Studer credited Watson for the idea of adding Brooks to the ownership group. A Booker T. Washington High School graduate, Brooks was twice named an All-American at Florida State. He helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the franchise’s first Super Bowl and was an 11-time Pro Bowler.

Pensacola Lighthouse

The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation recognized the Pensacola Lighthouse and Museum with its highest award, “Outstanding Performance in the field of Restoration and Rehabilitation.” The lighthouse started extensive restorations of the tower and light station in December of 2013 by leveraging a grant for IMPACT 100 to get matching funds from the Florida Department of Historic Resources.

Losers

Publix

Facing protests over its heavy contributions to gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, the Florida-based grocery chain announced last Friday that it would suspend corporate political contributions while it re-evaluates the program. Publix came under fire when campaign finance reports showed it contributed more than $650,000 to Putnam’s campaign over the past three years. Most of the protests came from gun control advocates upset over Putnam’s stance on gun rights after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Putnam, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture, has been a strong supporter of the National Rifle Association and once referred to himself as an “NRA sellout.”

Corizon

A former inmate in the Century Correctional Institution, Ryan Huff, has filed a federal lawsuit against Corizon, the state’s corrections health care services provider, and three of its employees for alleged poor health care Huff received for colitis that left him with a colostomy bag when he was released. In the complaint, Huff stated he continues to suffer pain, disability, disfigurement and “permanent damage to overall health and bodily condition” and is “at significantly higher risk for health problems in the future.” In 2016, Corizon and the Florida Department of Corrections settled a class action lawsuit on the behalf of 1,800 current and former Florida prison inmates who were denied medical care for hernias. Corizon’s share of the settlement was $1.7 million.