Outtakes—Snakebit

By Rick Outzen

City Administrator Eric Olson is snakebit. Every time he rolls the dice on a situation, his mistakes come to light and make matters worse.

In the summer of 2015, Olson tried to get Melanie Nichols, president of the North Hill Preservation Board, reprimanded by her government bosses for using her official email account to communicate with city staff. Nichols had been asking inconvenient questions about a radio tower in the Long Hollow area. The move backfired and led to a no-confidence vote in a council meeting that was tied 4-4.

Olson then tried to ban city employees from responding to emails from those who used official government email accounts, but the state attorney’s office made him rescind the order.

During the 2016 Thanksgiving holidays, Olson refused to stop the contractors running their dump trucks and pumps throughout the night in the Tanyard neighborhood. The stormwater project was nearly two years behind schedule, and Olson needed it completed.

Instead, the city and its contractor were cited for several DEP violations. The contractor walked away from the project. The eastern pond washed out several times, and the ribbon cutting for the project wasn’t held until February 2018.

The Bruce Beach fish hatchery was the first big project Olson oversaw for the mayor when he was first hired as initiatives coordinator. The project is now in the hands of the courts because Olson failed to manage the deadlines in the contract with Florida Fish and Wildlife. Construction was to begin in May 2017. Olson should have made sure the project started on time or taken an amendment changing the start date to the city council. He did neither.

In September 2017, Olson made the decision to stop processing recyclables. When he had to inform the council, he misled them to believe the processing had stopped this past March. However, Inweekly found out about the earlier date.

The uproar over the $4 million increase to construct the Bayview Community Resource Center is another example of how Olson’s manipulations have backfired. In early 2016, he gave the council a timetable that showed the construction completed by now to convince them to agree to borrow $6 million to build it. The timetable complete fell apart in less than six months. The budget jumped to $8.25 million.

This month, he had to ask the council to add onto its agenda a $10.15 million budget for the center. People are asking how the budget jumped from $6 million to $8.25 million to over $10 million since the lone public input session held a year ago.

Yep, Olson is definitely snakebit.