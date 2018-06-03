Inside the Bayview Center Cost Hike

By Rick Outzen

Earlier this month, the Pensacola City Council learned the cost of the new Bayview Community Resource Center would be over $10 million. The reason given for the $4 million increase over the original budget was the rising construction costs in the area. However, a review of the events leading up to what will be the most expensive community construction in the city’s history is more complicated.

An Urgent Timeline

On Jan. 16, 2016, City Administrator Eric Olson gave the Pensacola City Council the timetable for completing the rebuild of the Bayview Community Center by the second quarter of 2018. The next month, the mayor would ask the council to approve borrowing $9.35 million for the center and Fire Station #3. The loan would be repaid with Local Option Sales Tax funds.

In June 2016, the request for qualifications for architectural and engineering services would be issued. The request for proposals for construction would be issued in the first quarter of 2017 with construction beginning the following quarter.

At the council meeting on the Feb. 12, 2016, Mayor Hayward fought an effort that would have only borrowed money for the fire station. He promised that the public would be involved in the planning process.

“We are going to have charrettes to talk about the design and the feel of what they want,” said the mayor. “We are going to have community involvement.”

Councilwoman Jewel Cannada-Wynn argued that she didn’t see the urgency to rebuild the center. She felt the city had more pressing priorities.

“(Bayview Center) is very important to the fabric of our community,” said Hayward. “It is an urgency to build it back . . . I strongly urge that we get this done. We can get the pricing where we want it (and) appropriate the funds.”

He added, “Most importantly, we can have the community input.”

To its credit, the city issued the RFQ for design service early. The replies were received by May 3, 2016. However, the city’s selection committee didn’t convene until three months later on Aug. 24, 2016. It took another two months for the committee to select Caldwell Associates Architects to design the Bayview Center.

Meanwhile, the council approved the FY 2017 budget that allocated $6.05 million of LOST funds for a new Bayview Center. However, the mayor’s office didn’t bring forth a resolution to borrow the $9.35 million to build the center and fire station. Mayor Hayward’s sense of urgency appeared to have waned.

Center Plans Change

On Jan. 12, 2017, Mayor Hayward asked the council to approve the award of the design contract. He had negotiated an agreed upon fee of 7 percent of construction costs, estimated at $315,828. The total budget for the project listed in the background material was $5.5 million.

Then a strange thing happened less than two weeks later. At a LOST budget workshop on Jan. 23, 2017, city staff presented a new allocation schedule that increased the budget for the Bayview Center to $8.25 million. Unfortunately, only two council members attended the workshop—Gerald Wingate and Sherri Myers.

Myers said the increase was “pretty staggering.”

Chief Financial Officer Dick Barker said, “Based on the conversations with the architect as I understand, ($8.25 million) includes the building, the amenities there, the programs and those type of things needed to operate, but this is all preliminary. We put in what we know at this time, but this is a council decision.”

He added, “I understand the architect will have meetings with the community, and the final decision would be by council. The construction would come back to council for award before any monies are expended.”

Barker offered no details. According to the minutes, he said the issue would come back to the council for “final decision whether or not to approve appropriating additional funding.” The issue wasn’t brought to council for a vote until Sept. 20.

On Jan. 31, 2017, Caldwell signed its contract with the city to design the new Bayview Center. The contract stated the owner’s budget for the project was still $5.5 million, not $8.25 million that staff had told the council eight days earlier. The project parameters included “a gymnasium, several multi-purpose meeting rooms, restrooms, kitchen, staffing offices, storage space, resource/computer room and a crafts room.”

During a March workshop, the council was again told the mayor wanted more LOST funds for the project. Only Brian Spencer, Jewel Cannada-Wynn and Sherri Myers attended the meeting.

No details were given for the $2.2 million increase. Council President Spencer said it didn’t fall within the standard contingency for a project. He wondered aloud whether the mayor would submit a budget amendment soon.

Councilwoman Myers said, “As we stand today, the council has only approved $6.05 million for the Bayview Community Center.”

On May 30, 2017, Caldwell held a public input meeting. About 80 citizens attended and were divided in to small groups to discuss what they would like to see at the park and center. The media reports informing the public of the meeting didn’t mention a higher budget for the facility.

The Pulse website reported, “Citizens are encouraged to share ideas and comments on the proposed $6 million project.” The News Journal published, “Caldwell Associates Architects, the firm hired to design to new approximately $5.5 million center, will hold a community input meeting.” The city didn’t ask the media to correct their reporting.

In July 2017, Mayor Hayward delivered his proposed FY 2018 budget to the council. His request for $8.25 million for the Bayview Center was listed. At the Aug. 1, 2017, budget workshop, Barker explained the increase was due to rising construction costs, ignoring what he told Myers and Wingate in January.

“It really relates to what we’re seeing in the construction industry,” said Barker. The budget was raised “in the abundance of caution.”

He added, “I can’t tell you what will come in it, but it will come to council.”

And sure enough, the final design submitted by Caldwell was exactly that amount. The design booklet was emailed to the city at 4:11 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2017. Olson forwarded the documents to the council after 5 p.m. for the council to discuss at its final public hearing on the budget the next day. The media was not made aware the plan had been delivered. Inweekly published the plans around 2 p.m., three hours before the public hearing.

The budget passed. Construction on the new community center was tentatively set to begin in March 2018, according to a schedule released by Caldwell. The completion date given was May 2019, a year later than the timetable Olson gave in the council in 2016.

In October 2017, the mayor finally submitted a resolution to borrow the funds the council approved in February 2016. However, the city borrowed $25 million instead of $9.35 million.

On May 7, Mayor Hayward sought to add to the council’s agenda the award of Bayview Center contract, with a price tag of $10,145,047—more than $4 million over the FY 2017 budget. Olson later decreased the contingency from 10 percent to 3 percent to get cost below $9.6 million. Council failed to put the item on the agenda.

Inconsistencies

Since Hayward’s election to a second term in 2014, his administration has had difficulty with deadlines, particularly since he named Olson his administrator. The city has missed the deadlines for the Government Street Stormwater Pond, the fish hatchery and the DeepFlex warehouse at the port.

The missed deadlines for the Bayview Center may have cost taxpayers over $4 million. Olson in January 2016 gave the council a timetable that had the center completed by now. The mayor convinced the council to agree to borrow funds to build the center and a fire station because of the urgent need for both and “we can get the pricing where we want it.”

However, the selection of the architect took nearly six months. The $6 million for the center was not borrowed. The public input, final design and issue for the RFP for construction were to be completed by the first quarter of last year. Instead, the RFP was issued in March 2018.

Then there is the conundrum of how an architectural firm signs a contract for a $5.5 million project and delivers to the city plans for an $8.25 million facility. According to the LOST workshops, staff knew the project was going to come in higher as early as January 2017, but the design contract, dated Jan. 31, 2017, was for the lower amount.

According to the contract, “the Owner (City of Pensacola) shall establish and periodically update the budget for the Project, including the portion allocated for the Cost of the Work.” Inweekly requested the written documentation for when the city changed the overall budget for the project. The newspaper will publish it when received.

CFO Barker changed his explanation for the budget hike to garner approval. He first told the council the increase was due to the amenities that were being discussed with the architect. In August, the cause was due to rising construction costs, according to Barker.

Meanwhile, the construction contract for Fire Station #3 is $3.194 million, according to the city’s website. The FY 2017 budget was $3.3 million.

The more one digs into how the Bayview Community Center’s cost went from $6 million to $8.25 million to over $10 million, the more questions pop up. Hopefully, the council will get answers before they vote to award the construction contract.