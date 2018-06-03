The Buzz 5/31/18

Naming New Bay Bridge The current Pensacola Bay Bridge is named for Philip D. Beall, Sr., a Pensacola attorney who served as Florida Senate president in 1943. Skanska is building a $350 million span that is scheduled for completion in 2020. While the Beall family has made it known that they would like its patriarch’s name to be attached to the new bridge, others have a different suggests.

State Sen. Doug Broxson is working on legislation for the 2019 session that would name the span after former Senate President Don Gaetz, who sponsored the legislation that funded the new bridge. However, there is a problem. The Florida House leadership has been opposed to naming roads and structures for living people.

Florida District 1 Republican Congressional candidate Cris Dosev wants the bridge to be named after Pensacola native General Daniel “Chappie” James, Jr.

“General Chappie James is a true hometown hero, whose legacy of patriotism and devotion to country is an inspiration to every Northwest Floridian,” said Dosev in a written statement. “I can’t think of a more appropriate and selfless American patriot to memorialize on a vital part of Northwest Florida regional infrastructure than this legendary local son who gave so much to his community and his nation.”

Dosev is running against Congressman Matt Gaetz, son of the former Senate president.

If the state legislature doesn’t pass legislation designating a new name for the bridge, Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Ian Satter told the News Journal that the existing name would transfer to the replacement bridge.

Funds for Area Housing To help public housing authorities make needed capital improvements to their properties, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development today allocated $67.8 million in annual funding to housing authorities in Florida, including $1,166,924 for the Area Housing Commission in Pensacola.

The grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to approximately 3,100 public housing authorities to build, repair, renovate or modernize the public housing in their communities. These housing authorities use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to replace old plumbing and electrical systems.

To help provide residents with decent, safe and sanitary housing and respond to the growing demand for affordable rental housing, HUD uses the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), a comprehensive strategy that complements the Capital Fund Program. RAD offers a long-term solution to preserve and enhance the country’s affordable housing stock, including leveraging public and private funding to make critically needed improvements.

Chappie James Museum Opens The City of Pensacola and the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) invite the public to attend the Grand Opening Ceremony for the General Daniel “Chappie” James Museum and Flight Academy at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 7.

The city-owned site is the historic home of America’s first African American four-star general (USAF), Daniel “Chappie” James, Jr., and was donated to the city by the James family. The residence, located at 1608 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was constructed in 1909 by Chappie James’ father, Daniel James, Sr.

The Eastside Neighborhood Association and the Eastside CRA Plan identified preservation and adaptive reuse of the property as a priority redevelopment project. The CRA restored the James family home to house a museum dedicated to the life and career of Chappie James, which will be operated by the Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James Museum Board.

A new 1,500-square-foot addition is now the home of the Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James Flight Academy, which has been offering young people of Pensacola opportunities to train to be aviators for over two decades through their free one-week summer camps. The Flight Academy’s classrooms will see their first summer camp at the new location in June.

Event Grants Available Visit Pensacola is accepting event grant applications for events occurring between Oct. 1, 2018-April 30, 2019. A grant workshop is scheduled for 3-4 p.m. Friday, June 8, in its office at 1401 E. Gregory St. All grant applicants are encouraged to attend, as additional points are awarded during the scoring process of applications for those who attend the workshop.

The grant deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, June 29. The grant committee will meet 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 17 at its office. All applicants are encouraged to attend the meeting to give a brief overview of your event and to answer any questions regarding your application. You may apply for a mini-grant if you are seeking funds less than $5,000. For more details, email Nicole Stacey at nstacey@visitpensacola.com.

Foster Homes for Pets The Pensacola Humane Society is in constant need of individuals and families willing to open their homes to animals that are not quite ready for adoption.

In addition to foster homes for kittens and puppies, temporary homes are needed for adult cats and dogs with special needs; those that require a bit more patience or hands-on care; those recovering from surgery or undergoing medical treatment; and older or stressed animals that need a quieter home setting.

The Humane Society will provide foster parent training and advice, veterinary care, medications, medical supplies, carriers and any other necessary equipment. Foster parents must be able to transport animals to and from the Humane Society or to a veterinarian as needed. Fostering is a perfect fit for retired persons or those who work from home or part-time.

For more information or a foster application, visit pensacolahumane.org/become-a-foster.

Mark Your Calendar The National Naval Aviation Museum will commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Midway with a ceremony held 10 a.m. Monday, June 4 inside the Blue Angels Atrium. Midway scholar and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Kevin Miller will be the guest speaker. The event will also include a showing of the film “South Dakota Warrior,” about Lt. Cmdr. John Waldron, who was killed in action while commanding Torpedo Squadron (VT) 8 at the Battle of Midway. The event is free to the public.

Gulf Coast Citizen Diplomacy Council hosts a presentation on entrepreneurship in Russia given by its upcoming Open World delegation from 12-1 p.m. Thursday, June 7 at the Voices of Pensacola Multicultural Center, 117 E. Government St.

Baptist Health Care is hosting a blood drive provided by OneBlood blood bank 12-4 p.m. Thursday, June 7 at Gulf Breeze Hospital, 1110 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. All donors will receive a $3.50 Breezeway card, cookies and a gift. Donors must be age 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Photo identification is required.