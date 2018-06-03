Still on the Rise

Celebrating 10 Years of Rising Stars



In 2008, the renaissance of downtown Pensacola was still on the distant horizon. Inweekly believed a key to any revitalization of the place we loved would depend on keeping our young talent in the community.

We worked three years with Evon Emerson and the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce to facilitate the formation of the Pensacola Young Professionals (PYP). PYP members had begun to be asked to serve on various government and non-profit boards.

With a big election cycle approaching, we wanted to recognize those young men and women making a difference in their professions and the community. The daily newspaper’s business journal had published a few times “40 Under 40,” but the list didn’t include many under 30. We set 35 as the age limit for our “Rising Stars” and began to solicit nominations of people who were making Escambia and Santa Rosa counties better.

A decade and 578 Rising Stars later, our creation has become a staple of the greater Pensacola area. Although we weren’t able to keep all of them in Pensacola, the “stars” have indeed risen to more significant positions, and a few have been elected to public office. We thought it would be fun to check in on them and see how their attitudes and goals have changed since being named a Rising Star.

We will be forming a Rising Star alumni association that will meet twice a year to discuss community needs and how to encourage and mentor the next generation. The first alumni event will be at the Blue Wahoos game on Monday, June 4.

By Stephanie Sharp

Rising Stars are initially nominated and chosen for their contributions to their workplaces and communities, but they are honored specifically for their individual achievements. While the annual recognition of the brightest young leaders is a great way to get a pulse on the potential of Pensacola, these professionals are also on the frontlines of a quickly evolving and growing ecosystem of business, culture and lifestyle. They glean valuable insight for how we can radiate the progress into every corner of our community, some of which we’ve gathered from a few rockstar Rising Star alumni.

RAISING CURTAINS AND AWARENESS

Sid Williams-Heath is executive director for the Pensacola Little Theater and Pensacola Cultural Center. Since being named a Rising Star earlier this year, he’s fostered new friendships and connections that have inspired him to get more involved with the community. He and his husband (a Gulf Breeze native) were drawn to Pensacola because of the growth the city is experiencing. He’s lived in New York City and worked for the administration of Savannah College of Art and Design.

“With a thriving arts community, Pensacola’s biggest opportunity to expand that artistic excellence is through collaboration. By pairing the offering of PLT with other arts organizations, we can offer the community a bigger bang for their artistic buck,” he told Inweekly.

Williams-Heath sees Pensacola Little Theater, a 501(c)(3) non-profit community theater, as an opportunity for locals to get directly involved in growing the arts and culture scene in Pensacola.

“We are always welcoming anyone and everyone to come play with us, share their passions, define their authenticity and learn that what cannot always be expressed verbally eventually finds a voice.”

Seeing the arts and culture budget gutted by the Florida legislature is one of his major concerns about the current status quo in Pensacola.

“Even as non-profit organizations, the arts often get overlooked as charitable organizations and contributors to the community. But I cannot stress enough how important the arts and arts education are to both our youth and the community as a whole.”

Williams-Heath also sees the great potential in the continued growth of the area and encourages his peers to be a part of a proactive and positive trend.

“Now, more than ever, we need young professionals to maximize the generous contributions being made to improve downtown and Pensacola’s housing market, and my hope is that we are very particular about the footprint we leave on the city. It’s easy to get consumed in the quick growth that Pensacola is undergoing, but our hope is that the growth will remain quality, with a respect to the bigger picture future we inevitably impact.”

SERVING AS A LIFESTYLE

Walker Wilson, Rising Star class of 2017, knows the value of a well-managed Google calendar. Since being named a Rising Star, he’s continued his professional responsibilities at Bay Woods Products, while also holding multiple leadership positions in local organizations such as Pensacola Young Professionals, being part of a non-profit that gives bikes, helmets and locks to underprivileged kids and, most recently, running for office.

“Obviously, running for office has been a big change; definitely a learning curve. I suggest anyone who’s ever interested in that to give it shot; get involved in someone’s campaign so you know what you’re doing and you’re not just jumping into the deep end.”

He credits his ability to balance it all with having been active since he was in school, but knowing that he can schedule his priorities according to recurring meetings makes it easier to stay involved in causes that are important to him.

“I think if you want to say you’re involved in your community and you really want to make a change, it’s hard to do that by yourself, no matter who you are and how many resources you may have. Coming together as a group, you get a better idea of what’s actually going on in your community.”

Wilson sees running for office as a natural next step in staying involved in the community and working to make the changes Pensacola needs to become the type of city that attracts and retains young professionals.

“My big thing is if you see something that you don’t like or needs change, the only way to make that change is to put your name in the hat and give it all you’ve got,” said Wilson. “If it works out, it works out.”

MAKING BETTER

Caitlyn Cooney, Rising Star class of 2018, has been building a unique creative business, Charlotte Mason Printing Company, and getting involved in the Pensacola maker’s movement as the manager of Bare Hand Collective since she moved to Pensacola from Nashville. Moving from a bustling big city to Pensacola could be seen as a risky move, but Cooney saw it as a strategic opportunity.

“I saw a niche in the Pensacola market where I could be at the forefront of a creative movement, and it was really the perfect storm in that the community wanted more of that maker/creative culture. I’d say that I had to blaze a trail for myself—which is both beneficial and challenging.”

As a part of Bare Hand Collective, she’s a part of a group of working artists with the shared mission to “help Pensacola make better.”

“When you’re a part of a collective, you start saying ‘we’ instead of ‘I’ a lot more. So instead of thinking of ways to make more money or improve my own business, I’ve started to think more about how my letterpress business can help other businesses, how I can teach others about a historic craft or how I can work with my fellow artists to create something bigger and better than I could have alone. It’s made me and our fellow members more selfless and more focused on how our actions affect our community.”

Cooney sees this period of Pensacola’s growth as critical for laying a solid foundation and finding the proper trajectory for progress in the community.

“I want to see Pensacola embrace positive changes and developments and incentivize those who are helping Pensacola grow. The fear of change or the lack of support towards progressive projects, even on a small scale, can really hinder growth on a large scale and deter people from trying. Growth should be encouraged and not feared or overregulated.”

She plans to continue her involvement in the positive changes of the community and be a part of the growth trend.

“I hope Pensacola becomes a cultural hub that people want to visit for more than just our beaches. I want us to be a hub for young entrepreneurs and new businesses.”

MOVING FORWARD

Sarah Humlie, Rising Star class of 2014, has been living in Charleston, S.C., for a year and will soon head to the West Coast to continue following her passion and career in animal welfare.

“I would’ve loved to stay in Pensacola, but to take the next step in my career, there weren’t any options in Pensacola.”

For a professional in the non-profit sector, especially in animal welfare, Humlie saw few options besides building her own new venture from the ground up, which wasn’t as realistic as pursing positions in other areas that allowed her to focus on her work.

Although she’s made the decision to move, Humlie is grateful for her time in Pensacola and recognizes that the connections she made were valuable to her professional development.

“Pensacola was so great to me because the people in the community were so open and willing to share and mentor, just help along the way.”

Humlie is deeply committed to her field, but she saw that there were many opportunities for other young professionals in non-profits to pivot in Pensacola if the community supported their unique value and those young professionals are willing to be bold in their career moves.

“Learn the story of how transferrable your skills are.”

She hopes that Pensacola can work to break the cycles of generational poverty and address the systemic injustices in the community, while continuing to develop a walkable and vibrant downtown. Also on her wishlist? Train travel.

“If the Amtrak could run again, that would be awesome.”

TEACHING FUTURE STARS

Jade Brown, also a Rising Star from the 2014 class, is a history and psychology teacher and head girl’s basketball coach at Booker T. Washington High School. Now in her eighth year of teaching, Brown has earned her master’s from UWF in curriculum instruction, taken the Lady Wildcats to district championships and been named department chair for social studies at Washington.

She says that the most important influence on her work day-to-day is the potential to impact the lives of hundreds of students each school year.

“Every student is different, but they all really, truly want to learn,” said Brown. “I learn something new from them every day, and as a psychology teacher, it’s amazing what they’re willing to tell us.”

Brown explained that she’s watched the students change over the years, which has taught her that her career will never remain static. When it comes to teaching, the work is constantly changing, and the magnitude of responsibility on a teacher has helped motivate Brown’s approach to her career.

As a teacher, Brown sees hundreds of potential future “rising stars” every day in her classroom and the halls of Washington. When she thinks about their future and how the Pensacola community can support them, she goes back to prioritizing face time.

“I think there could be more social networking going on face-to-face,” said Brown. “Bringing diverse groups of young professionals together so that we can work together to see what’s going to work best for the community and continue to grow it.”

When it comes to improving Pensacola, Brown sees the poverty level as something the community needs to tackle firsthand.

“People don’t realize the poverty level we’re dealing with,” she said.

She also noted that while UWF is growing, the school district isn’t attractive for everyone, from future teachers, residents, families and business owners.

“We need to invest more into our school district so that we can be one of the best districts in the state.”

Her hope is that Pensacola can continue to grow and improve so that students and young professional feel compelled to return and put down roots in the community.

“Coming back home isn’t a bad thing. I want people to say, ‘I love coming back home, and I want to give back to my community.’”

Listen to the Stars

What’s one piece of advice you have for young Pensacolians?

Connect with what you are passionate about, and find ways to solve problems. Don’t become complacent and wait for others to fix what you don’t like about the community.

Sabrina McLaughlin, Owner & Executive Creative Director, 3125 Communications

What is something you feel isn’t changing quickly enough locally?

I think Pensacola has an aversion to change. The initial response is to always fight it. I’d like to see us get to a point where we embrace change with the hope that it will bring positive outcomes.

Elisabeth Buswell, Coordinator of Board Affairs, Escambia County School District

What is something you feel isn’t changing quickly enough locally?

We need to do something to address mental health in our community. How can we help the homeless here? How can we help get them off the streets? What can we do? Restaurants and businesses are being built; downtown Pensacola is growing daily, but we need to focus on our poor, our homeless and poverty here in Pensacola. We can continue to “decorate” our city, but at the heart of every city is the people. We need to do more for the poor and homeless. We also need more outpatient mental health services and providers here that accept Medicaid. This is my biggest concern for our community.

Jennifer Payne, Ob/Gyn at West Florida Hospital

What’s the most positive change/trend you have seen in Pensacola these last few years?

We love how many locals make extra efforts to support locally owned and operated businesses. Ten years ago, chain restaurants ruled the town, and now there is more emphasis on local spots.

Kiley and Bill Manning, Owners, The Magnolia and Wild Lemon

What’s one piece of advice you have for young Pensacolians?

Don’t be afraid to try something new, like lionfish, value local art and culture and get involved in some way.

Ashlee Kirkland, Administrative Specialist, U.S. District Court

What is something you feel isn’t changing quickly enough locally?

I really feel like our political scene is not changing too much at all. There is still a lot to be done. There is a lot of animosity between individuals due to race, party, religion and even age. It is sad that it has to be that way in Pensacola. We are stagnant, and we need to see some growth. Until the political scene develops as it should, we cannot expect other things like the criminal justice and education systems in our area to make significant changes. It all falls back on the politics. Town hall meetings are great ways to discuss these issues, so at least we are bringing the issues to light through town hall meetings.

Charmere Gatson, Graduate Student Writing Coach, Liberty University Online

What’s one piece of advice you have for young Pensacolians?

Apply (and reapply) sunscreen.

Justin McCoy, English Instructor, University of West Florida

How have you grown since being named a Rising Star?

I secretly always wanted to be a Rising Star. I never thought someone like myself, who is in the food and beverage industry, would be considered for that recognition. When I became a Rising Star about seven years ago, it really reinforced my confidence in what I do. Today, I am the chef and owner of Carmen’s Lunch Bar—a five-year business—and employ 12 people. I live and work downtown and wouldn’t want it any other way.

MariCarmen Josephs, Chef/Owner Carmen’s Lunch Bar

What’s one piece of advice you have for young Pensacolians?

My advice to young Pensacolians is to become involved and engaged in organizations in the community and especially in the school system. Become a mentor and/or volunteer. Share your skill sets, experiences and career opportunities with our youth.

Dr. Kimberly Thomas, Assistant Principal, The School District of Escambia County

What’s one piece of advice you have for young Pensacolians?

Embrace Pensacola’s history, art and natural beauty—these resources are invaluable. See a play at PLT, support a local artisan at Palafox Market or go exploring at Ft. Pickens, Big Lagoon or the Pensacola Lighthouse at NAS. Go outside. It’s not THAT hot…you’ll be fine.

Jenny Diamond, English Faculty, Columbia Southern University

What’s the most positive change/trend you have seen in Pensacola these last few years?

I used to enjoy leisurely walks downtown for lunch. It was rare to see many people on Palafox. If I did run into somebody, I almost always knew them. The last few years has brought quite a change to that routine. I see hundreds of people on Palafox now, and I know just a small percentage. I think it is great that so many people now enjoy what just a few did 20 years ago.

Allen Bounds, President, Bounds Architecture and Construction

What’s one piece of advice you have for young Pensacolians?

I advise young Pensacolians to take advantage of Pensacola’s open market for starting a business and get as much entrepreneurial experience as you can. Pensacola is a great incubator.

Laketa Hendrix, Advanced Analytics Analyst, Comcast Spotlight

What’s one piece of advice you have for young Pensacolians?

Keep your head down and learn from where you are. It’ll help get you to where you are going. Learn from the examples of others on what not to do, how to do things better and gradually progress to where you want to be.

Mallory Wilson, Dir. Development and Community Engagement, Pensacola Children’s Chorus

What is something you feel isn’t changing quickly enough locally?

We have yet to fully accept and adapt certain environmental policies that are good for both businesses and our environment. I’d like to see Pensacola be both pro-business and pro-environment.

Joseph Everette, Nurse Manager, Perdido Bay ER

What’s the most positive change/trend you have seen in Pensacola these last few years?

In 2008, I told the IN that the three things I wanted to see in our area over the next five years were more higher paying jobs, a thriving downtown, and leaders who can grow our area and maximize our natural resources. It is exciting to see that those wishes have become a reality. The Maritime Park is the success we knew it would be, downtown is bustling and growing and our area is receiving national recognition.

Katie White, Partner, McDonald Fleming Moorhead

What’s one piece of advice you have for young Pensacolians?

Pensacola has plenty of things to do, but you can’t wait for them to fall into your lap. Be the change. Find something to become passionate about: an organization, a belief or even yourself. Continue to grow, volunteer and develop yourself along the way.

Whitney Fike, Communications Manager, International Paper

What’s one piece of advice you have for young Pensacolians?

Get out, get seen, get to work. Pensacola is a town that will let you shape it. If you don’t immediately find what you’re looking for here, don’t be discouraged. You can build it for yourself.

Christopher Paulos, Partner, Levin Papantonio law firm

What’s one piece of advice you have for young Pensacolians?

Say “yes.” There will be opportunities and situations that scare you: public speaking, making a presentation, doing something outside your comfort zone, etc. By all means, please be safe, and don’t ignore your gut when it’s something potentially dangerous. But if it’s just a matter of something you’ve never done before or that it pushes you to meet new people, go for it.

Sara Bellchamber, Technical Analyst, Rayonier

What’s one piece of advice you have for young Pensacolians?

Be better than the generation before you. Every generation should strive to be better—economically, humanely and environmentally—than the one that came before it.

Farron Cousins, Host, Ring of Fire

What is something you feel isn’t changing quickly enough locally?

There is a lack of long-range planning. We continue to be reactive and not proactive.

Megan Pratt, Executive Director, Pensacola MESS Hall

What’s the most positive change/trend you have seen in Pensacola these last few years?

The conversations are changing. Everyone is genuinely excited about the direction Pensacola is headed. I can’t wait to see the progress we make in the coming years.

Alex Andrade, Attorney, Moore, Hill & Westmoreland, P.A.

How have you grown since being named a Rising Star?

Since becoming a Rising Star I have grown my business and expanded to a full team of great employees.

Justine Gudmundson-McCain, Chef/Owner of Bluejay’s Bakery



What’s one piece of advice you have for young Pensacolians?

Stop caring what others think of you.

Jeff Bere, Owner, Losobe Woodwork and Barehand Collective