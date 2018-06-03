Making Magic with The Coathangers

By Savannah Evanoff

The Coathangers played a show at a “weird, creepy, drunk carnival” and turned it into their latest record “LIVE,” also known as “2 Nights of Magic.”

The punk rock band recorded two free shows at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, Calif., in November. The event was complete with magicians, Tarot card readings, burlesque dancers and palm readers.

Stephanie Luke (vocals), also known as Rusty Coathanger, said it was about time for a live recording.

“When you see someone live versus when you hear someone on a record, there’s an obvious difference,” Luke said. “We wanted to transfer the energy we bring to our shows to a record.”

The group was a tad nervous before the performance, Luke said. The first night, they were overthinking and trying to perform perfectly.

“We had to take a step back and be like, ‘The whole point of a live album is for us to be live,’” Luke said. “When you play live, not everything is perfect … The second night, we totally went for it.”

The Coathangers sprinkled songs from its discography in the concerts, such as “Getting’ Mad and Pumpin’ Iron”—a nod to a member’s ex-boyfriend—and “Captain’s Dead,” a song from the group’s 2017 politically-fueled EP, “Parasite.”

“The political climate was an inspiration and some personal shit we went through all together,” Luke said. “It goes back to whatever is going on in our lives. It’s a little bit of everything being fucked up and unleashing that onto vinyl.”

Everything the group writes is personal—even when they wish it wasn’t. In fact, they were just talking about it the other day, Luke said.

“We’re always impressed with other bands who write parables, stories about stuff, because we find it so hard to do,” Luke said. “We’re trying to not come from such a personal place sometimes.”

Despite the band’s specific inspiration, Luke believes its music is relatable. When she sings songs such as “Down Down,” it’s powerful and meaningful to her, and she didn’t even write the lyrics—Julia Kugel (guitar) did.

“Music is all about relating to other people and relating to the music itself,” Luke said. “Music is there for a lot of people when they need it.”

Songwriting is a collaborative effort. Sometimes a song results from shenanigans while reworking lyrics or jamming in the practice space, Luke said.

“We all bring a bit of the ingredients, and then we bake the pie together.”

The Coathangers’ latest pie is anything but perfect, but neither are they. It’s what makes them punk rock.

“You can spit and look ugly,” Luke said. “And you don’t have to have the perfect hair. You can just be who you are and say what you want.”

Luke recalls falling into the right crowd of punk rockers in high school. She ran with a pack that listened to subgenres of rock and punk rock from the late ‘70s, she said.

The community appealed to her.

“There’s other people like you, who feel weird, uncomfortable and awkward and have something to say—that are just as pissed off as you,” Luke said. “Everyone was kind of like a family; they took care of each other. Love that about punk rock.”

Kugel and Meredith Franco (bass), also known as Crook Kid Coathanger and Minnie Coathanger respectively, were drawn to the same music—hence why their nicknames are a nod to The Ramones. That punk-rock band stood out to Luke, because they dressed alike.

“They looked like weirdos,” Luke said. “They weren’t necessarily good looking, which is awesome. It proves you don’t have to be this pretty rockstar to have a good time and get to this level where people like your music, adore you and look up to you.”

The band finds much common ground with the Ramones, but gender isn’t part of that equation. The Coathangers are an all-female band, but Luke doesn’t see why it matters.

There have always been women in music, she said.

“I don’t think there should be delineation between genders in any kind of job,” Luke said.

“I don’t see how being a female could hinder someone from playing music. The only difference is how society has portrayed women in music.”

Nine times out of 10, if a man is being weird, he is weird to everyone—not just women, Luke said.

“Obviously, there’s times when a dude is just being weird because we are females, and they’re not taking us seriously or they think we don’t know what we’re talking about,” Luke said. “Mansplaining—my favorite thing—is just ridiculous … The only way you can get through it is by playing a great show. Here it is. Take it or leave it.”

The Coathangers are “fucking awesome,” Luke said.

“Come to our show; come party with us,” Luke said. “For 45 minutes, let’s forget that everything’s a bumble fuck and have a couple drinks and enjoy the show.”

THE COATHANGERS

WHAT: The Coathangers with Phlegmboyant

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 3

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

COST: $12

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com