By Jennie McKeon

From the Ground Up Community Garden is about to have even more curb appeal.

On Friday, June 1, Hand in Hand Creative will unveil their latest mural before the final night of Music Under the Stars with guests Sugarcane Jane. It will be their first public art project in Pensacola.

Andrew and Sarah Wilson are the husband and wife duo behind Hand in Hand Creative.

The two started Hand in Hand two years ago after Andrew stepped away from teaching art at a public school and Sarah quit her job as an editor at a community magazine. They were both seeking to create work that was more personal and meaningful.

“Life has taught us repeatedly that working with another is better than one,” said Andrew. “Yes, we are working hand in hand with one another, but we also see our partnerships with other entities and causes going hand in hand with the work we create.”

Together, in 2016, they collaborated on a pop-up show called “Just Being Honest” in St. Augustine with Andrew’s large-scale oil paintings and Sarah’s writing side by side. Their first mural was for a local cafe in St. Augustine, and last fall they worked on another mural at a sustainable farm in Kingsbury, Texas, as part of an artist residency.

“Murals have been a natural progression—to be able to paint big and be able to explore a topic with a powerful image and words together,” said Sarah. “Everything about doing murals together has been a lot like marriage, a learning process, including learning how to paint together.”

After recently coming back to Pensacola, the Wilsons first visited From the Ground Up for a poetry reading in March. They immediately felt a connection to the space, Sarah said. They met with lead gardener Elizabeth Eubanks and started volunteering. Soon enough, they started making plans to create a mural on the shipping container at the garden.

“As our first mural project in Pensacola, it’s honestly a perfect fit,” Sarah said. “On a personal level, we’re vegans who want to live closer to the land in a sustainable way. After living on a farm in rural Texas, coming back to a city has been a challenging transition for us. Finding this inclusive, educational, abundant, arts-focused, green space right in the heart of urban downtown has been a great match.”

Inspiration for the mural came from Andrew and Sarah’s own experience in the garden.

“It’s people, it’s ideas, it’s inclusivity, sustainability, education and, surprisingly, the least of all, gardening,” said Andrew. “(It’s) a response to the garden’s priorities. And it’s these priorities, founded in beautiful vision, that we want to call out for all who pass by this space who may not know what it really holds.”

The mural was created in partnership with Dixon School of Arts, which only made the experience more meaningful, Sarah said. Students took part in prepping the canvas, painting the background and utilizing a grid method to create the image.

“Education is my background, and there’s nothing more satisfying than sitting back and watching the students take over,” added Andrew. “These students were terrific to work with, and it’s awesome to think about how they could one day apply these new creative skills to a project of their own in the future. Not to mention, the social, technical, and artistic skills it takes to work with others on a project like this are the same skills we all need for life.”

Both Andrew and Sarah have roots in Pensacola. But the experience of creating art for a place they call home is “deeply personal and familiar,” said Sarah. It’s a goal of Hand in Hand Creative to bring more public art to the city by encouraging others to engage the same way they did.

To Andrew, public art is a way to marry the often-exclusive art world and the local community.

“Public art is accessible. It’s free, and you don’t have to worry about a date and time or an art education to confidently see it for what it is,” he said. “Whether it be the places it is seen or the price it costs, art can be hard for everyone to access. And creating murals for a sliver of people and minds is not our goal. People can absorb art in many different ways. We’re just opening two doors to the same meaning.”

While they’re both eager to share the mural with friends and family, they’re also eager to share the community garden with anyone who hasn’t yet made a visit. Now, there’s even more reason to stop by.

“We hope this work encourages those who have not been to the garden to make an intentional visit,” Sarah said. “For us, the garden feels like one of the city’s best kept not-so-secret secrets, one we’re grateful to have discovered and be part of.”

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS AND MURAL UNVEILING

WHAT: See the finished mural and meet Andrew and Sarah Wilson of Hand in Hand Creative from 6-7 p.m.; Sugarcane Jane performs at 7 p.m.

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 1

WHERE: From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St.

COST: $10

DETAILS: facebook.com/fromthegroundupgarden or handinhandcreative.org