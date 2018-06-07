Winners & Losers 6/7/18

Winners

Buzz Ritchie

Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers hired Ritchie as its vice president of Children’s Programs and Development. Ritchie is past CEO/chair of Gulf Coast Community Bank and served in the Florida House of Representatives for 10 years. He will oversee Capstone’s children’s programs, which includes Capstone Academies in Pensacola and Milton, Milton Child Care Center and therapy programs. Ritchie will also spearhead the charity’s fundraising, events, bequest society and major giving efforts.

Ed Spears

Main Street Milton has named Spears its new executive director. Created in 2001, Main Street Milton works with all community stakeholders to preserve, promote and enhance the downtown district. Spears brings 20 years of local government experience, having worked for the City of Pensacola, Fla., the City of Richmond, Va., and the City of Tallahassee, Fla. He served as the executive director for the Community Maritime Park Associates for nine years. His background includes extensive grant writing and grant management, as well as leading economic development initiatives for the communities he served.

Kesha White

The crime laboratory analyst for FDLE’s Pensacola Regional Operations Center was named the agency’s Forensic Scientist of the Year. The award is given to a laboratory member who advances forensic science by implementing new or improved technology, methods development or professional expertise. White has a nationally recognized reputation as a leader in her field and has been asked to serve on many national and international committees.

Losers

Roseanne Barr

Executives at ABC and its parent company, Disney, decided last week to pull the plug on the popular TV show “Roseanne” after the show’s star tweeted a racist attack against a former African American advisor in the Obama Administration. Barr tweeted, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby= vj.” “Roseanne” was the most popular new network show and was projected to bring in about $60 million in revenue to ABC next season. Barr later apologized for the remark and blamed the tweet on the sleeping drug Ambien. Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, responded on Twitter, “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

Ashton Hayward

Can someone explain why the mayor chose to use a recycling facility in Loxley, Ala., that cost more than twice what the Emerald Coast Utility Authority charges its municipal customers? And when the Loxley facility stopped processing the city’s recycling last September, why he did not immediately work out an agreement with ECUA? Sending recyclables to the dump has been costly for the city. Hayward hinted on the radio that he didn’t know about it, which leaves even more questions. His public information officer told the daily newspaper, “We value more than just the dollar amount when we enter into a contract.” Meanwhile, the city increased its garbage and trash collection fee by 5.5 percent last year.