VTMAE Era Begins

By Sammi Sontag

After years of combined community effort, Pensacola landed a new aerospace engineering facility, VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering, Inc. (VTMAE). And on Friday, June 8, the company will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pensacola International Airport to celebrate the shared success for both Northwest Florida and VTMAE.

“VTMAE really represents high-quality products and reliability in the aerospace engineering world,” Bill Hafner, president of VTMAE, told Inweekly. “We work to create state of the art goods while maintaining a wholesome work environment for our employees.”

The $46 million maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility is capable of serving a number of aircrafts such as Airbus A320 planes as well as Boeing 757s and 777s, Hafner said. The new hanger will employ over 400 people in years to come. And there is already prospect of future facility expansions.

VTMAE is based in Mobile, Ala., and provides aircraft maintenance and modification (AMM) services for commercial and airfreight aircraft. It is a global company and is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) as an approved repair station. VTMAE has been operating for 26 years and employs more than 1,000 people.

When VTMAE decided to grow, there was steep competition among cities for a facility site, according to Hafner. There was a lot to consider. Money, space and a true desire for the company all played into the decision, but, in the end, the cradle of aviation made the cut.

“Pensacola really stood out when we were looking to expand,” Hafner said. “It had the space we needed, the dedication to growth we desired and the community was so welcoming.”

For over six years, FloridaWest worked alongside VTMAE to create the Pensacola facility. But the project was a collaborative effort, according to FloridaWest CEO Scott Luth.

“We (Pensacola) continued to prove as a community that we had the commitment to the long-term success of the company and the prospect of promising future employment,” Luth said.

Teams from the state, city, county, school system, airport and handfuls of others worked closely and diligently to make VTMAE feel as though it had a home in Pensacola, he said.

Education Component

Luth stressed the importance of education in Pensacola and the fundamental role it plays in growing the middle class and creating future jobs.

Superintendent Malcolm Thomas, the school district and FloridaWest came together to build an environment that could support the new MRO facility, according to Steven Harrell, the Curriculum Specialist in the Workforce Education for Escambia County School District. He pointed out the role of the career academy at Booker T. Washington High School in helping to attract VTMAE to the area.

“The Aviation Maintenance Career Academy has been partners with VTMAE outside of Pensacola for a few years,” Harrell said. “If we didn’t have our training program, Pensacola would not have been as desirable for VTMAE.”

The Aviation Maintenance Career Academy at Washington High School helps students gain skills in the aviation technician field. The academy prepares students for the George Stone Technical Center, where they can complete a two-year program to become federally licensed as an Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) technician, according to Harrell.

“An A&P license is key to an aviation job and can take a long time to get,” he said. “But our program helps to train students for future schooling and provides them with internships to get them excited about working in the aviation technology field.”

Harrell is looking forward to VTMAE opening its facility because it will further boost the academy’s growth. He believes the opportunities VTMAE will provide to future students are remarkable.

“This is the Aviation Maintenance Academy’s third year, and each year it grows a little,” Harrell said. “We have 30 students now, but with VTMAE arriving, I think our program will blow up. Our goal is to one day have 150 students enrolled in this academy.”

Harrell thinks VTMAE will be a significant catalyst in promoting change and growth in the Pensacola area.

“It’s laudable what they’re doing,” he said of VTMAE. “It warms my heart to watch these students graduate and go to work right here in Pensacola, especially if in the future they can take their skills to a global company like VTMAE.”

The company plans to connect with the local higher education facilities such as PSC and the military to grow the workplace.

Impact on Pensacola

VTMAE is also here to boost the economy, said David Penzone, a consultant who has represented the mayor’s office on this project.

The economic impact this facility will have on the community is substantial. It will provide annual salaries between $30,000- $58,000 to its employees and will impact many other local companies and industries, he said.

“Economically, this is a huge win for the city,” Penzone said. “Not only are we employing 400 people, but we’re also helping indirect jobs in, for example, the housing industry, insurance industry and hospitality industry. There are over 1,000 new indirect jobs that will be significantly impacted in the northwest Florida region.”

Bill Hafner said he understands that there will be significant economic growth within the area.

“Well, I’m no economist,” he joked, “but the legwork for this facility was incredible. And when I saw the numbers (regarding economic impact), I was really, really impressed.”

The June 8 ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the new facility and the prospect of a future for the aviation industry in Pensacola. It is also a chance to commend all who were directly and indirectly involved in the creation of the hanger.

“Going back, VTMAE was one of the very first development projects I worked on when I came to Pensacola,” Luth said. “And I have a lot of pride in this project’s evolution. Working with this global company has been so rewarding.”

The VTMAE facility has been in the works since 2011. The final facility is 174,000 square feet on 19 acres. The company is creating work opportunities within the area and would like eventually to facilitate an annual payroll of $13 million, according to Luth.

Students from the Aviation Maintenance Career Academy will be at the ceremony, along with other local officials, CEOs and those involved in the creation of the hanger.

“All the movers and shakers of the community will be at the ceremony Friday,” Penzone said. “It’s going to be a great event.”

Meanwhile, work already has begun to plan the next phase of VTMAE in Pensacola, and Hafner confirmed the prospect of future expansion.

Penzone said depending on Triumph Gulf Coast funding, the city would like to add three or more hangers to the current facility, which would create over 1,300 jobs. Though this project would be four or five years down the road, it is important to recognize the growth doesn’t stop at one facility, according to Penzone.

“This is just the beginning of greater things to come,” he said. “The VTMAE is a world leader in MRO services and represents most airlines and UPS and FedEx. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform Pensacola. Our city is going to grow and change for the better.”