The Buzz 6/7/18

Appleyard Signed Blue Wahoos Owner Quint Studer announced last Friday that the team had signed 95-year-old John Appleyard to a five-year, no-cut contract as a color announcer for the Sunday Blue Wahoos broadcasts.

“Mr. Appleyard is an incredible storyteller who has great knowledge of Pensacola baseball history,” said Studer. “He will be a great addition to our award-winning broadcast team.”

Appleyard will join broadcast play-by-play announcer Tommy Thrall in the middle innings of every Sunday home game.

“Mr. Appleyard joined us in the booth for a game a few weeks ago, and we had great feedback from our listeners,” said Thrall. “He adds so many great stories to the broadcast that I have to remind myself to keep focused on the action on the field. Quint and I discussed adding him to our team and are thrilled to have him at Sunday games.”

New Wahoos co-owner Derrick Brooks commented, “I worked for Mr. Appleyard during the summer of my senior year at FSU. I looked forward to my time with him listening to stories about Pensacola. He is a great storyteller who knows the history of our hometown.”

The Wahoos radio broadcasts can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket, and Sunday games are simulcast on BlabTV.

“I’m honored to be asked to join the broadcast team. Quint is known for his visionary thinking, and if I fulfill the five-year contract, I will be 100 years old and broadcasting Wahoos games in their second decade of play,” said Appleyard. “When you negotiate a contract at age 95, your biggest concern is parking, and I’ve been assured I will have a good parking spot.”

Recycling Apology During an interview on NewsRadio 1620 yesterday, Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward apologized for the recycling debacle that was uncovered in early May. He also intimated that he wasn’t aware the city had stopped sending its recyclables in September 2017. (Read Inweekly, “Trash Talk,” 5/10/18)

“One of the things I want to say on this show, Andrew (McKay, the show’s host), I want to apologize to the citizens of Pensacola that I serve,” said Hayward when the host brought up recycling. “You know, I was angry and most importantly upset that we weren’t … ’cause I believe in recycling more.”

The mayor then began talking about the declining international market for recyclables, citing a New York Times article by Livia Albeck-Ripka. The May 29 article reported that plastics and papers from dozens of American cities and towns are being dumped in landfills after China stopped recyclables.

The mayor said, “January 1, (China) banned imports, so it’s been very difficult for America and a lot of these small towns and, of course, big cities to find a place to put this, and it’s become a hazard.”

Hayward didn’t explain why the city renewed its agreement with Tarpon Paper in Loxley, Ala., last year, even though the ECUA facility at the Perdido Landfill was closer and cheaper. Plus, ECUA would handle glass, while the Loxley facility wouldn’t.

He didn’t discuss the city’s decision to not immediately switch to ECUA last September—three months before China announced its decision. However, Hayward did admit that it has cost the city more to send the recyclables to the dump rather than process them at ECUA’s Materials Recycling Facility.

McKay asked on the radio, “It’s been costing more to send it to the dump, right?”

Mayor Hayward replied, “Yeah, absolutely.”

Spice Convictions Vacated On May 25, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit vacated the convictions against Pensacola natives Burton Ritchie and Ben Galecki on multiple counts related to their distribution of spice.

The judges vacated the convictions because the federal government would not allow Dr. Arthur Berrier to testify at the trial. Berrier, an employee of the Drug Enforcement Agency, had previously opined that UR-144, the active ingredient in Ritchie and Galecki’s product, was not analogue under the Controlled Substance Analogue Enforcement Act.

The government had claimed deliberative process privilege, which the lower court upheld. The Appellate Court found the government had waived any reliance on that privilege.

Ritchie and Galecki operated Zencense Incense Works, LLC. Its distribution network reached across most of the U.S., including the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Zencense, which later changed its name to ZenBio, experimented with several formulas and finally settled on XLR-11 and UR-144. In July 2012, DEA agents raided the company’s operations in Las Vegas.

The government alleged that XLR-11 and UR-144 were analogues of JWH-018, a Schedule I controlled substance. At trial, Ritchie and Galecki presented testimony that their ingredients weren’t analogues to JWH-018 and that they didn’t know the substances were similar in chemical structure. The jury convicted them on all counts.

In the appeal, the defendants showed that Dr. Berrier’s opinion on UR-144 was freely available online and, therefore, should not have been considered privileged. He should have been allowed to testify at their trial.

The court ruled, “Because the district court erred in concluding that the deliberative process privilege shielded Dr. Berrier from testifying, we vacate the defendants’ convictions and remand the case for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”

Norton Joins City WEAR-TV reporter Allie Norton announced last week that she was leaving the television station to take a job with the city of Pensacola, starting Monday, June 4. Norton recently had been named the “Media Person of the Year” by the local chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association.

On her blog, Norton said the pay had gotten slightly better as she had moved to three different markets. She had worked for the local ABC affiliate for two years.

“But the job I used to love doing, my heart just is not in it anymore,” she wrote. “I am glad, however, that I accepted (a new job) and decided to make a change before I became bitter and took my choices for granted.”

Women of Distinction The Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle Women of Distinction Awards honor women from across the Florida Panhandle who truly stand out for their commitment to the community. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2018 Women of Distinction awards program.

Since the Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle Women of Distinction Award program started in 1998, over 100 women have been honored. However, this is the first Women of Distinction award in the Pensacola area. All nominees will be recognized during the Women of Distinction Awards Gala on Oct. 5 at Historic Pensacola’s Museum of Commerce.

“Through the Women of Distinction Awards, we have had the honor of acknowledging the women in our community for their accomplishments. These women are the positive role models who inspire girls to achieve their goals and dreams and make the world a better place. Honorees truly exemplify the Girl Scout promise and law,” stated Raslean Allen, Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle, Inc. CEO. “We invite you to join us by nominating the distinguished women in our community for this esteemed award.”

Nominees must live or work in Escambia, Okaloosa or Santa Rosa County. They should exemplify extraordinary civic, professional and/or philanthropic commitment and achievement, be a role model for girls and demonstrate a commitment to advocacy for improving the lives of women and/or girls. Nominees are to demonstrate initiative, integrity and leadership characteristics and are not required to have been or currently be a Girl Scout. Nominations will be reviewed by an independent selection committee based on standardized criteria for nominees. Suggested categories include, but are not limited to, lifetime achievement, challenges experienced, evidence of leadership, impact on the community, special talents or expertise and unique endeavors.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Aug 10. Nomination forms can be obtained by visiting girlscouts-gateway.org/wod2018.

PTR Saves In 2017, the Santa Rosa County Pretrial Release (PTR) Program generated an estimated net savings of $2,332,844 for Santa Rosa County, an approximately $870,000 increase in savings from the previous year.

The Santa Rosa County PTR Program functions under the direction of the Donald Spencer, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, with the day-to-day supervision provided by the director of the Santa Rosa County Probation Department. Costs of the program are offset by the collection of a one-time $50 administrative fee and drug/alcohol testing fees paid by individuals in the program.

“This savings generated from the Pretrial Release Program is returned directly into Santa Rosa County’s General Fund,” said Spencer. “The program is very beneficial to the individuals that are enrolled because it allows them to remain on their jobs to care for their families and provides a large financial savings for our county.”

The PTR savings is based on 282 people in the program in 2017 for an aggregate total of approximately 42,002 days of not being incarcerated.

Pub Honored The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation recognized the Brew Angels Pub in Milton as an honorable mention in the Adaptive Use Category for its 2018 Florida Preservation Awards.

The City of Milton’s Historic Preservation Board nominated Brew Angels Pub for its recent conversion of the Old Milton Post Office that preserved the building as a cherished civic icon that still plays an essential role in the historic downtown. Historically, local post office buildings played an essential role in the life of their communities, serving as both a hub for communication and a gathering place.

Brew Angels Pub allows the building to continue in these roles by creating a space for friends, families and local artists. The adapted building is a community destination for the historic downtown, serving as common destination and gathering place for residents and visitors and a gateway into the National Register Historic District of Milton.

Final ‘Life’s a Dance’ The 10th and final “Life’s a Dance” performance is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre. The star-studded evening of dance featuring national and local celebrities is presented by Pensacola Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Beggs & Lane, NurseSpring and Brown Helicopter.

This year’s performance features celebrity performers Mark Ballas and Tristan MacManus from popular television dance shows, singer/songwriter BC Jean and emcee Fabian Sanchez, as well as an impressive cast of nationally-acclaimed, award-winning dancers, including Shannon and Shane Jensen.

Local celebrity dancers include Madrina Ciano, Brent and Angela Lane, Ashley Ruiz and Gus Silivos. Alumni dancers from the previous nine years of Life’s a Dance performances will reunite for a celebratory dance. To support a local celebrity with a donation to Covenant Care, visit choosecovenant.org/event/lifes-a-dance. All proceeds benefit patients and families of Covenant Care.

Tickets start at $20. VIP tickets are $100 and include prominent seating and an exclusive cast party in the ballroom following the performance. Purchase tickets at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre or at ticketmaster.com.

BBBS License Plate Campaign Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida is partnering with the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office to promote the sale of their specialty license plate. A portion of the proceeds for each sale will be donated to the agency.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida matches at-risk youth with caring adult mentors. The mentors, also called “Bigs,” provide their mentees, called “Littles,” with both emotional support and schoolwork assistance. In Escambia County, there are currently more than 250 active matches.

The program improves life outcomes. Last year, of all the Littles matched six months or longer, 97 percent remained crime free, and 88 percent maintained or improved their school attendance.

“It costs about $3 a day to support each match,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida CEO Paula Shell. “One way the community can help offset these costs is to purchase our license plate. “

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford added, “The purchase of a Big Brothers Big Sisters specialty license plate is an investment in our community and the ability of a child to succeed in life.”

Mark Your Calendar Mayfair North Neighborhood Cleanup is scheduled for Wednesday, June 13. The general cleanup area is south of Massachusetts Avenue, east of Mobile Highway, west of Emerald Avenue and north of Madison Drive. For more details, visit myescambia.com/cleanup.

The memorial service for longtime community activist Gary Sansing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 16 in Ferdinand Plaza in downtown Pensacola.

The Independence for the Blind of West Florida is raffling a four-day, three-night stay at the Hilton Pensacola Beach for the Blue Angels Air Show July 12-14. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at ibwest.org. Tickets are on sale through June 19.